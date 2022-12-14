Mallorca vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Mallorca vs Bologna live stream.
Where and how to watch Mallorca vs Bologna online and live stream
Mallorca vs Bologna can not be tuned in from the live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Mallorca vs Bologna, friendly international match?
Argentina: 13:00
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 11:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 1:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Bologna Statements
"I feel good here with the team, the club, the city is beautiful, everything. We always walk around downtown with the kids, they go to school, they are happy there, we eat well, although I like to eat pasta but I can't do it every day."
"The change of coach was a normal thing, because whenever things don't go well, the coach ends up out. Sinisa was there for four or five years, he was important for the team, the fans and everyone. But health comes first. And now Thiago Motta is here."The coach has changed the scheme. I thought I would always play center back and he switched me to midfield, but I feel good, physically I've improved."
How is Bologna coming along?
How does Mallorca arrive?