Goals and highlights: Roma 0-3 Cadiz in International Friendly

93'
92' GOAL CÁDIZ
90'
87' Yellow card for Roma
86' Yellow card for Cadiz
82'
80' Substitution in Roma
Out: Volpato
68' GOAL CÁDIZ
67' Substitution in Cadiz
Out: Arzamendia, Hernández, Spatz, Alejo, Fernández, Alcaraz and Lozano
62'
54'
48'
45'
Substitutions in Roma
Out: Mancini, Karsdorp, El Shaarawy, Bove, Matic, Pellegrini, Abraham and Zaniolo
Substitutions in Cádiz
Out: Ledesma, Pérez and Fali
50'
45'
39' Red card for Roma
33' Substitution in Cadiz
Out: Ocampos
30' ON THE TRAVE
28' Yellow card for Cadiz
23' GOAL CÁDIZ
22'
16'
12'
7'
5'
00'
Warm-up time
Warming 🆙
Kick-off is fast approaching!
Albufeira
Estadio Municipal de Albufeira
That recognition
Albufeira
Cádiz set
💛🔴 #CádizRoma
Nuestro XI para hoy!
Roma lineup
Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho
How and where to watch the Roma vs Cádiz match live?
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Speak up, Sergio González!
Time always helps to acclimatize, adjust, get a 'feeling' with the teammates. This preseason is different. We did more games than sessions because we understand that we need to compete well until we get to the game with Almería.
It is great for us to recover from injuries. Hopefully, we will get a good physical and mental tone to get to the game with Almería in good shape."
Probable lineup for Cádiz
AS Roma
Speak up, José Mourinho!
Our goal is to get in on the action. There are so many teams there, so there were many options available to us. That said, finding the right opponents is not easy. The idea we had was to face teams that were in better shape than us. Cadiz had no time off. They played and trained throughout this period, they faced big teams like Manchester United and Wolverhampton. They are in southern Spain on their way to Portugal. You can see in their games that they are playing at full strength and it is clear that the players have not had a break.
What is more important than getting a good result, and obviously these games don't count for anything, is just to play, train well and get back to our usual level of intensity. As I said before, based on how I feel after the first three training sessions, I think the players are in the right mindset to train well."
Probable lineup of Roma
Los Piratas
Differently, Cádiz FC continues to prepare for the return of soccer, and goes into its fourth game, getting three different results: it lost 4-3 to Wolverhampton, beat Manchester United, 4-2, and drew 0-0 with Xerez. In LaLiga, Los Piratas are in the relegation zone, in 19th.