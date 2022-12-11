Napoli vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Napoli vs Crystal Palace match, as well as the latest information from the Regnum Carya. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Napoli vs Crystal Palace?
This is the kickoff time for the Napoli vs Crystal Palace match on December 11, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
England: 3:00 PM on PalaceTV
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Return of the leagues
Serie A will return next January 4, 2023, while the Premier League will return sooner, exactly, on December 26.
Key player - Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace also has an incredible roster and among its list of players, it has a gem. At the age of 30, Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha has six goals and two assists so far this season.
Key player - Napoli
In the midst of Napoli's great season, we can see the great squad they are building and the results they are getting. Among their squad, there is an innate scorer, his name is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a striker of only 21 years old, originally from Georgia, who has six goals and five assists this season.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace has also had a friendly game to keep in shape. It was also on December 7 and it was against Trabzonspor and ended in a two-goal draw. In the Premier League, Crystal remains practically in the middle of the table occupying the 11th place with 19 points.
Napoli
As is well known, international soccer has its eyes set on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, yet several teams are keeping up the pace with a couple of friendly games. Napoli already played one of them against Antalyapor on December 7 and won 2-3. In Serie A, Napoli remains the sole leader with 41 points, 12 ahead of Milan and has won five of its last five games.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is a rather particular one. Its name is Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. Yes, it has a hotel name and it is precisely because this hotel, located in the city of Belek, in the district of Serik in Turkey, has a soccer field that meets all the standards set by FIFA for a field to become a stadium. Lately there have been hotels inside stadiums, but this time, it is a stadium inside a hotel. It is actually three 86 x 105-meter courts with a 320-meter clubhouse that has separate dressing rooms, a storage room and a referee's room. It also has a small grandstand and plans to be the training center for soccer players of the future.
