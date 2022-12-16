Goals and Highlights: Leeds United 2-1 Real Sociedad in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
WINNERS
IT'S OVER
The match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad ends, the English team wins by a score of 2-1.
90
Aritz Elustondo is booked for a foul on Ayling and Leeds have another free kick on the left
87
Gyabi strikes over from the edge of the box
76
Gnonto is replaced by Sonny Perkins in our final change
71
Asier Illaramendi sees a header saved by Klaesson
64
Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph replace Roca and Rodrigo
60
Hjelde picks up a booking and Sociedad have a free kick on the right in a decent position
58
Gelhardt tries to play in Rodrigo, his pass is deflected, but falls perfectly to the Spain international who slots home! 2-1
46
Five changes for Leeds at the break, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson replace Aaronson, Cooper, Forshaw, Kristensen and Robles
Second half begins
Second half kicks off between Leeds United and Real Sociedad
First half ends
First half ends, Leeds United and Real Sociedad are tied 1-1 at the moment.
45
Leeds win a free kick on the right and will put a ball into the box
39
Mendez surprisingly goes for goal, but Joel Robles is equal to it
35
Yellow card, Roca is booked for a foul on Mendez
33
Rasmus Kristensen is on hand to stop the run of Ander Martin 1-1
26
Ander Martin does well down the left with a good run, he finds David Silva in the Leeds box, but he scuffs his shot 1-1
16
GGGGOOOOOAAALLLLLLLL
Pascal Struijk smashes home a thunderbolt from 20 yards, what a hit! 1-1
15
Igor Zubeldia is booked for a bad challenge on Willy Gnonto 0-1
14
Brenden Aaronson makes his way back from Qatar and the World Cup to feature tonight 0-1
10
Real Sociedad Goal
Martin Zubimendi heads home Brais Mendez's cross 0-1
4
The free kick comes to nothing and the visitors get a goal kick 0-0
THE GAME BEGINS
The match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad kicks off, both clubs are playing their final warm-up match.
READY THE LINE-UPS
This is Real Sociedad's line-up for their friendly against Leeds United.
📋 La 𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗢́𝗡 de la Real 🆚 @LUFCes— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) December 16, 2022
1. A. Remiro
3. Zubimendi
5. Zubeldia
11. Cho
17. Navarro
18. Gorosabel
20. Pacheco
21. Silva
23. Brais Méndez
24. Le Normand
28. Martín
READY THE LINE-UPS
This is the lineup that Leeds United sends to face their friendly duel against Real Sociedad.
WHEN DO THEY RETURN TO THEIR LEAGUES?
Real Sociedad will return to action on December 31 when they face Osasuna and Leeds United will be active on December 28 when they take on Manchester City on Premier League boxing day.
A SIGNING IS COMING
Leeds United are close to signing Birmingham City midfielder George Hall in January, according to TEAMtalk. Leeds are set to revamp their midfield in 2023 and Mateusz Klich, who has been at Elland Road since 2017, is set for an exciting adventure to MLS in the United States.
THEY ALREADY KNOW THEIR NEXT MATCH
While waiting for the tournament to return to regularity after the break for the World Cup, LaLiga has released on Monday the dates and times of the matches corresponding to the 17th matchday of the 22-23 season in Spain. In those dates, the first derby was revealed for Real Sociedad, which will face Athletic Club on January 14 at 13:00 hrs Central Mexican time.
REAL SOCIEDAD'S LAST DUEL
On the other hand, Real Sociedad faced Sevilla in what was the last matchday before the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the match was like any other for Real Sociedad as they started winning the game with a goal by Alexander Sorloth and minutes later Brais Méndez scored the 2-0 just in the first half, however, the nervousness came later with Rafa Mir's goal at 44 that made the whole Andalusian nation look for the tie, although, despite all attempts, they could not do more.
LEEDS UNITED'S LAST MATCH
Leeds United in their last duel faced Tottenham Hotspur in what was the last date of the Premier League before the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the match began with several emotions as Leeds took the lead first at minute 10 thanks to Summerville's goal, and from there began the rain of goals of an extremely cardiac match that ended up being defined in favor of the Spurs with a double at the end of the match by Bentancur.
The wait is over, the World Cup actions are beginning to reach their final stages and this means the resumption of the leagues around the world, so the teams are already starting to work on the preparation of the squads since there will be a couple of dates to play before leaving for the Christmas vacations. In this match, Leeds United will face Real Sociedad, both teams begin to prepare for the restart of their respective local leagues.
What time is Leeds United vs Real Sociedad match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Real Sociedad of 16th December in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 PM
Bolivia: 14:45 PM
Brazil: 15:45 PM
Chile: 14:45 PM
Colombia: 13:45 PM
Ecuador: 13:45 PM
USA (ET): 14:45 PM
Spain: 19:45 PM
Mexico: 13:45 PM
Paraguay: 14:45 PM
Peru: 13:45 PM
Uruguay: 15:45 PM
Venezuela: 14:45 PM
Watch out for this Real Sociedad player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward, Alexander Sørloth, throughout the 90 minutes. The Norwegian striker was one of the best players in the first half of the season and was one of the fundamental pieces for Real Sociedad to be at the top of the table due to his great offensive qualities that he presented throughout the season, also, he is one of the leaders of the team so they should watch out for him.
Real Sociedad's last lineup:
Á. Remiro; D. Rico, J. Pachecho, R. Le Normand, A. Sola; M. Merino, M. Zubimendi, B. Méndez; D. Silva; A. Sorloth, C. Fernández.
Watch out for this Leeds United player:
For this match, center forward Rodrigo Moreno will be the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes. The player with experience in English football and out of Spain will be of great concern for Real Sociedad's defense because at any time he can detonate the explosiveness he brings and create a lot of danger in the opponent's goal.
Last Leeds United line-up:
I. Meslier; P. Strujik, L. Cooper, R. Koch, R. Kristensen; Marc Roca, T. Adams; C. Summerville, B. Aaronson, D. Gnoto; Rodrigo
Background:
This will be the first time that Leeds United and Real Sociedad will face each other, both teams have never played a friendly or official match so in this match the sporting rivalry of the two clubs will begin between them. Also, both teams have already faced opponents from their opponent's league, so despite not knowing each other, they know what it is like to face an opponent of the same characteristics.
About the Stadium
Ellen Road is a sports ground dedicated to professional soccer in Leeds, United Kingdom. It is the current home of Leeds United, a soccer team belonging to England's First Division or better known as the Premier League. It has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and has been operating since 1897, being one of the oldest stadiums in England.
Elland Road is also one of the main rugby 13-a-side stadiums in the United Kingdom. It serves as the venue for England national team matches.
Aiming for LaLiga in 2023
Real Sociedad closed the first part of the season or before stopping for the World Cup with a victory against Sevilla by a score of 1-2 and as far as LaLiga is concerned closed in position 3 of the general table with 8 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats, being a statistic that puts them as one of the contenders to stay with a place to meritorious UEFA Champions League this season, likewise, Real Sociedad still has chances to win or fight the League against Real Madrid and Barcelona, so it is mandatory that they return with everything. Real Sociedad has a good chance of winning the championship this season, so now for the second half of the campaign, it will be up to them to have a trophy in their trophy cabinet.
To climb back up the Premier League in 2023
Leeds United closed the first part of the season or before stopping for the World Cup with a defeat at home against Tottenham Hotspurs by a score of 4-3 and as far as the Premier League is concerned they closed in the 15th position of the general table with 4 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats, being a statistic that puts them as one of the contenders to leave the Premier League this season, also, Leeds must start to get back on track as the Carabao Cup is also already lost. Leeds United must come back stronger than ever to continue to secure a place in the Premier League and try to increase their lead over the other teams in the quest to climb the table and stay in the top flight.
Preparing engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few days away from returning after having stopped engines due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is why the teams must start preparing for the resumption of the season as there are still dates to play before the end of the year, and also start working with an alternate squad to the one presented at the beginning of the season as they must temporarily cover the absences of players who went to participate in the World Cup and have not been able to train in rhythm with their corresponding team. In this match, Leeds United will face their first preparation match for the Premier League boxing day, as there are still two more games left before the end of the year. On the other hand, Real Sociedad will also prepare to face this match as they want to continue climbing positions in LaLiga.
Kick-off time
The Leeds United vs Real Sociedad match will be played at Ellen Road, in Leeds, UK. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
