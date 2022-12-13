Cruz Azul vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY Match

Image: VAVEL

3:00 AM40 minutes ago

2:55 AMan hour ago

2:50 AMan hour ago

Latest Necaxa lineup

The Rayos used these elements as starters for their last match in the Apertura 2022:

1. L. Malagon.

3. A. Oliveros.

14. F. Formiliano.

4. A. Peña.

17. B. García.

18. B. Garnica.

8. F. Madrigal.

16. J. Esquivel.

12. A. Araos.

9. M. Giménez.

11. F. Batista.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Last lineup of Cruz Azul

This is how La Maquina came out to face its rival in the last match of the previous tournament:

1. J. Corona. 

5. L. Abram.

4. J. Domínguez.

24. J. Escobar.

15. I. Rivero.

19. C. Rodriguez.

6. É. Lira.

18. R. Huescas.

11. A. Tabó.

13. M. Estrada.

10. Á. Romero.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Necaxa's key player

A very important man in the Necaxa defense was Fabricio Formiliano, who led his teammates for long periods of time and was a fundamental factor in Jaime Lozano's team. 

Today he will have to demonstrate his defensive qualities against Lillini in order to earn a place as a starter in the next Liga MX tournament. 

2:35 AMan hour ago

Cruz Azul key player

One of the best and most consistent players for Cruz Azul last season was the youth player Rodrigo Huescas, who worked very well in the midfield of Gutiérrez's strategy. 

He is a very skillful player with the ball, who knows how to find his teammates when going forward, so he will be fundamental for La Máquina to have a good preseason. 

2:30 AMan hour ago

Necaxa reinforcements

The team from Aguascalientes, with a bad tournament in which they were unable to overcome the reclassification, sought to reinforce first of all their coach, hiring Andrés Lillini, who had a couple of very good seasons with Pumas but unfortunately was unable to win the league title. 

In terms of players, only Edson Partida has arrived from Atlante, so they are still looking to add more players to the team. 

2:25 AMan hour ago

Cruz Azul new players

Last year, Cruz Azul reached the quarterfinals of the Liga MX despite a poor start to the season.

Coach Raúl Gutiérrez found a way to make the team work and they reached the Quarterfinals where they were eliminated by Rayados. 

In view of this, the light blue team has been reinforced with the following elements. Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti from Atlético Tucumán and the return of Jordan Silva from Querétaro. 

2:20 AMan hour ago

How does the SKY Cup work?

This friendly tournament will have two groups of five teams each, in which all will play against each other and the teams with the most points in each group will face each other in the grand final, so, despite being a friendly tournament, it is expected to be competitive.
2:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Nemesio Díez

The Cruz Azul vs Necaxa match will be played at the stadium Nemesio Díez, in Toluca, Mexico with a capacity of 30,000 people.

Also known as "La Bombonera" is a soccer stadium that is the regular home of Deportivo Toluca Fútbol Club. 

This building has a long history in Mexican soccer, as it was one of the venues for both the Mexico 70 World Cup and the Mexico 86 World Cup.

2:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Copa SKY match: Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

The preseason friendly tournament kicks off with a match between two teams that were underachievers in the previous Liga MX season.

Cruz Azul, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals against Rayados, and Necaxa, who failed to advance from the playoffs, will be looking to have a good friendly tournament in order to test new players and begin to create a competitive team for the year that is about to begin. 

