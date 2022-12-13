Atlas vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa SKY Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Atlas vs Santos live coverage here
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Santos live online
Atlas vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Atlas vs Santos, matchday 1 of the Sky Cup?
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 21:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Australia: 23:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours
Atlas Statements
"The soccer player by nature starts to play soccer because he wants to have fun, he looks for joy and wants the ball, now I am letting them use it much more than before probably, in that sense the ball must be in the feet of our players, we have to generate our possibilities, everything in the different areas of the field, we are clear about the concepts we are looking for in offense and defense, in the different phases of the game there is a lot of importance. We are going to face the matches from our philosophy, from our identity, from our provocation, from what we want to happen, then the match will dictate one way or another".
How will Santos arrive?