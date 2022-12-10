Athletic Club vs Chivas LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The match kicks off
The match between Bilbao and Chivas is ready, at the San Mamés Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this friendly match at San Mamés Stadium.
The Chivas XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the San Mamés Stadium, a match corresponding to an international friendly.
🇲🇨¡Los 11 Rojiblancos de México!🇲🇨— CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 11, 2022
Listos para un juego histórico y muy significativo en Bilbao.
¡Que sea un gran partido, @AthleticClub! 🦁🐐 pic.twitter.com/vjIqPJMy1e
Atletic's XI
This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the San Mamés Stadium, a duel corresponding to an international friendly match.
ALINEACIÓN I Los 1⃣1⃣ leones que saldrán de inicio ante @Chivas en San Mamés en el partido de ida del Trofeo Árbol de Gernika.#AthleticChivas #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/yc9swi3vEj— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) December 11, 2022
50 years
Chivas could have been the first team from Guadalajara to face Athletic Club some three years before it faced Tecos UAG, according to an information bulletin from the Bilbao institution, but fate played its dirty trick. A match that was postponed for almost 50 years, until history can finally be vindicated with the chronicler José María Mugica, since that encounter that from Mexican territory catalogued as "very possible" in 1976 will be played, only the date and schedule for the preseason of the Apertura 2023 remains to be specified.
"It is very possible that Guadalajara will receive a visit from Athletic at the Jalisco Stadium in this city. Both Guadalajara and Athletic are teams that have maintained a proud tradition of having only players from their respective regions in their ranks".
"It is very possible that Guadalajara will receive a visit from Athletic at the Jalisco Stadium in this city. Both Guadalajara and Athletic are teams that have maintained a proud tradition of having only players from their respective regions in their ranks".
Athletic's next matches
The visitors are coming off a 2-0 win over Alzira in the last match, but still have several matches left to play.
Tue., Dec. 20, Sestao vs Athletic Club, Copa del Rey
Thu., Dec. 29 Real Betis vs Athletic Club, Spanish Primera Division
Chivas' upcoming matches
The home team is coming off a 1-0 win over Getafe last match, but still has several matches pending.
Sat., Jan. 7, Monterrey vs Guadalajara, Liga MX
Fri. Jan. 13, Atlético San Luis vs Guadalajara, Liga MX
History against Spain
Chivas' tour of Spain at the close of 2022 will allow them to add 2 more matches to their record, since 1953, when they inaugurated such a record of clashes with a duel against Sporting de Gijón in Mexico City, so far, Chivas have played 20 matches against Spanish rivals.
July 23, 2019 / Chivas 0-0 Atlético de Madrid
June 25, 2012 / Chivas 4-0 Vilamalla
June 22, 2012 / Chivas 4-2 Figueres
June 17, 2012 / Chivas 5-2 Peralada FC
August 3, 2011 / Chivas 4-1 Barcelona
July 20, 2011 / Chivas 0-3 Real Madrid
August 8, 2009 / Chivas 1-1 Barcelona
August 3, 2008 / Chivas 2-5 Barcelona
July 12, 2007 / Chivas 5-0 Racing Santander
August 6, 2006 / Chivas 1-1 Barcelona
July 16, 2005 / Chivas 1-3 Real Madrid
May 20, 1986 / Chivas 1-2 Spain National Team
May 25, 1967 / Chivas 1-1 Atletico Madrid
July 31, 1964 / Chivas 2-3 Barcelona
May 27, 1964 / Chivas 1-2 Mestalla
May 6, 1964 / Chivas 2-3 Sevilla
May 3, 1964 / Chivas 1-1 Sporting de Gijón
April 30, 1964 / Chivas 2-2 Barcelona
September 3, 1963 / Chivas 1-1 Barcelona
July 26, 1953 / Chivas 3-1 Sporting de Gijón
More than a friendly
The match between Chivas and Athletic Bilbao will not be just any friendly, at least not for Amaury Vergara, as the Guadalajara president spoke of the significance and the relationship that the San Mamés Lions have with the Rebaño Sagrado.
"My family, unfortunately like many families, had to leave the Basque country after the war and found a place in Mexico where they created a new house, a new home and my grandfather with the affection he had for the club, for Athletic and missing it, had to choose a new team to be able to fill that space in his heart and he found a team, which is not just any team, it is Club Deportivo Guadalajara," he said.
"My family, unfortunately like many families, had to leave the Basque country after the war and found a place in Mexico where they created a new house, a new home and my grandfather with the affection he had for the club, for Athletic and missing it, had to choose a new team to be able to fill that space in his heart and he found a team, which is not just any team, it is Club Deportivo Guadalajara," he said.
San Mamés Stadium
San Mamés is a soccer stadium located in Bilbao. It was inaugurated in its first phase of construction on September 16, 2013 and is the successor of the old San Mamés, having a capacity of 53,289 fans.
Waiting for selected players
Athltetic Club continued with its work plan in Bilbao during this La Liga break while waiting for its World Cup players for Qatar 2022: Unai Simón, Nico Williams (Spain) and Iñaki Williams (Ghana), and on the eve of Sunday's preparatory match against Chivas Guadalajara at the mythical Nuevo San Mamés Stadium, Mikel Vesga returned to work alongside his teammates after being absent from Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Valladolid due to illness.
Trust in Hierro
Raúl González, the former Real Madrid player, asked Chivas fans to have confidence in Fernando Hierro, new Sporting Director, and Vieljko Paunovic, technical director.
"Be calm, trust them because I think they are two people with a lot of wisdom and experience. It is their first experience in Mexican soccer and their first experience there, but in the end soccer is the same everywhere and I am sure that, with the great structure that the club has, the help that they will have, they will be able to contribute to make sure that the fans enjoy every matchday and that in every match they can achieve victory".
"Be calm, trust them because I think they are two people with a lot of wisdom and experience. It is their first experience in Mexican soccer and their first experience there, but in the end soccer is the same everywhere and I am sure that, with the great structure that the club has, the help that they will have, they will be able to contribute to make sure that the fans enjoy every matchday and that in every match they can achieve victory".
Tune in here Athletic Club vs Chivas in the Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Athletic Club vs Chivas match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Athletic Club vs Chivas match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Athletic Club vs Chivas of December 11th 2022 in several countries:
México: 12:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 horas
Chile: 13:00 horas
Colombia: 12:00 horas
Perú: 12:00 horas
EE.UU.: 13:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 12:00 horas
Uruguay: 14:00 horas
Paraguay: 13:00 horas
España: 19:00 horas
Where and how to watch Athletic Club vs Chivas live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted by no TV station.
If you want to watch Athletic Club vs Chivas in streaming you can watch it on Chivas TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as Chivas come as strong favorites after beating Getafe.
How is Athletic Club coming?
The locals come from a very good streak, they come from winning 2-0 against Valladolid in a friendly match, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will look for the victory in this friendly to start the next tournament with everything.
Athletic Club 2-0 Valladolid, 06, Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Alzira 0-2 Athletic Club, 13 Nov, 2022, Copa del Rey
Athletic Club 3-0 Real Valladolid, 8 Nov, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Gerona 2-1 Athletic Club, 4 Nov, 2022, Spanish First Division
Athletic Club 1-0 Villarreal, 30 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
How are Chivas doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against Getafe in the previous friendly, winning 1-0, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Getafe 0-1 Guadalajara, 08 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Puebla 1-1 Guadalajara, 9 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
FC Cincinnati 3-1 Guadalajara, 21 Sep, 2022, Friendly Match
América 2-1 Guadalajara, 17 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Athletic player
The Spanish striker, Gorka Guruzeta has had a good performance, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having competition of great caliber as Niko Williams, who will not be there because he will have vacations due to his participation in the World Cup, an opportunity that Gorka will take advantage of to consolidate his position, having 7 matches and 5 goals.
Watch out for this Chivas player
The Mexican-Peruvian striker, Santiago Ormeño, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 13 matches, scoring 1 goal in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage that Alexis Vega will have a rest due to the World Cup process so he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament.
New DT
Veljko Paunovic is the coach chosen by Hierro to take the reins of Chivas, following the departure of Ricardo Cadena.
Chivas arrives at this meeting after announcing the arrival of Fernando Hierro, Chivas' sporting director, following the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the red and white squad
Chivas arrives at this meeting after announcing the arrival of Fernando Hierro, Chivas' sporting director, following the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the red and white squad
A source of pride
Veljko Paunović, Chivas coach, spoke about the duels they will play in Spain, highlighting that it is a pride to be measured in Bilbao:
"Of course it is a special match, it is a great opportunity for our club to measure itself against a team like Bilbao and in a stadium like La Catedral, the truth is that it is a pride."
"Before playing against Bilbao we have a match three days before against Getafe in Madrid. In principle, we want to compete in both matches because we believe it is a great opportunity, we will not have another opportunity to play against two teams from the Spanish first division, which we consider the best in the world".
"Of course it is a special match, it is a great opportunity for our club to measure itself against a team like Bilbao and in a stadium like La Catedral, the truth is that it is a pride."
"Before playing against Bilbao we have a match three days before against Getafe in Madrid. In principle, we want to compete in both matches because we believe it is a great opportunity, we will not have another opportunity to play against two teams from the Spanish first division, which we consider the best in the world".
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Athletic Club vs Chivas friendly match. The match will take place at the San Mamés Stadium, at 13:00.