Cruz Azul vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY Match

Latest Necaxa lineup
1. L. Malagon.
3. A. Oliveros.
14. F. Formiliano.
4. A. Peña.
17. B. García.
18. B. Garnica.
8. F. Madrigal.
16. J. Esquivel.
12. A. Araos.
9. M. Giménez.
11. F. Batista.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
1. J. Corona.
5. L. Abram.
4. J. Domínguez.
24. J. Escobar.
15. I. Rivero.
19. C. Rodriguez.
6. É. Lira.
18. R. Huescas.
11. A. Tabó.
13. M. Estrada.
10. Á. Romero.
Necaxa's key player
Today he will have to demonstrate his defensive qualities against Lillini in order to earn a place as a starter in the next Liga MX tournament.
Cruz Azul key player
He is a very skillful player with the ball, who knows how to find his teammates when going forward, so he will be fundamental for La Máquina to have a good preseason.
Necaxa reinforcements
In terms of players, only Edson Partida has arrived from Atlante, so they are still looking to add more players to the team.
Cruz Azul new players
Coach Raúl Gutiérrez found a way to make the team work and they reached the Quarterfinals where they were eliminated by Rayados.
In view of this, the light blue team has been reinforced with the following elements. Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti from Atlético Tucumán and the return of Jordan Silva from Querétaro.
How does the SKY Cup work?
The match will be played at the Nemesio Díez
Also known as "La Bombonera" is a soccer stadium that is the regular home of Deportivo Toluca Fútbol Club.
This building has a long history in Mexican soccer, as it was one of the venues for both the Mexico 70 World Cup and the Mexico 86 World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Copa SKY match: Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Live Updates!
The preseason friendly tournament kicks off with a match between two teams that were underachievers in the previous Liga MX season.
Cruz Azul, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals against Rayados, and Necaxa, who failed to advance from the playoffs, will be looking to have a good friendly tournament in order to test new players and begin to create a competitive team for the year that is about to begin.