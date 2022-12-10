Middlesbrough vs Luton Town: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Middlesbrough vs Luton Town EFL Championship match.
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Luton Town match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Luton Town of December 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Luton Town last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ethan Horvath, Sonny Bradley, Daniel Potts, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Amari'i Bell, James Bree, Elijah Adebayo, and Carlton Morris.
Ethan Horvath, Sonny Bradley, Daniel Potts, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Amari'i Bell, James Bree, Elijah Adebayo, and Carlton Morris.
Middlesbrough last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Ryan John Giles, Tommy Smith, Chuba Akpom, Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Forss, Riley McGree, and Isaiah Jones.
Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Ryan John Giles, Tommy Smith, Chuba Akpom, Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Forss, Riley McGree, and Isaiah Jones.
Luton Town Players to Watch
There are three Luton Town players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Carlton Morris (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 21 games played and he scored in the previous game against Sunderland. Another player is James Bree (#2), he plays defense and at 24 years old is the second highest assister on the team with 2 assists in 21 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Elijah Adebayo (#11), he was the team's top scorer last season with 16 goals, this tournament he has scored three goals and we could see him score again on Saturday.
Luton Town in the tournament
Unlike Middlesbrough, Luton had a regular start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 21 of the tournament they have a total of 30 points after 7 games won, 9 tied and 5 lost. They are located in the eleventh position of the general table and if they want to steal the tenth place from Sunderland Association Football Club they must win the game. The game on Saturday will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Luton will play away. Their last game was on November 12, 2022, in a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Middlesbrough Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Middlesbrough's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Luton. The English striker Chuba Akpom (#29), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 8 goals in 14 games, he has scored in three games in a row and he does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ryan John Giles (#3), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 21 games played. He had his fifth assist in the previous match against Blackpool and could get his sixth on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Isaiah Jones (#2) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the third highest scorer in the team with 3 goals and we could see him scoring against Luton.
Middlesbrough in the tournament
The Middlesbrough soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer) very badly, they are in the twenty-fifth position of the general table with 7 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses, getting 27 points. Middlesbrough seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be promoted. Their last match was on November 12, ending in a 2-1 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Riverside Stadium is located in the city of Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 34,988 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1995, cost £16 million to build and is currently the home of Middlesbrough.