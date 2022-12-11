Watford vs Hull City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Last games Watford vs Hull City
The series has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins each side and a draw, highlighting that their last meeting in the English Second Division was nine years ago.
Hull City 2-0 Watford, 2017 Premier League season
Watford 1-0 Hull City, 2016 Premier League season
Hull City 0-1 Watford, 2013 EFL Championship season
Watford 1-2 Hull City, 2012 EFL Championship season
Watford 1-1 Hull City, 2012 EFL Championship season
Key Player Hull City
Of the bottom teams they have performed the best, but they still need to keep scoring to salvage points and the leader to do so will have to be striker Greg Docherty.
Key player Watford
If Watford is one of the best defenses of the season it has been largely due to the interventions under the frame of Daniel Bachmann, who has had some outstanding performances to be able to score points.
Last lineup Hull City
13 Nathan Baxter, 5 Alfie Jones, 6 Tobias Figueiredo, 4 Jacob Greaves, 33 Cyrus Christie, 27 Regan Slater, 24 Jean Michaël Seri, 15 Ryan Woods, 20 Dimitris Pelkas, 16 Ryan Longman, 8 Greg Docherty.
Last lineup Watford
1 Daniel Bachmann, 27 Christian Kabasele, 5 William Troost-Ekong, 14 Hassane Kamara, 3 Mario, 39 Edo Kayembe, 4 Hamza Choudhury, 16 Dan Gosling, 7 Keinan Davis, 28 Samuel Kalu, 12 Ken Sema.
Hull City: getting back on track
Hull City has been one of the great disappointments of the championship and will be looking to get back on track in the second half of the season, as they are in 20th position with 24 points, only five more than the last overall and they need to win at any cost in this match.
Watford: to stay at the top
The second part of the EFL Championship season restarts with Watford's mission to stay in the top places and be able to catch up with the leader Burnley, who is seven points behind at the beginning of this match. Their last result was a goalless draw away to Bristol City.
The Kick-off
The Watford vs Hull City match will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium, in Watford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
