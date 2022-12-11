Cancun vs America LIVE updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Friendly 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Cancun vs America live on TV
Where and how to watch Cancun vs America online live stream
Cancun vs America can not be tuned in from the live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Cancun vs America, friendly duel prior to the Clausura 2023 Liga MX and Expansion League?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 1:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
America's Statements
"We lack a little bit of right back, it is something we have talked about, it is a position that we must reinforce. The market has just started, we will see how these days go, maybe there is interest in some guys and so we will continue day by day, but the priority today is a right back, there are names, but we do not give them because we already know that it is always complicated."
"They belong to the club, just as they belong they are respected and trained as all the boys deserve. I still have two days to talk it over with the president, we as a coaching staff consider everyone, the foreign places are time to reduce them because we cannot register so many, we will see in these days before leaving for the preseason if they can be added or not".
How does América arrive?
How does Cancún FC arrive?