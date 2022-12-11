Athletic Club vs Chivas: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Athletic Club vs Chivas in the Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Athletic Club vs Chivas match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Athletic Club vs Chivas match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Athletic Club vs Chivas of December 11th 2022 in several countries:
México: 12:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 horas
Chile: 13:00 horas
Colombia: 12:00 horas
Perú: 12:00 horas
EE.UU.: 13:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 12:00 horas
Uruguay: 14:00 horas
Paraguay: 13:00 horas
España: 19:00 horas
Where and how to watch Athletic Club vs Chivas live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted by no TV station.
If you want to watch Athletic Club vs Chivas in streaming you can watch it on Chivas TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as Chivas come as strong favorites after beating Getafe.
How is Athletic Club coming?
The locals come from a very good streak, they come from winning 2-0 against Valladolid in a friendly match, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will look for the victory in this friendly to start the next tournament with everything.
Athletic Club 2-0 Valladolid, 06, Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Alzira 0-2 Athletic Club, 13 Nov, 2022, Copa del Rey
Athletic Club 3-0 Real Valladolid, 8 Nov, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Gerona 2-1 Athletic Club, 4 Nov, 2022, Spanish First Division
Athletic Club 1-0 Villarreal, 30 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
How are Chivas doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against Getafe in the previous friendly, winning 1-0, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Getafe 0-1 Guadalajara, 08 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Puebla 1-1 Guadalajara, 9 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
FC Cincinnati 3-1 Guadalajara, 21 Sep, 2022, Friendly Match
América 2-1 Guadalajara, 17 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Athletic player
The Spanish striker, Gorka Guruzeta has had a good performance, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having competition of great caliber as Niko Williams, who will not be there because he will have vacations due to his participation in the World Cup, an opportunity that Gorka will take advantage of to consolidate his position, having 7 matches and 5 goals.
Watch out for this Chivas player
The Mexican-Peruvian striker, Santiago Ormeño, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 13 matches, scoring 1 goal in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage that Alexis Vega will have a rest due to the World Cup process so he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament.
New DT
Veljko Paunovic is the coach chosen by Hierro to take the reins of Chivas, following the departure of Ricardo Cadena.
Chivas arrives at this meeting after announcing the arrival of Fernando Hierro, Chivas' sporting director, following the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the red and white squad
A source of pride
Veljko Paunović, Chivas coach, spoke about the duels they will play in Spain, highlighting that it is a pride to be measured in Bilbao:
"Of course it is a special match, it is a great opportunity for our club to measure itself against a team like Bilbao and in a stadium like La Catedral, the truth is that it is a pride."
"Before playing against Bilbao we have a match three days before against Getafe in Madrid. In principle, we want to compete in both matches because we believe it is a great opportunity, we will not have another opportunity to play against two teams from the Spanish first division, which we consider the best in the world".
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Athletic Club vs Chivas friendly match. The match will take place at the San Mamés Stadium, at 13:00.