Tigres vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Tigres vs Mazatlan live on TV.
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Mazatlan live online
Tigres vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Tigres vs Mazatlan, matchday 1 of the Sky Cup?
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 21:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Australia: 23:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 PM
Mazatlan Statements
"The truth is I'm not the one to say anything about the National Team, besides I think it's not the right time I think the National Team did what it could and now that it was eliminated or already passed and was left out of the World Cup we started to find all the flaws, that's why I think that now talking later is useless."
"I respect Tata a lot, I admire him, I can't say I know him, I'm friends with him even though I haven't talked about it all this time, but I don't like to talk about it, I never look for people to blame, so what happened. The situation was different with me, when I was in the national team and today everything has been much more negative, so they are just feelings, nothing more".
Tigres Statements
"The profile we are all looking for is a well-structured team. A coach who is Mexican, there has been a lot of criticism about that, but that's fine. That is the decision of the entire Federation team (...) We will discuss everything at the Owners' Meeting and make the best decision for the Mexican national team. Yon de Luisa has not yet been ratified.
"I will always defend my colleagues, we are technical directors and we try to do our best. Martino did his best within his possibilities and the results are the ones that rule (...) I know the league is competitive and has a lot to give. I am fond of Tata because he is Argentine and a good coach. Unfortunately, things did not go as expected".
"I have the peace of mind that Mauricio (Culebro) told me that everything was settled, there was an internal problem to solve these days. A certain peace of mind knowing that he is a player adapted to Mexican soccer, that he is training, but I want to have him, I want to touch him, that he starts training with his teammates, that he adapts as quickly as possible and I'm sure they are managing for him to come as soon as possible."
"Yes, logically he is a player that we chose, we have spoken with him and he has conditions that we are convinced will help the team.
How is Mazatlan coming?
How are Tigres doing?