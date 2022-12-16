Summary and higlights of Stade Rennais 2-1 Feyenoord in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
This 2-1 for Stade Rennais
END OF MATCH: Victory of Stade Rennais for 2-1
Victory for the Stade Rennais that prevailed in the final stretch thanks to a penalty goal
84'
center that Kalimuendo finished off with a header but went over the goal
GOOOAL
The debate with the head of Ugochukwu goes over the goal
GOOALL
Abline scores from the penalty spot to put Stade Rennais ahead
73'
Error behind the Stade Rennais that almost cost him dearly
65'
Gouri's shot goes over the goal
60'
Kalimuendo's shot is stopped by the goalkeeper
54'
Bourigeaud's shot is weak and goes into the hands of the goalkeeper
51'
Gouiri's free-kick shot is attentive to the rival goalkeeper and stops it
The second part start
The second 45 minutes start in Portugal
END OF THE FIRST PART
The first 45 minutes ended with the score tied at 1:1.
44'
Giménez shot, but Alemdar came back to prevent the equalizer.
43'
Alemdar saves the Dutch team's goal after Kokcu's free kick.
This was Kokcu's goal to put the tie at the Stade Rennais
38'
Tait's cross doesn't reach Terrier
31'
Play between Giménez and Paixao, but Paixao was not flagged offside.
23'
Cross that did not reach Gouri's goal
18'
Minutes of long possessions for Stade Rennais
How the Feyenoord players celebrated the equalizer
GOOOOOAAALL
Omari lost the ball and Kokcu took advantage of it for the equalizer.
9'
Tuffert's cross is cleared by the opposing defense
GOOOOAAAALL
Stade Rennais takes the lead after a play between Gouri and Kalimuendo in which Terrier scores.
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Feyenoord.
Stade Rennes official eleven
Alemdar - Traoré, Belocian, Omari, Truffert - Bourigeaud, Tait, Xeka, Terrier - Kalimuendo, Gouiri
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
Wardrobe ready
This is how the Dutch team's wardrobe looks like.
No official Stade Rennais eleven
The French team has yet to be announced.
XI Feneyoord
This is the starting eleven for the Dutch team.
Feneyoord's friendlies until the end of the year
The Dutch team will take on Eagles and FC Emmen on December 23 and 28 respectively
Stade Rennais friendlies
They will play three matches this week, against Angers and Brest, on December 21 and 22, respectively.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Stade Rennais and Feyenoord will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is the Stade Rennais vs Feyenoord in friendly match?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Player to watch at Feyenoord
Danilo stands out in the Netherlands team as he has nine goals and two assists this season. The 23-year-old Brazilian striker is the fourth-highest scorer in the Dutch competition.
Player to watch at Stade Rennais
Terrier is the most outstanding player of the French team with eight goals and three assists in Ligue 1. In addition, he has scored three goals in the UEFA Europa League and the assist and scored in the last friendly match against Celtic.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
The Dutch team has won both friendly matches played during this international break, 0-1 against Strasbourg and Oostende. The team has won six consecutive matches. In the local league, they are in first place in the Eredivisie with 33 points, three ahead of Ajax;
How is Stade Rennais coming along?
The French team arrives after defeating Celtic 4-3 in their last friendly match. Although in their last official match they beat Toulouse 2-1 in Ligue 1, they are currently in third place in the French League standings with a total of 31 points, ten points behind the leader, currently Paris Saint Germain. While in the UEFA Europa League they have already qualified for the round of 32 where they will face Shakhtar;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Stade Rennais and Feyenoord will meet in a friendly match. However, Feyenoord have met French teams on 13 occasions with a record of four wins, six draws and three defeats. While Stade Rennais has faced Dutch teams four times, twice against Twente and twice against Vitesse, winning twice, drawing twice and losing once.
Venue: The match will be played at the Vila Real de Santo Antonio Sports Complex, which was founded in 1989 and has a capacity for 2,896 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stade Rennais and Feyenoord will face each other in a friendly match to take advantage of this stoppage.
