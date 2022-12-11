QPR vs Burnley: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the QPR vs Burnley game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for QPR vs Burnley, as well as the latest news from Loftus Road. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute action with VAVEL's live online coverage of the match.
How to watch QPR vs Burnley?
If you want to watch QPR vs Burnley live on TV, you can follow the game on ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is QPR vs Burnley in the EFL Championship?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Player to watch at Burnley
Jay Rodriguez is the EFL Championship's top scorer with nine goals and one assist. The 33-year-old forward scored in the last game he played;
Player to watch at Queen Park Rangers
Willock is the team's top scorer with six goals and one assist. However, the English midfielder has not scored since October 4.
How are Burnley coming along?
Burnley has two wins in a row. In their last match they beat Blackburn 3-0 at home. Right now they are the leaders of the EFL Championship with 41 points, the same points as second-placed Sheffield United. This team is already qualified for the round of 16 of the EFL Carabao Cup where they will face Manchester United.
How are Queen Park Rangers coming along?
In their last match they won 2-1 against Livingston in a friendly match. However, they have three consecutive defeats and five official matches without a win. Their last win in an official match was on October 22 in which they were defeated 2-1 against Wigan. They are currently ninth in the Championship, two points behind sixth, which gives access to the Premier League Playoffs, and ten points behind the direct promotion places.
Background
A total of 39 meetings have been played between Queen Park Rangers and Burnley with a favorable balance for the latter who have won on 21 occasions. 11 times the Rangers team has won the duel while 7 times they have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2016 when Burnley won by the minimum (1-0).
Venue: The match will be played at Loftus Road, a stadium built in 1904 with a capacity of 19100 spectators.
Preview of the match
Queen Park Rangers and Burnley meet in the match corresponding to the 22nd round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of QPR vs Burnley in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.