Stoke City vs Cardiff City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Cardiff City live, as well as the latest information from Britannia Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Stoke City vs Cardiff City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Stoke City vs Cardiff City match live on TV and online?
The Stoke City vs Cardiff City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Stoke City vs Cardiff City?
This is the kick-off time for the Stoke City vs Cardiff City match on December 10, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Australia: 14:00 hrs. -
India: 20:30 hrs. -
Nigeria: 16:00 hrs. -
South Africa: 17:00 hrs. -
Japan: 00:00 hrs. - (December 11)
Key player at Cardiff City
One of the players to keep in mind in Cardiff City is Mark Harris, the 23 year-old right-sided attacker born in Wales, has played 21 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of matches he has already scored one assist and three goals, these against Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.
Key player in Stoke City
One of the most outstanding players in Stoke City is Lewis Baker, the 27 year old central midfielder born in England, has played 21 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has four assists and five goals, this against; Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City twice and Birmingham City.
History Stoke City vs Cardiff City
In total, both teams have met 48 times, Stoke City dominates the record with 19 wins, there have been 12 draws and Cardiff City has won 17 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Stoke City with 64 goals to Cardiff City's 61.
Actuality - Cardiff City
Cardiff City has not been performing well in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 21 matches, it is in 19th place in the standings with 24 points, this after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing 11, leaving a goal difference of -8 after scoring 17 goals and conceding 25.
Cardiff City 1 - 2 Watford FC
- Last five matches
Sunderland 0 - 1 Cardiff City
Cardiff City 2 - 3 Hull City
Cardiff City0 - 1 Sheffield United
Cardiff City 3 - 1 Aston Villa
Actuality - Stoke City
Stoke City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 21 games they are in the 17th position in the standings with 25 points, this score was achieved after winning seven games, drawing four and losing 10, they have also scored 22 goals and conceded 27, for a goal difference of -5.
Wigan Athletic 0 - 1 Stoke City
- Last five matches
Stoke City 1 - 2 Birmingham City
Stoke City 2 - 0 Luton Town
West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Stoke City
Stoke City 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest
The match will be played at the Britannia Stadium
The match between Stoke City and Cardiff City will take place at the Britannia Stadium in the city of Stoke-on-Trent (England), the stadium is where Stoke City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 22,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Stoke City vs Cardiff City match, valid for matchday 22 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.