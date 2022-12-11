Cancun vs America LIVE updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Friendly 2022 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cancun vs America live, as well as the latest information from Andres Quintana Roo Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Cancun vs America online live stream

The match will not be broadcasted.

Cancun vs America can not be tuned in from the live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Cancun vs America, friendly duel prior to the Clausura 2023 Liga MX and Expansion League?

This is the kick-off time for the Cancun vs America match on December 11, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 12:00 PM 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 1:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

America's Statements

Fernando Ortiz spoke prior to this duel: "Memo finished his contract, from then on, what corresponds to me as coach. He knows what I think and it no longer depends on me, that is the reality, the important thing is that he and I are connected and we had talked about it prior to the World Cup and this is so, the situation he is facing today is the possibility of renewing with the club he wants to be with".

"We lack a little bit of right back, it is something we have talked about, it is a position that we must reinforce. The market has just started, we will see how these days go, maybe there is interest in some guys and so we will continue day by day, but the priority today is a right back, there are names, but we do not give them because we already know that it is always complicated."

"They belong to the club, just as they belong they are respected and trained as all the boys deserve. I still have two days to talk it over with the president, we as a coaching staff consider everyone, the foreign places are time to reduce them because we cannot register so many, we will see in these days before leaving for the preseason if they can be added or not".

How does América arrive?

América's last match was the one in which they lost in the Apertura 2022 in the semifinals to Toluca on aggregate, although the last match ended in a 1-1 draw.
How does Cancún FC arrive?

Cancun FC arrives after a scoreless draw against Rayados this Friday, a very intense match where the scoreboard was not opened.

The match will be played at the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium.

The Cancún vs América match will be played at the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium, located in Cancún, Quintana Roo. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cancun vs América match, corresponding to the friendly match prior to the start of the Clausura 2023. The match will take place at the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium at 12:00 pm.
