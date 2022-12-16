Goals and highlights: Roma 0-3 Cadiz in International Friendly
Foto: Roma

4:06 PM2 days ago

93'

END OF GAME
4:05 PM2 days ago

92' GOAL CÁDIZ

Bongonda takes a free-kick. Negredo finishes and puts it in the corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance
3:59 PM2 days ago

90'

+2
3:58 PM2 days ago

87' Yellow card for Roma

Çelik 
3:58 PM2 days ago

87' Yellow card for Roma

Cristante 
3:58 PM2 days ago

86' Yellow card for Cadiz

Sobrino 
3:53 PM2 days ago

82'

Espino throws the ball and Giménez throws it away
3:52 PM2 days ago

80' Substitution in Roma

In: Zalewski 

Out: Volpato

3:47 PM2 days ago

68' GOAL CÁDIZ

In his first touch on the ball, Bongonda hits with his left foot and puts it in the corner
3:44 PM2 days ago

67' Substitution in Cadiz

In: Mari, Bongonda, Carcelén, Espino, García, Emeterio, Giménez  and Sobrino 

Out: Arzamendia, Hernández, Spatz, Alejo, Fernández, Alcaraz and Lozano 

3:32 PM2 days ago

62'

Shomurodov receives from Volpato inside the area and ends up being blocked when finishing
3:29 PM2 days ago

54'

Volpato takes a left-footed shot from the edge of the box. David Gil holds firm
3:28 PM2 days ago

48'

Shomurodov is thrown by Ibañez, but the assistant raises the flag
3:27 PM2 days ago

45'

Game restarts
3:27 PM2 days ago

Substitutions in Roma

In: Ibañez, Smalling, Smalling, Çelik, Camara, Cristante, Volpato and Shomurodov 

Out: Mancini, Karsdorp, El Shaarawy, Bove, Matic, Pellegrini, Abraham  and Zaniolo 

3:25 PM2 days ago

Substitutions in Cádiz

In: David Gil, Liébanas and Negredo  

Out: Ledesma, Pérez and Fali 

2:56 PM2 days ago

50'

The first half ends
2:54 PM2 days ago

45'

+5
2:49 PM2 days ago

39' Red card for Roma

Viña, for exaggerating the entrance in Alejo in the midfield
2:46 PM2 days ago

33' Substitution in Cadiz

In: Fornés 

Out: Ocampos

2:46 PM2 days ago

30' ON THE TRAVE

Pérez takes a long shot and the ball explodes off Svilar's left post
2:44 PM2 days ago

28' Yellow card for Cadiz

Alejo
2:34 PM2 days ago

23' GOAL CÁDIZ

Svilar takes a short corner kick, Ocampos takes advantage of it, invades the area and plays it to Alcaraz to score
2:30 PM2 days ago

22'

Alejo lifts the ball into the box. Pérez dominates and tries to dribble, but El Shaarawy arrives to smother and wins a goal kick
2:23 PM2 days ago

16'

Roma exchange passes in the midfield. Cadiz does not allow the Italian team to advance to their side
2:19 PM2 days ago

12'

Alejo goes to the back line, crosses over his marker, but wins a corner
2:18 PM2 days ago

7'

Pérez takes a chance on the left side and sends it away
2:12 PM2 days ago

5'

El Shaarawy sets Pellegrini in the box, but Ledesma gets out of the goal and keeps the ball
2:01 PM2 days ago

00'

Ball rolling
1:49 PM2 days ago

Warm-up time

1:34 PM2 days ago

Albufeira

1:32 PM2 days ago

That recognition

1:27 PM2 days ago

Cádiz set

1:22 PM2 days ago

Roma lineup

1:17 PM2 days ago

How and where to watch the Roma vs Cádiz match live?

If you want to watch the game Roma vs Cádiz live on TV, your options is:  No transmission.

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:12 PM2 days ago
Foto: Cádiz
1:07 PM2 days ago

Speak up, Sergio González!

"I think the team has been looking at it as a revalidation, a complement to the training. The team has been doing very well at the level of play, work. That's important for people to keep believing in us. These matches serve to tell people that we are here, that they trust us.
Time always helps to acclimatize, adjust, get a 'feeling' with the teammates. This preseason is different. We did more games than sessions because we understand that we need to compete well until we get to the game with Almería. 

It is great for us to recover from injuries.  Hopefully, we will get a good physical and mental tone to get to the game with Almería in good shape."

1:02 PM2 days ago

Probable lineup for Cádiz

David Gil; Iza, Carlos García, Fali, Pacha Espino; Bongonda, José Mari, Alarcón, Ocampo; Rubén Sobrino, Negredo.
12:57 PM2 days ago
12:52 PM2 days ago

Speak up, José Mourinho!

"I am very happy with things. The players were eager to get to work and came back from the break full of motivation and focus. That's a big plus. It's never easy to get back into action, especially to hit the ground running the way we like, and to maintain our philosophy of applying intensity to our approach as well as a high level of focus. I am delighted with how the players have responded over the last three days. 
Our goal is to get in on the action. There are so many teams there, so there were many options available to us. That said, finding the right opponents is not easy. The idea we had was to face teams that were in better shape than us. Cadiz had no time off. They played and trained throughout this period, they faced big teams like Manchester United and Wolverhampton. They are in southern Spain on their way to Portugal. You can see in their games that they are playing at full strength and it is clear that the players have not had a break.
What is more important than getting a good result, and obviously these games don't count for anything, is just to play, train well and get back to our usual level of intensity. As I said before, based on how I feel after the first three training sessions, I think the players are in the right mindset to train well." 
12:47 PM2 days ago

Probable lineup of Roma

Mile Svilar; Kumbulla, Smalling, Ibañez; Camara, Matic, Çelik, Tahirovic; Missori; Abraham, El Shaarawy.
12:42 PM2 days ago

Los Piratas

Differently, Cádiz FC continues to prepare for the return of soccer, and goes into its fourth game, getting three different results: it lost 4-3 to Wolverhampton, beat Manchester United, 4-2, and drew 0-0 with Xerez. In LaLiga, Los Piratas are in the relegation zone, in 19th.

12:37 PM2 days ago

Giallorossi

Since the Serie A break, where they are in seventh position, AS Roma have held their third friendly match, drawing with Yokohama, 3-3, and Nagoya, 0-0.
12:32 PM2 days ago

Preparation

AS Roma vs Cádiz CF, live this Friday (16), at the Albufeira Municipal Stadium, at 2 pm ET, for the International Friendly.
12:27 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the International Friendly match: Roma vs Cádiz Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo