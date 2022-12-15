Goal and highligts: Aston Villa 0-1 Villarreal in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
95’ FT
The match ends. Aston Villa 0-1 Villarreal.
90’
The referee adds five minutes to the match.
85’
Final stretch of the match. Unai Emery's men are going all out for the equalizer.
80’ Substitution
Aston Villa: Salen Mings, Young, Watkins; entran Cash, Ings y Bednareck.
79’ Substitution
Villarreal: Coquelin, Danjuma and Parejo are out; Morlanes, Albiol and Yeremy are in.
78’ GOAL
GOAL VILLARREAL. Scored by Capoue.
70’
We reached the 70th minute and the roles have been reversed. Villarreal is now dominating the match.
65’
The medical assistants come in to attend to Gerard Moreno.
60’
Buendía's shot hits the crossbar. The home team is saved.
55’
First minutes of the second half. Villarreal are starting to get the ball moving it around the midfield.
47’ Substition
Aston Villa: Olsen out, Marshall in
46’
The second half starts
45' HT
First half ends. Aston Villa 0-0 Villarreal.
41'
Goal disallowed to Villarreal. Minutes earlier they had called for a penalty for a handball by Konsa.
40'
Final stretch of the match. Aston Villa are on top looking for the lead before the break.
34'
John McGinn with some good hold up play in the opposition’s box, before he laid the ball off to Buendia, who hits the woodwork with a first-time effort.
30'
We reached the half hour mark. The locals with ample dominance and possession of the ball.
28'
CLOSE! Douglas Luiz was looking for the Olympic goal and came very close to scoring.
22'
Ollie Watkins tests out Pepe Reina for the first time this evening, with a sweetly struck shot that the ex-Villan manages to keep out.
16'
Goal disallowed to Watkins for offside. Good transition from Aston Villa and Burndia's last pass.
15'
We reached the first quarter of the match. Aston Villa closer to scoring the first than Villarreal.
10'
Mings comes closest with a shot from a corner, that narrowly misses the post.
5'
First five minutes of the match, the locals begin to have the ball but still no one does any convincing damage.
0'
The match starts!
Lineup Villarreal
This is Villarreal's lineup for this match.
Lineup Aston Villa
This is the home team's lineup for this match.
Next match
The next preseason match that Aston Villa will have will be against Liverpool and resuming its activity in the Premier League on December 26. For its part, Villarreal will have a new preparation match against Napoli next Saturday, December 17.
Key player Aston Villa
Danny Ings: He is the Villans' most outstanding player with 5 goals in the 14 games he has played in the Premier League. In addition, he has scored and assisted in the EFL Carabao Cup. The 30-year-old English striker has scored three goals in the last three games he has played.
Key player Villarreal
Álex Baena: This young Spanish midfielder, who is only 21 years old, is one of the most outstanding players of Setien's team so far this season. In LaLiga he has four goals in 13 games played, where he has started five of them, totaling 626 minutes in all.
The arrival
They're here! Everything is ready. Both local and visiting players are already at Villa Park Stadium for this friendly match that is just minutes away from starting.
Background
As they belong to different leagues, Aston Villa and Villarreal have never met each other, so this will be the first time that both teams will face each other in a friendly match.
The stadium
The venue for this match between Aston Villa and Villarreal will be Villa Park Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Birmingham, England and home of Aston Villa. It is one of the longest stadiums in England being inaugurated in 1897. It has a capacity of 42 thousand spectators.
We begin!
Everything is ready! We are just under an hour away from the start of the friendly match between Aston Villa and Villarreal at Villa Park Stadium. Both teams want to continue in good shape in their preseason and to score their second win in a row to get back on track for the resumption of their respective local league. Will either team get the victory? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Follow here Aston Villa vs Villarreal Live Score
Everything you need to know about this friendly match is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Aston Villa vs Villarreal live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Villarreal: Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Thursday, December 15
USA Time: 3 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): No options
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Aston Villa
Last lineup Villarreal
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed
How Villarreal arrives?
On the other hand, the Yellow Submarine, led by Quique Setien, have been gradually adapting to their new manager, something that has cost them work. Nevertheless, Villarreal are hot on the heels of the Europa League qualification places, sitting in 9th place in LaLiga with 21 points, just three points away from European competition. In their last five meetings, the Spaniards have recorded two defeats and three victories; the most recent was in their most recent match against Galatasaray where the yellow submarine achieved a goal-filled victory with a score of 4-3.
How Aston Villa arrives?
Aston Villa, a club managed by Unai Emery, has had complications to stay afloat in the Premier League and is looking to avoid relegation, however, they have had a good positive streak that, so far, has left them in the middle of the local league standings occupying 12th place with 18 points, 5 points above the relegation zone. Interestingly, the Villanos have managed to accumulate three victories in their last five games, keeping them out of the danger zone.
In their most recent match, the lions had a friendly against Chelsea where they got off to a quick start, winning after just 7 minutes; that goal was enough to take the victory over the Blues.
Friendly match
The Qatar 2022 World Cup is not over yet, however, several teams from all leagues around the world are having preseason activities towards the resumption of their respective local competitions. This time, Villa Park will host this friendly match between English side Aston Villa and Spanish side Villarreal, which will have a special flavor as current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will face his former team for the first time.
The match will be played at the Stadium Villa Park
The match Aston Villa vs Villarreal will be played at Villa Park stadium, in Birmingham, England. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 hrs (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: Aston Villa - Villarreal Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!