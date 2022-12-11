Watford vs Hull City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship 2022
Image: Watford

5:00 AM12 minutes ago

4:55 AM17 minutes ago

What time is Watford vs Hull City match for EFL Championship 2022?

This is the start time of the game Watford vs Hull City of December 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

4:50 AM22 minutes ago

Last games Watford vs Hull City

The series has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins each side and a draw, highlighting that their last meeting in the English Second Division was nine years ago.

Hull City 2-0 Watford, 2017 Premier League season

Watford 1-0 Hull City, 2016 Premier League season

Hull City 0-1 Watford, 2013 EFL Championship season

Watford 1-2 Hull City, 2012 EFL Championship season

Watford 1-1 Hull City, 2012 EFL Championship season

4:45 AM27 minutes ago

Key Player Hull City

Of the bottom teams they have performed the best, but they still need to keep scoring to salvage points and the leader to do so will have to be striker Greg Docherty.
4:40 AM32 minutes ago

Key player Watford

If Watford is one of the best defenses of the season it has been largely due to the interventions under the frame of Daniel Bachmann, who has had some outstanding performances to be able to score points.
Image: Watford
4:35 AM37 minutes ago

Last lineup Hull City

13 Nathan Baxter, 5 Alfie Jones, 6 Tobias Figueiredo, 4 Jacob Greaves, 33 Cyrus Christie, 27 Regan Slater, 24 Jean Michaël Seri, 15 Ryan Woods, 20 Dimitris Pelkas, 16 Ryan Longman, 8 Greg Docherty.
4:30 AM42 minutes ago

Last lineup Watford

1 Daniel Bachmann, 27 Christian Kabasele, 5 William Troost-Ekong, 14 Hassane Kamara, 3 Mario, 39 Edo Kayembe, 4 Hamza Choudhury, 16 Dan Gosling, 7 Keinan Davis, 28 Samuel Kalu, 12 Ken Sema.
4:25 AMan hour ago

Hull City: getting back on track

Hull City has been one of the great disappointments of the championship and will be looking to get back on track in the second half of the season, as they are in 20th position with 24 points, only five more than the last overall and they need to win at any cost in this match.
4:20 AMan hour ago

Watford: to stay at the top

The second part of the EFL Championship season restarts with Watford's mission to stay in the top places and be able to catch up with the leader Burnley, who is seven points behind at the beginning of this match. Their last result was a goalless draw away to Bristol City.
4:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Watford vs Hull City match will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium, in Watford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
4:10 AMan hour ago

VAVEL Logo