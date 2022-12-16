Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid in Club Friendly 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
We end our mid-season break with a victory 🙌#CPFC pic.twitter.com/aBV7qRLXU3 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 16, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
2 more minutes are added.
85'
After the goal, Crystal Palace slowed down a bit and focused on defending the advantage.
75'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Wilfried Zaha defines from eleven steps and turns the score around.
74'
Wilfried Zaha is brought down inside the area and the maximum penalty is scored for Crystal Palace.
65'
After the draw at Crystal Palace, the locals continue to press to turn the score around and go to the front.
56'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Wilfried Zaha appears to tie the game and get Palace into the game.
55'
The game maintains the same trend as in the first half with Crystal Palace pressing from the start.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a partial victory for Real Valladolid by the minimum.
45'
1 more minute is added.
40'
Valladolid took advantage of the only move on goal they have had to put the first with a good definition of their scorer's head.
32'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL!!! Counterattack from Real Valladolid that ends with Sergio León pushing the ball to open the scoring.
30'
Crystal Palace continues to press hard and is already knocking on the door of Valladolid. The Spaniards continue without showing much and have not generated a dangerous play.
20'
Palace begins to dominate more and more actions, forcing Real Valladolid to counterattack if they want to generate damage.
10'
Great start by both teams on the pitch, Crystal Palace began to press harder and sought to open the scoring.
0'
The game starts at Selhurst Park.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols.
Real Valladolid lineup!
These are the Real Valladolid headlines for today's game:
Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial en el #CPFCRealValladolid— Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) December 16, 2022
¡A por el último de la mini-pretemporada! 👊 pic.twitter.com/DUQcXaJDMq
Crystal Palace starting XI!
These are the eleven that will start at Crystal Palace for today's game:
Your starting XI for this evening 🙌— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 16, 2022
Watch LIVE on Palace TV+ ⤵️#CPFC | @shophumm
Referee
Anthony Taylor will be the central referee in the International Friendly between Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid in 2022.
Here is Real Valladolid!
The Real Valladolid team is already at the Selhurst Park Stadium for today's game:
En Londres, desde Ecuador, por el Real Valladolid.— Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) December 16, 2022
🇪🇨💜🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/rsau5D6bU6
The Eagles arrive!
The Crystal Palace players are already in their stadium for today's match:
The boys are back 😎#CPFC | @cinchuk pic.twitter.com/ML0lswpaOF— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 16, 2022
First time!
This will be the first time the two clubs have met in a friendly match, but Crystal Palace are expected to emerge as heavy favorites due to their better squad.
Form?
This is how both teams arrive at this game, more positive results for Real Valladolid:
Let's go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Crystal Palace and Real Valladolid kicks off at Selhurst Park Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid live from the 2022 Friendly Match!
Where and how to watch the Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid online and live from the Friendly 2022?
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 14 hours without Transmission
Chile: 13 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 12 hours without Transmission
Ecuador: 12 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 13 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours in No Transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without Transmission
Peru: 12 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without Transmission
Sergio Leon, a must see player!
The Real Valladolid striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and continue adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for permanence in LaLiga and, may be at the top of the Spanish tournament in order to continue his adventure in the first division next season. During this season he has played 14 games, where he has scored 6 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Valladolid arrive?
The Real Valladolid team comes to this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of LaLiga in Spain and they can move away from the relegation places and get into the middle of the table to have a more comfortable situation. So far, the club has made several additions, with Kenedy, Gonzalo Plata, Sergio Asenjo, Monchu and Mickaël Malsa being the most notable. The Spanish team is in twelfth place in LaLiga with a record of 5 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses for a total of 17 units and will try to continue like this to move away from the relegation places in the Spanish league, for now it is located 6 points above the teams that would descend to the second in Spain.
Wilfried Zaha, a must see player!
The Crystal Palace winger is going through a great moment with his team, being one of the top promises within the Ivory Coast team and his team. During last season he played 37 games, where he contributed 15 goals and 2 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help Crystal Palace get among the great English powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Zaha will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and be one of the figures of the Ivory Coast facing the 2026 World Cup. At the moment, he has 3 goals in 3 games played.
How does the Palace get here?
The Eagles start the 2022-2023 Premier League season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket positions for international tournaments. The English are located as part of the mid-table teams of the Premier and will seek to steal a place in UEFA tournaments and go as far as possible in all its competitions. Crystal Palace participates in the Premier, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Jeffrey Schlupp, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Crystal Palace is in eleventh position in the Premier League with 19 units, after 5 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
The Selhurst Park Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams looking to restart their seasons in their respective leagues in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 25,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1923.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs. Real Valladolid match, corresponding to the 2022 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Selhurst Park Stadium, at 1 o'clock.