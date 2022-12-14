Pumas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Pumas vs Toluca live stream.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Toluca online and live stream
Pumas vs Toluca can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App.
What time is the match Pumas vs Toluca, matchday 1 of the Sky Cup?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 7:00 PM
India: 19:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 PM
Statements by Pumas
"I am sure that the team will compete and we want to be protagonists in this tournament, with young players, leaders, we will try to be protagonists and the goal has to be match by match, we have to give our lives for the institution, the shield and we will be here, to fight".
"We will see what his decision will be but he knows that we are delighted with him, we hope he comes back because everyone knows how important he is for us here, he is our maximum reference and for me our best player, personally I hope he comes back".
"In Argentina there is a divided opinion on whether he is the best in history or not; for me it's him. I live in the Messi era and from his first game to the last, I enjoyed him a lot and I have no doubt that if he wins this cup with Argentina, he will make that leap so that he is definitely considered the greatest in history, but for me he is undoubtedly the best".
I have a lot of confidence in the group that has been put together in the national team. They have been doing things very well, it is a very united group, very strong and the confidence I have is shared by all Argentines in the team. I hope that tomorrow (Tuesday) they will play a great match because I know they deserve it, some players suffered a lot with some lost Final. I know that they never gave up fighting to win this so desired cup and all my support because I expect a great day for the Argentines".
"He has just finished in the World Cup and will have his vacation, he is one of the few players who practically did not stop and like every player he deserves his rest days, and then we will see what his decision will be.
"But we, and he knows it, we are delighted with him, and let's hope he comes back because everyone knows how important he is for us here, that he is our maximum reference and for me our best player, so I personally hope he comes back."
How is Toluca coming along?
How will Pumas arrive?