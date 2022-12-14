Pumas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY Match
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs Toluca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. 
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Toluca online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN, Telemundo.

Pumas vs Toluca can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Pumas vs Toluca, matchday 1 of the Sky Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Atlas vs Santos match on December 11, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET

Mexico: 19:00 hours

Paraguay: 19:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 7:00 PM

India: 19:00 PM 

Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 PM

Statements by Pumas

Eduardo Salvio spoke prior to this match: "The team's objective is clear, everyone here wants to win the championship, the team asks for it, the club asks for it, the institution deserves nothing less than the championship".

"I am sure that the team will compete and we want to be protagonists in this tournament, with young players, leaders, we will try to be protagonists and the goal has to be match by match, we have to give our lives for the institution, the shield and we will be here, to fight".

"We will see what his decision will be but he knows that we are delighted with him, we hope he comes back because everyone knows how important he is for us here, he is our maximum reference and for me our best player, personally I hope he comes back".

"In Argentina there is a divided opinion on whether he is the best in history or not; for me it's him. I live in the Messi era and from his first game to the last, I enjoyed him a lot and I have no doubt that if he wins this cup with Argentina, he will make that leap so that he is definitely considered the greatest in history, but for me he is undoubtedly the best".

I have a lot of confidence in the group that has been put together in the national team. They have been doing things very well, it is a very united group, very strong and the confidence I have is shared by all Argentines in the team. I hope that tomorrow (Tuesday) they will play a great match because I know they deserve it, some players suffered a lot with some lost Final. I know that they never gave up fighting to win this so desired cup and all my support because I expect a great day for the Argentines". 

"He has just finished in the World Cup and will have his vacation, he is one of the few players who practically did not stop and like every player he deserves his rest days, and then we will see what his decision will be.

"But we, and he knows it, we are delighted with him, and let's hope he comes back because everyone knows how important he is for us here, that he is our maximum reference and for me our best player, so I personally hope he comes back."

How is Toluca coming along?

Toluca finished as runners-up, and the team coached by Ambríz is looking to prepare for a great tournament, which is why this Copa before the start of the tournament will be of the utmost importance.

How will Pumas arrive?

Pumas arrives to this match after an intense preseason where they will be looking to give a great performance in these matches prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 and after a resounding season.

The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

The Pumas vs Toluca match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs Toluca match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Sky Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at 8:00 pm.
