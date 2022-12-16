Highlights: Liverpool 4-1 AC Milan in Club Friendly 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Liverpool 4-1 AC Milan match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
88'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Again Darwin Nuñez with a break for Liverpool's room.
Immediate impact!
Darwin Nuñez reporting back with Liverpool, after the World Cup, and scoring the winning goal:
Welcome back, @Darwinn99 👋 pic.twitter.com/9rtOkWxW0I— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2022
85'
Liverpool surprised Milan and took advantage of the spaces to end the game.
81'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Counterattack from Liverpool and Darwin Nuñez who remains hand in hand with the goalkeeper to define and seal Liverpool's victory.
75'
Milan is getting closer and closer and begins to knock on the door of Liverpool, the tie could come at any time.
The second one!
Some images of Liverpool's second goal:
Lovely finish, @Thiago6 👏 pic.twitter.com/VFyql2655N— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2022
65'
Milan begins to press more after the series of Liverpool changes and seeks to tie again.
55'
The match maintains the same rhythm as in the first half with Liverpool pressing harder and Milan trying to counterattack.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a partial victory for Liverpool by 2 to 1.
45'
1 more minute is added.
41'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Thiago Alcantara does it again and puts in the second for Liverpool, a shot from outside the midfielder's area for the second for Liverpool.
35'
Although Liverpool dominates the game, Milan was able to counterattack them strongly and tie the game to continue giving the surprise.
29'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Great definition from Alexis Saelemaekers to tie the game.
20'
Total dominance of Liverpool that tries to put the second on the scoreboard before the break.
10'
Liverpool dominates the actions against an alternate team from Milan.
5'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Only 5 minutes for Mo Salah to take a cross shot and open the scoring.
0'
Start the game at Al-Maktoum Stadium.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols.
Milan lineup!
These are the AC Milan headlines for today's game:
Liverpool lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Liverpool for today's game:
Referee
Sultan Mohamed Saleh will be the central referee in the International Friendly between Liverpool and AC Milan in 2022.
The Liverpool appears!
The Liverpool players are already in their stadium for today's game:
Inside today’s dressing room 👔— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2022
All set!
The AC Milan team is already at Al-Maktoum Stadium for today's game:
Everything in place 👌#DubaiSuperCup #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/44BgggOvT9— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 16, 2022
Last duel!
The last time that both squads saw each other was in the 2021 UEFA Champions League in the group stage when the British won 2-1 with goals from Divock Origi and Mo Salah, while Fikayo Tomori discounted for Milan.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between the two teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the game between Liverpool and AC Milan kicking off at Al-Maktoum Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Liverpool vs AC Milan live from the 2022 Friendly Match!
Big game?
This match is one where both teams will seek to continue their preparation for the restart of their respective leagues, likewise, this game will serve as preparation for the clashes in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. AC Milan will face Tottenham, while Liverpool will face off against Real Madrid. However, this game will be reduced in the amount of talent that is normally expected, as some of the players who participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup are still recovering and resting before returning to the courts. Even so, we will see great players who ended their World Cup adventure in the group stage or who did not participate in the World Cup.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan online and live from the Friendly 2022?
This is the start time of the Liverpool vs AC Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 11:30 a.m. No Transmission
Chile: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Colombia: 9:30 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 9:30 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 10:30 a.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 4:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 9:30 am in No Transmission
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. No Transmission
Peru: 9:30 a.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Rafael Leao, a must see player!
The AC Milan winger is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Portugal team and his team. During last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 10 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help AC Milan continue to be among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Leao will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and show the level that led him to Portugal's squad in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He currently has 7 goals and 9 assists in 20 games played.
How does the AC Milan get here?
Il Rossoneri starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Milan are one of the biggest teams in Italy and after having achieved one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Champions League in Group E along with Chelsea, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16. AC Milan participates in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Rafael Leao, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan is in the second position of the table with 33 points after 10 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses.
Mo Salah, a must see player!
The Liverpool striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to another Premier League title next year. During last season he played 51 games, where he scored 31 goals and 16 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 games played.
How does Liverpool get here?
Liverpool comes to this duel with the aim of keeping the team fighting at the top of the Premier League, the team is in ninth position, 11 points behind leader Arsenal with 10 units, after 2 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. Liverpool started the season with two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, most recently having to come from behind to beat Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. Those directed by Jurgen Klupp come to this season with new additions, being those of Darvin Nuñez, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo, the most outstanding. Undoubtedly, Liverpool is one of the candidates to win the Premier League, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will face Rangers in the Group Phase, Ajax and Naples. The Reds have not achieved the results they expected and are suffering to get among the leaders of the Premier League.
Where's the game?
The Al-Maktoum Stadium located in Dubai will host this duel between two teams looking to restart their seasons in their respective leagues in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 15,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs AC Milan match, corresponding to the 2022 Friendly Match. The match will take place at Al-Maktoum Stadium, at 10:30 a.m. sharp.