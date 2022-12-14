Mallorca vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2022

Stay tuned for the Mallorca vs Bologna live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mallorca vs Bologna live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Son Bibiloni. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Mallorca vs Bologna online and live stream

The match will not be broadcasted.

Mallorca vs Bologna can not be tuned in from the live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Mallorca vs Bologna, friendly international match?

This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Bologna match on December 14, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 11:00 PM 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 1:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

Bologna Statements

Gary Medel spoke ahead of the match: "Let's hope so. My contract ends in June but it all depends on Bologna, on the club, on what the coach wants for next year. I want to continue here. My family is happy, I'm playing and I hope to continue here."

"I feel good here with the team, the club, the city is beautiful, everything. We always walk around downtown with the kids, they go to school, they are happy there, we eat well, although I like to eat pasta but I can't do it every day."

"The change of coach was a normal thing, because whenever things don't go well, the coach ends up out. Sinisa was there for four or five years, he was important for the team, the fans and everyone. But health comes first. And now Thiago Motta is here.

"The coach has changed the scheme. I thought I would always play center back and he switched me to midfield, but I feel good, physically I've improved."
How is Bologna coming along?

Bologna beat Kapfenberger nine goals to nil, a match where the Italians tried to show their hegemony in a great way.

 

How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca arrives to this match after beating Poblense four goals to one, in a continuous search for a good preparation before the resumption of LaLiga.

The match will be played at the Son Bibiloni Stadium.

The Mallorca vs Bologna match will be played at the Estadio Son Bibiloni, located in Mallorca, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Mallorca vs Bologna live stream, corresponding to the friendly match before the resumption of the respective leagues. The match will take place at the Estadio Son Bibiloni, at 12:00 pm.
