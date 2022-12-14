France vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match
Image:VAVEL

5:20 AMan hour ago

5:15 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch France vs Morocco live online

The match will be televised on TUDN and Azteca.
France vs Morocco can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To Go and Vix.
5:10 AMan hour ago

What time is the France vs Morocco match, corresponding to the Qatar 2022 semifinals?

This is the kickoff time for the France vs Morocco match on December 14, 2022 in several countries:

Country

 Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina Wednesday. 14 dec 22 16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia Wednesday. 14 dec 22

15:00 hours

 In Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil Wednesday. 14 dec 22 16:00 hours

 In Now Net
Chile Wednesday. 14 dec 22 16:00 hours In DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia Wednesday. 14 dec 22

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Ecuador Wednesday. 14 dec 22

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Spain Wednesday. 14 dec 22

19:00 hours

 In Gol Mundial
Canada Wednesday. 14 dec 22

14:00 hours

 In TSN3
USA Wednesday. 14 dec 22

14:00 hours

In Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App
Mexico Wednesday. 14 dec 22

13:00 hours

 In SKY HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay Wednesday. 14 dec 22

16:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

 

5:05 AMan hour ago

Morocco's key player

Youssef En-Nesyri, striker. The Sevilla striker has not been going through his best moments at club level, but the player is one of those who in each World Cup shows his full potential, the player has three goals in World Cups and hopes to score the historic goal that allows him to play in the final, his aggressive style makes defenders doubt and that should be a factor for the duel against France.
5:00 AMan hour ago

France's key player

Kylian Mbappe, striker. The PSG star every season is showing progress in his style of play and that has led him to be one of the most lethal strikers in the world, his main feature is his speed combined with his physique and ball control have allowed him to score extraordinary goals, in the World Cup in Qatar he has already scored five goals and already has nine goals in two World Cups, with 23 years old he is already a world champion and is looking for the second one.
4:55 AM2 hours ago

Possible Morocco lineup

Bono, Hakimi, Yamiq, Saiss, Allah; Anahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.
4:50 AM2 hours ago

Possible France lineup

Lloris; Hernandez, Upamecano, Varane, Kounde; Rabiot, Tchoameni, Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele; Giroud.
4:45 AM2 hours ago

Background

France's only previous meeting with Morocco came in an international friendly in 2007, when the final score was 2-2 in a comeback duel.
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Arbitration quartet

Center: Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos. Assistants: Alberto Morin Mendez and Miguel Angel Hernandez Paredes. Fourth official: Jesus Valenzuela Saez.
4:35 AM2 hours ago

Morocco the dark horse of the championship

The Morocco national team is having an important evolution at a soccer level, the team that has broken any prediction in the World Cup is playing its first semifinal and is being the first from the African continent to reach these instances, it is not surprising that the team is at this level, because most of its players belong to European teams, where they are constantly fighting for championships.

Their path to qualify for the World Cup was perfect, achieving six victories in Group I, and in the following rounds they did not lose any match, with these indications they were already showing themselves as a competitive team without so many spotlights, their last record in a World Cup was in Russia 2018, Morocco shared a group with Spain and Portugal, on that occasion the UEFA teams advanced to the next round and Morocco was the last team in the group.

Morocco to reach these instances had to go through great confrontations, in groups Belgium and Croatia were the favorites to advance, and it was the Belgians who were left on the way, Morocco as group leader faced Spain who in the previous started as favorite, after a goalless draw Morocco advanced on penalties and had to face Portugal, again the African team eliminated the favorite, a virtue to highlight of the team is that it has only conceded one goal in the tournament, and it was an own goal against Canada.

4:30 AM2 hours ago

France on the brink of its second consecutive final

The French National Team is emerging as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, it is not surprising that this great team is for the second time disputing the title because the quality of players they have formed is very good and wholesale, the French team was not in great shape for the World Cup, mainly because of their poor results in the Nations League, scoring just five points in six games.

When the World Cup arrived, the problems increased with the confirmed absences, adding up to eight absences due to injury, eight absences where most of them were starters for any other team would be a death sentence, but for France it was not a big problem, the great quality of players that this team has abounds among the best clubs in the world and despite their youth, the level of demand in which they compete is the maximum, France has been able to manage the tournament by resting their starting lineup, the big test for the team was the quarterfinal game when they faced England, but in the end they won 2-1, the greatest virtue of this team is their attacking potential and to face Morocco they will have to be very convincing.

4:25 AM2 hours ago

One step away from the grand final

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has had many surprises throughout the tournament, some of the favorites have been left behind and have left us a semifinals with a reserved prognosis, for the second semifinal duel, France and Morocco will face each other in a spectacular duel, the current world champion seeks to become the third two-time champion in the history of the World Cup, while Morocco wants to prove that it was no coincidence that they are representing Africa for the first time in these instances, the duel will not allow mistakes and the one who manages to play an almost perfect game will be the second finalist.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match France vs Morocco, corresponding to the World Cup Qatar 2022. The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 2:00 pm ET.
