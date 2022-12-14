Cadiz vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Cadiz vs Wolves
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Cadiz vs Wolves as well as the latest news from the Estadio Municipal la Linea. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Cadiz vs Wolves?
If you want to watch the Cadiz vs Wolves will not be available on television.
What time is the Cádiz vs Wolves in friendly match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Player to watch at Wolves
After the absence of Wolves' top scorer, Ruben Neves who is resting after playing the World Cup with the Portugal National Team, his compatriot Daniel Podence stands out with two goals. The Portugal striker scored his last goal on October 3 to give his team the victory against Southampton;
Player to follow in Cadiz
Lucas Perez has two goals in LaLiga Santander in his first full season at Cadiz since he arrived last season in the winter market. The 34-year-old striker is experimenting and knows English football well, since he was there with Arsenal and West Ham.
How are Wolves coming along?
Wolves, who last week drew 1-1 against Empoli, were defeated in their last official match against Premier League leaders Arsenal. They have now gone five consecutive matches without a win in the English league. They are currently at the bottom of the Premier League with 10 points and four points away from the relegation zone. The poor results have already led to a change of coach, no longer Davis Steve, but the former Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, who prepares his debut with his fans next December 20;
How is Cadiz coming along?
The Cadiz is taking advantage of the break to play several friendlies after being eliminated in the first round of the Copa del Rey. In the two friendlies they have played, they drew against Xerez and won 4-2 against Manchester United. In LaLiga they have only won one of the last eight matches they have played and are in the relegation places, 19° with 11 points, although only one point away from the relegation places.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Cadiz and Wolves will meet. Cadiz has faced English teams twice, winning both times. While Wolves have faced Spanish opponents 11 times, winning four, drawing one and losing six.
Venue: The match will be played at the Municipal de la Línea stadium, which was founded in 1969 and has a capacity for 10,800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cadiz and Wolves will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of this winter break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cádiz vs Wolves in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.