Goals and Highlights America 3-3 Necaxa: in Copa Sky

Summary:
It's over
América tied Necaxa 3-3, in a friendly match corresponding to the Sky Cup where they were superior at times and the Rayos did not let their arms down but were unable to score a goal that would give them the victory, coming out blank in this match, where defensive errors were evident for both teams.
90'
4 minutes of compensation are added
87'
Necaxa substitution.
87'⏱️| #AMEvsNEC | #CopaSky | 3-3 | @Roger_cp188 entra al terreno de juego, tomando el lugar de @poggivice. #ContiGoNecaxa ⚡— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 16, 2022
85'
Necaxa substitution, Edson Partida comes out and takes the place of Heriberto Jurado Flores
82'
América doesn't give up, while Necaxa continues to look for an opening that will allow them to attack.
77'
Necxa is under more pressure in their defense as the Eagles look for the winning quarter.
72'
América wants the fourth to give them more confidence on the field, but the play ends up in Malagon's hands.
67'
GOOOOL! by Necaxa, Milton Gimenez took advantage of the opportunity to tie the score at three, placing the ball to the left side.
65'
Penalty for Necaxa
61'
GOOOOOL! by America, Roger Martinez took the entire defense, including the goalkeeper, to push it into the goal and turn the match around.
57'
Necaxa's fourth change.
57'⏱️| #AMEvsNEC | #CopaSky | 2-2 | 4 cambios de los Rayos...— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 16, 2022
A la cancha: @titoformiliano, @fernamadri80, Angelo Araos y Pablo Domínguez.
Los que salen: @alexispl82, @Esquivel_mtz19, Brayan Garnica y @FacuBatistaa09.#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡
53'
América is saved, Jimenéz makes a great save that many saw inside, but the referee doesn't mark anything, covering a long-range shot and despite the rebound on the post, it went over the line.
50'
Miltón Gimenéz receives a yellow card for protesting.
45'
The second half of the América vs Necaxa tie begins.
45+2'
The first half is over in the tie of América vs Necaxa.
45'
2 minutes of compensation are added.
42'
GOOOOOL! by América, Jonathan Rodríguez scored from the 11th penalty spot with a strong shot to the right side to tie the score.
40'
Penalty for América.
38'
GOOOOOL! by America, Brian Rodriguez went down the right flank, taking the defense and Malagon with him, to cross the ball and make it 2-1.
34'
GOOOOOL! by Necaxa, Juan Pablo Segovia took advantage of the absence of the América defense, finishing alone in the middle of the goal to make it 2-0.
30'
America is getting desperate to equalize, sending in several crosses that come to nothing.
25'
GOOOOL! by Necaxa, Facundo Batista received a ball from the left flank with poor marking by the Azulcrema defense, leaving him in front of the goal to head in.
20'
América's corner kick with a pre-made play that ended with a clearance by the defense and another corner kick.
15'
The match is back and forth, both clubs want to open the scoring and create a scoring chance.
10'
Necaxa wants to do some damage down the flanks, but they end up in the hands of Jimenéz.
5'
América begins the match with the dominance, looking to hurt the Rays.
America's lineup:
O. Jiménez, M. Layún, R. Juárez, S. Cáceres, S. Reyes, P. Aquino, A. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, D. Valdés, B. Rodríguez, and J. Rodríguez.
The match kicks off
The match between América and Necaxa is ready to begin at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, where a stadium with a large crowd can be seen.
They take the field
Both teams take the field to kick off this match at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, corresponding to the Sky Cup.
Not in it for the money
Miguel Layún was close to leaving the Mexican team after the end of his contract, which he ended up renewing to the surprise of many, Layún revealed what he had to do to stay at El Nido.
"They talked to me about a significant salary reduction, I told them that for me that was not a problem, that I was not at this club for money, they have known that since day one, when the possibility of returning to América opened up. Since my first arrival I left 50% of my salary", assured the Mexican player.
"They talked to me about a significant salary reduction, I told them that for me that was not a problem, that I was not at this club for money, they have known that since day one, when the possibility of returning to América opened up. Since my first arrival I left 50% of my salary", assured the Mexican player.
Necaxa's starting XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, duel corresponding to the Sky Cup.
#CopaSky | Así el once inicial de los Rayos para el #AMEvsNEC: #ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/8GtC4P9NfH— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 16, 2022
America's upcoming matches
The home team is coming off a 2-0 win over Cancún in the last match, but still has several games left to play.
Sat., Jan. 7, América vs Querétaro, Liga MX
Sat., Jan. 14, Toluca vs América, Liga MX
Sat., Jan. 21, América vs Puebla, Liga MX
Sat., Jan. 28 America vs Mazatlan FC, Liga MX
Necaxa's upcoming matches
The visitors are coming off a 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul last time out, but still have several games left to play.
Fri, Jan. 6, Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis, Liga MX
Mon., Jan. 16, Leon vs Necaxa, Liga MX
Sat., Jan. 21, Necaxa vs Cruz Azul, MX League
Sun. Jan. 29, Pachuca vs Necaxa, MX League
Nemesio Diez Stadium
The Nemesio Diez Riega Stadium also known as "La Bombonera", is a stadium located in the city of Toluca, capital of the State of Mexico in Mexico, having a capacity for 30,000 fans, having a remodeling from 2014 to 2017.
Group A Matches
Cruz Azul vs Necaxa | Monday, December 12 | 7:00 p.m.
Pumas vs Toluca | Tuesday, December 13 | 7:00 pm
América vs Necaxa : Thursday, December 15, 7:00 p.m.
Pumas vs Cruz Azul | Friday, December 16 | 7:00 pm
América vs Toluca | Monday, December 19 | 19:00 pm
Pumas vs Necaxa | Tuesday, December 20 | 7:00 p.m.
Toluca vs Cruz Azul | Thursday, December 22 | 7:00 pm
América vs Pumas | Friday, December 23 | 7:00 pm
Toluca vs Necaxa | Monday, December 26 | 9:00 pm
Cruz Azul vs América | Tuesday, December 27 | 7:00 pm
Group B Matches
Atlas vs Santos Laguna | Monday, December 12 | 9:00 pm
Tigres vs Mazatlan | Tuesday, December 13 | 9:00 pm
Chivas vs Mazatlan | Friday, December 16 | 21:00 hours
Atlas vs Tigres | Saturday, December 17 | 21:00 hours
Chivas vs Santos Laguna | Monday, December 19 | 9:00 pm
Atlas vs Mazatlan | Tuesday, December 20 | 9:00 pm
Chivas vs Tigres | Thursday, December 22 | 9:00 pm
Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna | Friday, December 23 | 9:00 pm
Tigres vs Santos Laguna | Tuesday, December 27th | 17:00 hours
Chivas vs Atlas | Tuesday, December 27 | 9:00 pm
Stadiums
This Cup will only be played in four venues:
Nemesio Diez Stadium
Olímpico Universitario Stadium
Jalisco Stadium
Universitario Stadium (Volcano)
Groups
Group A: Pumas, Cruz Azul, Necaxa, America and Toluca
Tune in here America vs Necaxa in Copa Sky
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Necaxa match in the Copa Sky.
What time is America vs Necaxa match for Copa Sky?
This is the start time of the game America vs Necaxa of December 15th, in several countries:
México: 19:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 20:00 horas
Paraguay: 19:00 horas
España: 03:00 horas
Where and how to watch América vs Necaxa live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on Sky, Canal 9 and TUDN.
If you want to watch América vs Necaxa in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch América vs Necaxa in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 51st meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the eagles have 26 wins, 14 for the hydrocálidas and 10 draws.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for América, who have 4 wins and a draw, leaving no wins for Los Rayos.
Necaxa 1-2 América, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 0-1 América, 2 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
América 2-1 Necaxa, 31 Jul, 2021, Liga MX
América 2-1 América Necaxa, Apr 3, 2021, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-1 América América, 7 Aug, 2020, Liga MX
How is America coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from a 2-0 win against Cancún FC in a friendly match, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will look for the victory in this friendly match to start the next tournament with everything.
Cancún FC 0-2 América, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
América 1-1 Toluca, 22 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 2-1 América, 19 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
América 5-1 Puebla, 15 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 1-6 América, 12 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
How is Necaxa doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have not had a victory in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Cruz Azul, having a streak of 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence for the next tournament.
Cruz Azul 0-0 Necaxa 12, Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Tigres UANL 2-0 Necaxa, 8 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Atlas 1-0 Necaxa, Oct 1, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 2-2 Mazatlan FC, 23 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this América player
The Uruguayan Argentinean forward, Brian Rodríguez has had a good performance, being the main striker of the team in this preseason, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition such as Henry Martin, who will not be there because he will be on vacation due to his participation in the World Cup, an opportunity that Rodríguez will take advantage of to consolidate his position, having 4 matches and 2 goals.
Watch out for this Necaxa player
The Uruguayan striker, Facundo Batista, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 18 games, scoring 7 goals in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage of Edgar Méndez who is not having a good moment so he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament.
Return of players
Andrés Lillini stated that he had to send two of his players back to Aguascalientes to join the U-20 team in order to get into the rhythm of the game, since they were already concentrated in the city of Toluca.
"It seems to me that all the teams would have to let them play because it is to observe the new players, I had to send them back to Aguascalientes to train with the U-20 and play with them."
"We have to draw conclusions for January 6. They should have played, hopefully they can do it so that they have playing rhythm and especially here in Toluca, which is quite good for us because of the altitude".
Not enough time
Necaxa lacked clarity, as coach Andrés Lillini highlighted the game against Cruz Azul in the Sky Cup, in what was his debut. However, the DT, like his opponent Raúl Gutiérrez, spoke about the last-minute regulations implemented by the Sky Cup.
"The (foreign) players are coming back because we were told about the time. At four o'clock in the afternoon I spoke with the players because here we are going to train very little. They have to get in shape," he said.
