Napoli vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
5:00 AM12 minutes ago

Tune in here Napoli vs Crystal Palace Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Napoli vs Crystal Palace match, as well as the latest information from the Regnum Carya. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:55 AM17 minutes ago

How to watch Napoli vs Crystal Palace Online?

If you want to watch it directly by streaming: PalaceTV

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

4:50 AM22 minutes ago

What time is Napoli vs Crystal Palace?

This is the kickoff time for the Napoli vs Crystal Palace match on December 11, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 12:00 PM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

England: 3:00 PM on PalaceTV

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

4:45 AM27 minutes ago

Return of the leagues

Serie A will return next January 4, 2023, while the Premier League will return sooner, exactly, on December 26.
4:40 AM32 minutes ago

Key player - Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace also has an incredible roster and among its list of players, it has a gem. At the age of 30, Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha has six goals and two assists so far this season.
4:35 AM37 minutes ago

Key player - Napoli

In the midst of Napoli's great season, we can see the great squad they are building and the results they are getting. Among their squad, there is an innate scorer, his name is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a striker of only 21 years old, originally from Georgia, who has six goals and five assists this season.
4:30 AM42 minutes ago

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has also had a friendly game to keep in shape. It was also on December 7 and it was against Trabzonspor and ended in a two-goal draw. In the Premier League, Crystal remains practically in the middle of the table occupying the 11th place with 19 points.
4:25 AMan hour ago

Napoli

As is well known, international soccer has its eyes set on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, yet several teams are keeping up the pace with a couple of friendly games. Napoli already played one of them against Antalyapor on December 7 and won 2-3. In Serie A, Napoli remains the sole leader with 41 points, 12 ahead of Milan and has won five of its last five games.
4:20 AMan hour ago

Stadium

The stadium designated for this match is a rather particular one. Its name is Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. Yes, it has a hotel name and it is precisely because this hotel, located in the city of Belek, in the district of Serik in Turkey, has a soccer field that meets all the standards set by FIFA for a field to become a stadium. Lately there have been hotels inside stadiums, but this time, it is a stadium inside a hotel. It is actually three 86 x 105-meter courts with a 320-meter clubhouse that has separate dressing rooms, a storage room and a referee's room. It also has a small grandstand and plans to be the training center for soccer players of the future.


4:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Friendly Match: Napoli vs Crystal Palace live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
