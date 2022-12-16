Goals and Highlights: Nice 0-3 Atalanta in International Friendly
END OF THE GAME

Nice 0-3 Atalanta.
92' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ATALANTA

Boga received a pass inside the area and did not waste the chance of the third goal for Atalanta.
+2

Let's go to 92 minutes.
85'

Nice squeezing at the end. There is a corner on the left of the attack. Atalanta defends and manages the result.
83'

Finishes: 13-12.
80'

Nice arrived with danger, but did not result in a goal. Home team has more possession and finalizations at this point in the game.
72'

Nice puts pressure on late in the game. He has more ball possession in the offensive sector.
72'

65'

Finishes: 9-11.
55'

Fairly balanced game in possession and finishing.
50'

Second half more open, with both teams on the attack.
RESTART

Atalanta are leading 2-0.
BREAK

Nice 0-2 Atalanta.
43'

Nice continues to have more possession of the ball, but without being able to break through the Italian defense.
37'

Finishes: 7-6.
32'

Nice have almost 60% possession but are unable to build goals through possession dominance.
23' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ATALANTA

It's not a replay. Another goal from Atalanta right after the first. Italian team builds result in the initial stage.
18' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ATALANTA

Atalanta stopped Nice's growth with a goal. Rasmus opened the scoring in France.
15'

Atalanta has more possession of the ball, but Nice attacks with more danger.
7'

Despite having more ball possession, it was Nice who finished the first time in the game.
4'

Atalanta started with more ball possession, exchanging passes and studying Nice's positioning.
GAME STARTED

It's an international friendly at VAVEL.
Nice!

1:23 PM2 days ago

Atalanta!

Watch Nice vs Atalanta Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Nice vs Atalanta match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Speak, Florent Ghisolfi!

"I met positive people, committed to the club and who love it. On a human level,  This is true satisfaction. We have to bring the club to a higher standard and performance, in all areas. It will take some time, we have to go step by step. Good stuff Good things have been done, good things are being done, but we have real room for improvement”.

''Later in the interview, Florent Ghisolfi returned to the interview. his decision, highlighting a driving force in his choice and in the structuring of the club: "The Ni&çoise identity speaks to me.   There is a similarity between Lens and Nice, it may seem like opposites, but in the culture there is a difference. similarities, they are two clubs with a strong identity.   It’s a club that demands will and commitment, it’s what you need.   It's good because it suits me. But we also have our owner, Ineos, so we must take him into account in our identity. Ineos stands for discretion, humility and performance. Our identity, therefore, must also be professional and performance-oriented.” All of this based on a great discipline: “ There is nothing worse than not respecting the institution. We are all club employees, soldiers of OGC Nice. I won.''

The sporting director also gave his opinion on the current season: "Not everything was perfect, that’ It's obvious. We shared our analysis with Lucien (Favre), I went to see him in Switzerland during the break to tell him that we wanted to continue the adventure together, strengthening the team.   our coach, is there? under contract (until June 2024, ed.), you have our full support. We want to build around it and address some of the shortcomings we've identified.”  There is a desire to see the Gym act on all fronts. “If we base on the expected points, we should be 7º in Ligue 1. We are not far from being in our place due to our purely sporting performance. It is up to us to find the levers to make everything more efficient. Everything remains possible. In the championship, we have to finish as high as possible, without setting ourselves precise goals. We have to focus on the means to succeed each weekend and not say to ourselves "We have to.. .". Há In addition to the Coupe de France, the club experienced a magnificent adventure last season. We also have the possibility of being in the round of 16 of a European Cup. Let's put it all our energy to continue our journey. Europe is the world's largest country. prestigious and important, yes.  This is important for us in the construction of our project. The Conference League is in the process of developing. open." We will put all our energy into continuing our journey.  prestigious and important, yes.  This is important for us in the construction of our project. The Conference League is in the process of developing. open." We will put all our energy into continuing our journey.  prestigious and important, yes.  This is important for us in the construction of our project. The Conference League is in the process of developing. open."

"Ineos is not for me. associated with sports stars, but with performance and elite. In all cases, they work hard. At marathon, we are not in the business of stardom, but of work. Instead of talking about great players, I prefer to talk about a great team. I am not interested in names, but in what the player brings to the team, his state of mind, his compatibility. It will happen in stages.""Citing Leipzig and Atalanta as models, "which have become clubs that regularly play in the Champions League without having a playmaker policy", continued Florent Ghisolfi."   a star?   He's the one who's going to play. When he signs, he could be unknown and become a big player for us.  You can recruit a name that will enchant you. people by performing for two weeks before disappearing. We had them in every club.  find players who will be great players at OGC Nice and build a successful team. Lens de Seko Fofana embodied the project. When Paris brought (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic it was because he embodied the Parisian project of the Qataris. Ibrahimovic corresponded to the Parisian side; He is the identity of Paris-SG, a hard worker and a great professional. It is up to us to find these players." I had them at every club.  find players who will be great players at OGC Nice and build a successful team. Lens de Seko Fofana embodied the project. When Paris brought (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic it was because he embodied the Parisian project of the Qataris. Ibrahimovic corresponded to the Parisian side; He is the identity of Paris-SG, a hard worker and a great professional. It is up to us to find these players." I had them at every club.  find players who will be great players at OGC Nice and build a successful team. Lens de Seko Fofana embodied the project. When Paris brought (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic it was because he embodied the Parisian project of the Qataris. Ibrahimovic corresponded to the Parisian side; He is the identity of Paris-SG, a hard worker and a great professional. It is up to us to find these players."

Likely Nice!

Boulhendi; Atal, Todibo, Dante, Viti; Boudaoui, Beka, Thuram, Brahimi; Pepé, Delort.
How does Nice arrive?

Nice played two friendlies to prepare for the restart of Ligue 1. They won 4-1 against Standard Liège and lost 2-1 against Girona.
Speak up, Magnocavallo!

"From the rumors that do arrive, it seems that a cycle is about to begin. ending. Fans are not very happy that the club wants to give value to young players.

""" focus on young players, even if they are good, the performance cannot be constant, because they make mistakes. Gasperini withdrew and did not comment on the matter".

"People make a monument here for Gasperini, not just for the mayor. Many important names have left the Atalanta board and this shows that they have not been appreciated in recent years. Gasperini himself made it clear on more than one occasion that if you don't reach the League of Champions will be just because you embraced the company's line and you don't like it very much".


"Croatia is the best country in the world.   what I like best of the four. – It's a puzzle, their performance is different. very discontinuous. Going back to; World Cup, eliminating Morocco, I think the other teams are the best. And allow me a joke: being an Inter fan, I would have seen Modric very well in the Nerazzurri


Possible Atalanta!

Musso; Ruggeri, Palomino, Rafael Tolói, Hateboer; Éderson, Scalvini, Hojlund, Boga, Lookman; Malinovskyi.
How do you get to Atalanta?

A Atalanta is not going through a good time. The team lost the last four games, three of them in Serie A, failing to attend the G-4 of the championship and falling to the 6th; placement.
ATALANTA!

The game will be played atAllianz Riviera

The Nice vs Atalanta game will be played at Allianz Riviera, with a capacity of 35.624 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the international friendly: Nice vs Atalanta live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
