Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for more Chelsea vs Aston Villa action here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Aston Villa, as well as the latest news from the Al Nahyan Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa?
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live on TV, your option is Villa TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Chelsea vs Aston Villa?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:10 AM
Bolivia: 9:10 AM
Brazil: 10:10 AM
Chile: 9:10 AM
Colombia: 8:10 AM
Ecuador: 8:10 AM
USA (ET): 9:10 AM
Spain: 15:10 PM
Mexico: 8:10 AM
Paraguay: 9:10 AM
Peru: 9:10 AM
Uruguay: 9:10 AM
Venezuela: 9:10 AM
England: 14: 10 AM
Australia : 23:10 AM
India: 16:40 AM
Argentina: 9:10 AM
Bolivia: 9:10 AM
Brazil: 10:10 AM
Chile: 9:10 AM
Colombia: 8:10 AM
Ecuador: 8:10 AM
USA (ET): 9:10 AM
Spain: 15:10 PM
Mexico: 8:10 AM
Paraguay: 9:10 AM
Peru: 9:10 AM
Uruguay: 9:10 AM
Venezuela: 9:10 AM
England: 14: 10 AM
Australia : 23:10 AM
India: 16:40 AM
Player to watch at Aston Villa
Danny Ings is the most outstanding player of his team with 5 goals in the 14 matches he has played in the Premier League. In addition, he has scored and assisted in the EFL Carabao Cup. The 30-year-old English striker has scored three goals in the last three games he has played;
Player to watch at Chelsea
Jorginho is one of Chelsea's leaders and he has to play a leading role in this season due to the absence of Sterling, Mount and Havertz, the first two because they are playing in the World Cup and the German is resting after playing in this tournament. The 30-year-old Italian midfielder has scored three goals this season, two in the Premier League and one in the UEFA Champions League. He has not scored since October 22 against Manchester United;
How is Aston Villa coming along?
Aston Villa have already played two friendlies during this break in which they were held to a draw by Brighton (2-2) and were defeated by Cardiff 3-1. However, they did win their last official match by beating Brighton 1-2, thanks to a comeback with a brace from Ings. In the Premier League standings they are 12th in the table with 18 points, five points clear of the relegation places and eight points away from the European places. Aston Villa no longer have the option to fight for the EFL Carabao Cup, as they lost to Manchester United 4-2, despite taking the lead with Watkins' goal;
How is Chelsea coming along?
Chelsea are in a tough moment as they lost the last three official matches they played before the stoppage. In the most recent one, they lost at home to Newcastle United by the minimum after a goal by Willock 23 minutes before the end. They also had to bow out of the EFL Carabao Cup in the round of 32 after losing 2-0 to Manchester City. In the Premier League, they have three consecutive defeats and five matches without a win. The last time they won was precisely against Aston Villa on October 16. In the English League standings they are in eighth position with 21 points, five points behind the European places and eight points behind the places that give access to the UEFA Champions League. They finished first in the Champions League group stage and will face Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 in 2023;
Background
Numerous clashes between Chelsea and Aston Villa with a favorable balance for the Londoners who have won 67 times, while 54 times Aston Villa has won and the remaining clashes, which are 36 ended in a draw. The last time these two English teams met was last October 16 in the match corresponding to the 11th round of the Premier League in which Chelsea won 2-0 with two goals from Mount. In the last four meetings Chelsea have won. The last victory of Aston Villa against the London team was in May 2021. These two teams have not met in a friendly since July 2011 in this match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the Al Nahyan Stadium, which is located in Abu Dhabi and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Chelsea and Aston Villa will meet in a friendly match due to the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Aston Villa in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.