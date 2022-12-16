Summary and higlights of Stade Rennais 2-1 Feyenoord in Friendly Match
Photo. Getty Images

11:46 AM2 days ago

11:42 AM2 days ago

This 2-1 for Stade Rennais

 

11:39 AM2 days ago

END OF MATCH: Victory of Stade Rennais for 2-1

Victory for the Stade Rennais that prevailed in the final stretch thanks to a penalty goal 
11:32 AM2 days ago

84'

center that Kalimuendo finished off with a header but went over the goal
11:21 AM2 days ago

GOOOAL

The debate with the head of Ugochukwu goes over the goal 
11:17 AM2 days ago

GOOALL

Abline scores from the penalty spot to put Stade Rennais ahead 
11:12 AM2 days ago

73'

Error behind the Stade Rennais that almost cost him dearly 
11:06 AM2 days ago

65'

Gouri's shot goes over the goal 
11:01 AM2 days ago

60'

Kalimuendo's shot is stopped by the goalkeeper 
10:54 AM2 days ago

54'

Bourigeaud's shot is weak and goes into the hands of the goalkeeper 
10:49 AM2 days ago

51'

Gouiri's free-kick shot is attentive to the rival goalkeeper and stops it
10:46 AM2 days ago

The second part start

The second 45 minutes start in Portugal 
10:27 AM2 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

The first 45 minutes ended with the score tied at 1:1.
10:25 AM2 days ago

44'

Giménez shot, but Alemdar came back to prevent the equalizer.
10:19 AM2 days ago

43'

Alemdar saves the Dutch team's goal after Kokcu's free kick.
10:17 AM2 days ago

This was Kokcu's goal to put the tie at the Stade Rennais

 

10:15 AM2 days ago

38'

Tait's cross doesn't reach Terrier
 
10:09 AM2 days ago

31'

Play between Giménez and Paixao, but Paixao was not flagged offside.
10:03 AM2 days ago

23'

Cross that did not reach Gouri's goal
9:57 AM2 days ago

18'

Minutes of long possessions for Stade Rennais
9:55 AM2 days ago

How the Feyenoord players celebrated the equalizer

Photo: Feyenoord
9:52 AM2 days ago

GOOOOOAAALL

Omari lost the ball and Kokcu took advantage of it for the equalizer.
9:50 AM2 days ago

9'

Tuffert's cross is cleared by the opposing defense 
9:48 AM2 days ago

GOOOOAAAALL

Stade Rennais takes the lead after a play between Gouri and Kalimuendo  in which Terrier scores.
 
9:42 AM2 days ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The first possession of the match goes to Feyenoord.
9:34 AM2 days ago

Stade Rennes official eleven

Alemdar - Traoré, Belocian, Omari, Truffert - Bourigeaud, Tait, Xeka, Terrier - Kalimuendo, Gouiri
9:33 AM2 days ago

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
9:28 AM2 days ago

Wardrobe ready

This is how the Dutch team's wardrobe looks like.

 

9:23 AM2 days ago

No official Stade Rennais eleven

The French team has yet to be announced.
9:18 AM2 days ago

XI Feneyoord

This is the starting eleven for the Dutch team.
Photo: Feyenoord
9:13 AM2 days ago

Feneyoord's friendlies until the end of the year

The Dutch team will take on Eagles and FC Emmen on December 23 and 28 respectively
9:08 AM2 days ago

Stade Rennais friendlies

They will play three matches this week, against Angers and Brest, on December 21 and 22, respectively.
9:03 AM2 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Stade Rennais and Feyenoord will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
8:58 AM2 days ago

8:53 AM2 days ago

How to watch Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord?

If you want to watch Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord, it will not be available on television. 

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

8:48 AM2 days ago

What time is the Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord in friendly match?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

8:43 AM2 days ago

Player to watch at Feyenoord

Danilo stands out in the Netherlands team as he has nine goals and two assists this season. The 23-year-old Brazilian striker is the fourth-highest scorer in the Dutch competition.
Photo: Getty Images
8:38 AM2 days ago

Player to watch at Stade Rennais

Terrier is the most outstanding player of the French team with eight goals and three assists in Ligue 1. In addition, he has scored three goals in the UEFA Europa League and the assist and scored in the last friendly match against Celtic.
Photo: Getty Images
8:33 AM2 days ago

How is Feyenoord coming along?

The Dutch team has won both friendly matches played during this international break, 0-1 against Strasbourg and Oostende. The team has won six consecutive matches. In the local league, they are in first place in the Eredivisie with 33 points, three ahead of Ajax;
8:28 AM2 days ago

How is Stade Rennais coming along?

The French team arrives after defeating Celtic 4-3 in their last friendly match. Although in their last official match they beat Toulouse 2-1 in Ligue 1, they are currently in third place in the French League standings with a total of 31 points, ten points behind the leader, currently Paris Saint Germain. While in the UEFA Europa League they have already qualified for the round of 32 where they will face Shakhtar;
8:23 AM2 days ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that Stade Rennais and Feyenoord will meet in a friendly match. However, Feyenoord have met French teams on 13 occasions with a record of four wins, six draws and three defeats. While Stade Rennais has faced Dutch teams four times, twice against Twente and twice against Vitesse, winning twice, drawing twice and losing once.
8:18 AM2 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Vila Real de Santo Antonio Sports Complex, which was founded in 1989 and has a capacity for 2,896 spectators.

Photo: Cero a Cero
8:13 AM2 days ago

Preview of the match

Stade Rennais and Feyenoord will face each other in a friendly match to take advantage of this stoppage.
 
8:08 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord in Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
