Goals and Summary of Empoli 0-1 Monaco in Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

12:51 PM2 days ago

90'

End of match Empoli 0-1 Monaco
12:39 PM2 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match Monaco is taking the win in this friendly match.
12:34 PM2 days ago

75'

Monaco also makes changes with the intention of controlling the match.
12:26 PM2 days ago

70'

Empoli after the changes press and look for the equalizer.
12:21 PM2 days ago

65'

Empoli makes modifications with the intention of being more offensive.
12:15 PM2 days ago

60'

The intensity of the match has dropped and both teams have stopped attacking.
12:10 PM2 days ago

55'

Monaco dominates and defends very well at the start of the second half.
12:04 PM2 days ago

50'

Empoli tries to score and look for a quick equalizer
11:57 AM2 days ago

45'

Halftime Empoli 0-1 Monaco
11:37 AM2 days ago

40'

In the last minutes of the first half, neither team has managed to score and everything indicates that we will go to the break with a draw.
11:34 AM2 days ago

30'

The scoreboard does not move and continues with a scoreless tie.
11:26 AM2 days ago

25'

Monaco is the team that generates the most danger but fails to be effective.
11:21 AM2 days ago

20'

There is a fierce fight for the ball in the midfield but there is still no dominator.
11:16 AM2 days ago

15'

Very close match with arrivals in both areas.
11:10 AM2 days ago

10'

Empoli is slowly trying to create danger
11:06 AM2 days ago

5'

Monaco dominates at the start of the match
11:03 AM2 days ago

Kickoff

Empoli vs Monaco match kicks off
10:50 AM2 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, both teams are already in the tunnels and are getting ready to take the field for the start of this match.
10:45 AM2 days ago

End of warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and enter the locker room for the final talk and to jump into the start of the match.
10:40 AM2 days ago

This is what Carlo Castellani looks like

This is what the stadium looks like today
10:35 AM2 days ago

Monaco Lineup

This is Monaco's lineup

10:30 AM2 days ago

Great Entrance

The Empoli stadium is a great place to be, two clubs that are undoubtedly important in their leagues will play this friendly match and the fans don't want to miss it.
10:25 AM2 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up for the start of the match.
10:20 AM2 days ago

The teams are already at the stadium

Both teams are already in the stadium and are getting ready to warm up in the dressing room.
10:15 AM2 days ago

Fans

Little by little the fans arrive at the Carlo Castellani for this friendly match between Empoli and Monaco, a great entry awaits us with fans who do not abandon their team.
10:10 AM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Empoli vs Monaco live in a Friendly Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Empoli vs Monaco live in a friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Carlo Castellani. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:05 AM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Empoli vs Monaco online live in a Friendly Match

This is the kickoff time for the Empoli vs Monaco game on December 16 in several countries:


Argentina: 12:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Bolivia: 11:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Brazil: 12:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Chile: 12:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Colombia: 10:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Ecuador: 10:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

United States (ET): 11:00 AM on NFL +

Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Mexico: 10:00 AM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 12:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Peru: 10:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Uruguay: 12:00 AM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

10:00 AM2 days ago

Last Game Empoli

In Empoli's last match, they drew with a single goal against Wolves of England and it was a match with a lot of drama, but in the end the two teams settled for a draw by the smallest of margins.
9:55 AM2 days ago

Monaco Last Game

In the French team's last match, they drew 1-1 against Sevilla, a very close match with two teams that never stopped attacking, but the goalkeepers were a factor in this match, which ended in a draw, This way Monaco arrives after playing one of its last matches before the end of the year.
9:50 AM2 days ago

Carlo Castellani Stadium

The Empoli stadium is a small stadium with a capacity of 16 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 12, 1965, will host the match Empoli vs Monaco, a friendly match that will serve as a great opportunity for the two teams to arrive in great shape to their leagues.

9:45 AM2 days ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, the coaches will look after several important players for tomorrow's friendly match.
9:40 AM2 days ago

Background

These two teams have never met, but the record leans towards Monaco as it comes with a better approach and a more complete preseason against Empoli.
9:35 AM2 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Empoli vs Monaco live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the Stadio Carlo Castellani at 11:00 hrs.
