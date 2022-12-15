Goals and Highlights: Rangers 3-2 Hibernian in Scottish Premiership 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
THE GAME IS OVER
The game ends at the Ibrox Stadium, Rangers win over Hibernian in the resumption of the Premeirship in Scotland.
86
Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
77
Attempt missed. Malik Tillman (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range.
75
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
64
Offside, Hibernian. Chris Cadden tries a through ball, but Josh Campbell is caught offside.
62
Goal! Rangers 3, Hibernian 2. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
61
Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
58
Goal! Rangers 2, Hibernian 2. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range following a corner.
52
Attempt missed. James Sands (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Glen Kamara following a corner.
Second half begins
The second half of the match begins, Rangers and Hibernian are looking for the three points.
End of first half
The first half is over at Ibrox Stadium.
45+3
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.
38
Attempt blocked. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
29
Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box.
23
Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan McGregor.
16
Goal! Rangers 1, Hibernian 2. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
15
Goal! Rangers 1, Hibernian 1. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
13
Attempt saved. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
8
Goal! Rangers 0, Hibernian 1. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
7
Offside, Rangers. James Sands tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.
4
The match started with the revolutions low, the ball is mostly in the midfield with both teams trying to maintain possession.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The game starts between Rangers and Hibernian, both clubs will be looking for the first victory of this season restart.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start with the retransmission of the Rangers vs Hibernian, duel corresponding to the 17th round of the Scottish Premiership.
HIBERNIAN LINEUP LIST
This is Hibernian's line-up as they look for their first win of the new season against Rangers.
RANGERS LINE-UP LIST
This is the lineup that Rangers sends to look for the first victory of this restart of the campaign against Hibernian.
THE LEAGUE'S TOP SCORERS
At the moment, Antonio Colak of Rangers is the player with more goals at the moment having 11 goals in his personal bag, he shares position with Bojan Miovsky of Aberdeen, in second place is Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic with 10 goals, in third place is Lawrence Shankland of Hearts with 9 goals, followed by Kevin Van Veen of Motherwell with 8 goals and in fifth place, Liel Abada of Celtic with 7 goals.
HOW IS THE SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP GOING?
At the moment, the overall leader is Celtic with 42 points, followed by Rangers FC with 33 points, in third place is Aberdeen with 25 points in the bag, in fourth position is Livinngsto with 23 points and closing the Top 5 of the league is Hearts with 21 points. Only the first two are the only clubs that are at a considerable distance from their rivals.
AWARDS
Rangers Football Club was presented with its special award for Outstanding Achievement in Community Relations by the Scottish and UK Indian Council.
Neil Lal, Chairman of the Scottish and UK Indian Councils, said: "The Scottish and UK Indian Councils are delighted to recognize Rangers Football Club for its outstanding contribution and leadership in community cohesion and the fight against all forms of discrimination.
HIBERNIAN'S FINAL MATCH
On the other hand, Hibernian played two preparation matches for the restart of the tournament, the first one was against Middlebrough, a match they lost 0-2 against the English team, and then they faced Raith Rovers last Thursday, a match they won by the minimum difference. Hibernian now hopes to be ready to face the overall runner-up after almost a month of inactivity.
RANGERS' FINAL MATCH
For their part, Rangers faced Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly match as part of their preparation for the restart of the European leagues. The set of Scotland knew how to be at the height of the commitment, managing to impose from the beginning of the match on the Teutons and reflected in the scoreboard with a resounding 3-0, to take the victory and come to this game with the confidence to the top.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over between Rangers and Hibernian, both clubs are back to soccer activities after having stopped due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Scottish clubs will want to come back with everything and continue fighting for the Scottish Premiership title. Both clubs also prepared with friendly matches to help them get into rhythm and shape for the restart of the campaign.
Tune in here Rangers vs Hibernian Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rangers vs Hibernian match.
What time is Rangers vs Hibernian match for Scottish Premiership?
This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Hibernian of 15th December in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 PM
Bolivia: 15:00 PM
Brazil: 16:00 PM
Chile: 15:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 14:00 PM
Uruguay: 16:00 PM
Venezuela: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this Hibernian player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Nohan Kenneh, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the preseason for Hibernian and he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Rangers player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Ryan Kent, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Rangers and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Hibernian lineup:
D. Marshall; M. Cabraja, P. Hanlon, R. Porteous, C. Cadden; L. Stevenson, N. Kenneh, J. Newell, J. Campbell; M. Kukharevych, E. H. Melkersen.
Last Rangers line-up:
A. McGregor; B. Barisic, J. Sands, L. King, J. Tavernier; J. Lundstram, G. Kamara; R. Kent, M. Tilman, S. Wright; A. Morelos.
Background:
Rangers and Hibernian have met on a total of 315 occasions (187 wins for Rangers, 70 draws, 58 wins for Hibernian) where the scales are largely tipped in Rangers' favor. In terms of goals, Rangers have 605 goals scored while Hibernian has only 306 goals scored. Their last duel dates back to the current season on matchday 4 with a thrilling 2-2 draw.
About the Stadium:
The Ibrox Stadium is a venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer, is located in River Clyde, Ibrox, Scotland and serves as the current home of the soccer club Rangers FC, a team that plays its Scottish Premeirship or Scottish First Division duels.
Ibrox has also been the home stadium for the Scottish national soccer team, particularly when the national stadium, Hampden Park, was being renovated during the 1990s.
They need to get their act together
Hibernian is located in the eighth position of the general table and closed their performance before the World Cup break with 16 games played that are divided into 6 wins, 2 draws and 8 defeats that give in total 20 points achieved, also, in the statistics they have 18 goals for and 23 goals against, having a negative goal difference: -5. Now that the season will return, Hibernian must get their act together if they want to continue climbing positions in the general table and leave the lower zone to look for the top positions.
Need to play perfect
The Rangers are located in the second position of the general table and closed their performance before the World Cup break with 15 games played that are divided into 10 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats that give in total 33 points obtained, also, in the statistics they have 34 goals for and 14 goals against, having a positive goal difference: +20. The real problem lies in the fact that their rival, Celtic, is in the first place of the general table with 42 points, 9 points ahead, so it is of utmost importance to make a perfect comeback if they want to achieve the feat.
The action restarts in Scotland
The Scottish Premiership returns with all the actions after the break generated by the Qatar 2022 World Cup to continue with all the emotions generated at the start of the season. In this restart, the teams will have to be focused and work calmly, as a team and with dedication, since the rhythm and understanding will be out of sync, and even so, they will have to win the 4 remaining matches of the year to score points in the search of moving up positions in the general table and close the year on the right foot.
Kick-off time
The Rangers vs Hibernian match will be played at Ibrox Stadium, Rio Clyde, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs Hibernian!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.