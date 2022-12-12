Sunderland vs West Bromwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sunderland vs West Bromwich Live Score!
How to watch Sunderland vs West Bromwich Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Sunderland vs West Bromwich match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on Star +
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
United Kingdom (ET): 8:00 on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Star +
Key player - West Bromwich
In West Bromwich, the presence of John Swift stands out. The 27-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has three goals and four assists in 19 games played, where he has started 16 of them. He has 1397 minutes in total.
Key player - Sunderland
In Sunderland, the presence of Ross Stewart stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has five goals and three assists in seven games played, where he has started all of them. He has 630 minutes in total.
Sunderland vs West Bromwich history
These two teams have met 156 times. The statistics are in favor of Sunderland, who have been victorious on 57 occasions, while West Bromwich have won on 55 occasions, leaving a balance of 44 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 26 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sunderland with 10 victories, while West Bromwich has won four, for a balance of 12 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Sunderland have been at home against West Bromwich in the EFL Championship, there are 13 matches, where the Black Cats have the advantage with six wins over the two that the Albion have won, and the five draws that have been given.
West Bromwich
West Bromwich resumes its season with many worries, after having to row against the current being in the relegation places, taking into account that it still has a pending game and that it comes from three consecutive victories, so it will try to continue increasing its streak to get out of a complex situation.
Sunderland
Sunderland returns to competition after the break for the World Cup, with the aim of continuing to add victories to keep aspiring to have options to achieve their long-awaited return to the Premier League. In the last five matches they have achieved three victories, two of them in a row, and they will try to continue increasing the streak.