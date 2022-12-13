Atlas vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa SKY Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for Atlas vs Santos live coverage here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalisco. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
5:55 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Atlas vs Santos live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Atlas vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is the match of Atlas vs Santos, matchday 1 of the Sky Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Atlas vs Santos match on December 11, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 21:00 PM 

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours

5:45 AM3 hours ago

Atlas Statements

Benjamín Mora spoke prior to this match: "I understand that part, I come from the most successful project of my life as a coach and from the team where I was historically, I come to a team that also had its historical moment that represents a great responsibility, I believe I am up to the task, I have the necessary preparation and knowledge to fight for the team to continue in those places, I have nothing else in my mind but to show that the team can continue fighting, but it is step by step. The records, the numbers, are just that, they can be sustained according to the present, but if we do nothing today or we believe that the past or the future overwhelms us, we are not in the present."

"The soccer player by nature starts to play soccer because he wants to have fun, he looks for joy and wants the ball, now I am letting them use it much more than before probably, in that sense the ball must be in the feet of our players, we have to generate our possibilities, everything in the different areas of the field, we are clear about the concepts we are looking for in offense and defense, in the different phases of the game there is a lot of importance. We are going to face the matches from our philosophy, from our identity, from our provocation, from what we want to happen, then the match will dictate one way or another".

5:40 AM3 hours ago

How will Santos arrive?

Santos has not had any friendly matches after finishing their participation in the Apertura 2022, where they were surprisingly eliminated by Toluca and failed to advance in the Liguilla.


5:35 AM4 hours ago

How are Atlas coming along?

Atlas defeated Oroen at La Madriguera by six goals to zero, continuing their preparation for the Clausura 2023.
5:30 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Atlas vs Santos match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
5:25 AM4 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Santos match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Sky Cup. The match will take place at the Jalisco Stadium at 22:00.
VAVEL Logo