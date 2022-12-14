France vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of France vs Morocco
Where and how to watch France vs Morocco live online
France vs Morocco can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To Go and Vix.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the France vs Morocco match, corresponding to the Qatar 2022 semifinals?
|
Country
|Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|Argentina
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina
|Bolivia
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
15:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Bolivia
|Brazil
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|16:00 hours
|
In Now Net
|Chile
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|16:00 hours
|In DIRECTV Sports Chile
|Colombia
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|Ecuador
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|Spain
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
19:00 hours
|In Gol Mundial
|Canada
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|
In TSN3
|USA
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|
In Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App
|Mexico
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|Paraguay
|Wednesday. 14 dec 22
|
16:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
Morocco's key player
France's key player
Possible Morocco lineup
Possible France lineup
Background
Arbitration quartet
Morocco the dark horse of the championship
Their path to qualify for the World Cup was perfect, achieving six victories in Group I, and in the following rounds they did not lose any match, with these indications they were already showing themselves as a competitive team without so many spotlights, their last record in a World Cup was in Russia 2018, Morocco shared a group with Spain and Portugal, on that occasion the UEFA teams advanced to the next round and Morocco was the last team in the group.
Morocco to reach these instances had to go through great confrontations, in groups Belgium and Croatia were the favorites to advance, and it was the Belgians who were left on the way, Morocco as group leader faced Spain who in the previous started as favorite, after a goalless draw Morocco advanced on penalties and had to face Portugal, again the African team eliminated the favorite, a virtue to highlight of the team is that it has only conceded one goal in the tournament, and it was an own goal against Canada.
France on the brink of its second consecutive final
When the World Cup arrived, the problems increased with the confirmed absences, adding up to eight absences due to injury, eight absences where most of them were starters for any other team would be a death sentence, but for France it was not a big problem, the great quality of players that this team has abounds among the best clubs in the world and despite their youth, the level of demand in which they compete is the maximum, France has been able to manage the tournament by resting their starting lineup, the big test for the team was the quarterfinal game when they faced England, but in the end they won 2-1, the greatest virtue of this team is their attacking potential and to face Morocco they will have to be very convincing.