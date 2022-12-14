Tigres vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Tigres vs Mazatlan live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres vs. Mazatlan live, as well as the latest information from the Universitario Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
5:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Tigres vs Mazatlan live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Tigres vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match Tigres vs Mazatlan, matchday 1 of the Sky Cup?

This is the kickoff time for the Tigres vs Mazatlan match on December 13, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 05:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 21:00 PM 

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 PM

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Mazatlan Statements

Gabriel Caballero spoke before their first match: "The truth is I'm not the one to say anything about the National Team, besides I think it's not the right time, I think the National Team did what it could and now that it was eliminated or already passed and was out of the World Cup, we started to find all the flaws, so I think that now talking about it later is useless".

"The truth is I'm not the one to say anything about the National Team, besides I think it's not the right time I think the National Team did what it could and now that it was eliminated or already passed and was left out of the World Cup we started to find all the flaws, that's why I think that now talking later is useless."

"I respect Tata a lot, I admire him, I can't say I know him, I'm friends with him even though I haven't talked about it all this time, but I don't like to talk about it, I never look for people to blame, so what happened. The situation was different with me, when I was in the national team and today everything has been much more negative, so they are just feelings, nothing more".

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Tigres Statements

Diego Cocca spoke prior to his debut in the SKY Cup: "I owe a lot to Mexico. I am grateful to the country, I continue to enjoy Mexican soccer and I hope it gives me a lot more, but I am involved with Tigres. I have enough work ahead of me. I'm happy where I am."

"The profile we are all looking for is a well-structured team. A coach who is Mexican, there has been a lot of criticism about that, but that's fine. That is the decision of the entire Federation team (...) We will discuss everything at the Owners' Meeting and make the best decision for the Mexican national team. Yon de Luisa has not yet been ratified.

"I will always defend my colleagues, we are technical directors and we try to do our best. Martino did his best within his possibilities and the results are the ones that rule (...) I know the league is competitive and has a lot to give. I am fond of Tata because he is Argentine and a good coach. Unfortunately, things did not go as expected".

"I have the peace of mind that Mauricio (Culebro) told me that everything was settled, there was an internal problem to solve these days. A certain peace of mind knowing that he is a player adapted to Mexican soccer, that he is training, but I want to have him, I want to touch him, that he starts training with his teammates, that he adapts as quickly as possible and I'm sure they are managing for him to come as soon as possible."

"Yes, logically he is a player that we chose, we have spoken with him and he has conditions that we are convinced will help the team.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Mazatlan coming?

Mazatlán failed to qualify for the final phase and ended their participation after losing to Santos by three goals to zero.

5:30 AM2 hours ago

How are Tigres doing?

Tigres' last participation was in the quarterfinals, where they surprisingly lost to Pachuca, ending their participation in an unexpected way.

5:25 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium.

The Tigres vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, located in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
5:20 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Tigres vs Mazatlán live stream, corresponding to the match of Day 1 of the Sky Cup. The match will take place at the Universitario Stadium at 22:00.
VAVEL Logo