Liverpool vs Lyon LIVE (0-0)

Speak up, Joe Gomez!
"The hot weather obviously contributes to fitness and the big opposition [Lyon and AC Milan]. I think it will give us a good position and I hope everyone will get over it well and we can use that momentum.
"Obviously just getting the training under our belts and the tactical stuff that we're doing; it's a real chance to get the fundamentals back in place and use that as a springboard to carry on for the rest of the season."
"It was quite abrupt. Obviously it's different perspectives for different people I think. For players leaving it's one of the biggest tournaments - it depends on how many they play but it's one of the most important things in football. It's different, but yeah, I think for those of us who had the chance to take a break, we had to use it well. To enjoy family time, take it off a little bit, but it's good to be back and we all love doing what we do."
"It's definitely a balance. You can't take your foot off the accelerator physically, obviously doing what we do, we all have an individual story or pre-hab that we need to do and go on, so it's just going with that but in a different environment and enjoying it. Enjoying time with family but knowing we're back."
"To be fair, Robbo is good fun, you can't even beat him. He knows when to just let it go and when to be a donut. But I don't know, I can't say that someone messes up my gears because it would give too much to reel me in. So , I think it's pretty chill. It's a nice balance. Kostas is always ready to go, so if you're not ready to go then... yeah, I'll let it go! But oh man. It's great to be away, I think we all miss that. That's the part of football that we all love too, it's the camaraderie and the team spirit. Obviously we have a great team here and great people so it's a pleasure to be away."
Open quotes!
"We must work harder to give the best of ourselves and present another image of the team for the return in the championship", commented Kumbedi.
The only positive thing, if there really is one, is that we ran a lot, once again. I'm pretty sure this will help us to be ready against Brest. I know Liverpool will be another tough opponent, but we have to deal with that. We were down physically throughout the first half of the championship and we'll make up for that, but we can't have all the results right away either. They went through a difficult moment, they are digesting it, tomorrow we will talk about the game and we will continue to prepare", concluded Blanc.