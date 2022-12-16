Goals and Summary of Empoli 0-1 Monaco in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
End of match Empoli 0-1 Monaco
85'
Last minutes of the match Monaco is taking the win in this friendly match.
75'
Monaco also makes changes with the intention of controlling the match.
70'
Empoli after the changes press and look for the equalizer.
65'
Empoli makes modifications with the intention of being more offensive.
60'
The intensity of the match has dropped and both teams have stopped attacking.
55'
Monaco dominates and defends very well at the start of the second half.
50'
Empoli tries to score and look for a quick equalizer
45'
Halftime Empoli 0-1 Monaco
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, neither team has managed to score and everything indicates that we will go to the break with a draw.
30'
The scoreboard does not move and continues with a scoreless tie.
25'
Monaco is the team that generates the most danger but fails to be effective.
20'
There is a fierce fight for the ball in the midfield but there is still no dominator.
15'
Very close match with arrivals in both areas.
10'
Empoli is slowly trying to create danger
5'
Monaco dominates at the start of the match
Kickoff
Empoli vs Monaco match kicks off
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, both teams are already in the tunnels and are getting ready to take the field for the start of this match.
End of warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and enter the locker room for the final talk and to jump into the start of the match.
This is what Carlo Castellani looks like
This is what the stadium looks like today
Bienvenue au Stade Carlo-Castellani 🏟️📸 pic.twitter.com/vxp47xv9tF— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) December 16, 2022
Monaco Lineup
This is Monaco's lineup
Great Entrance
The Empoli stadium is a great place to be, two clubs that are undoubtedly important in their leagues will play this friendly match and the fans don't want to miss it.
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up for the start of the match.
The teams are already at the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are getting ready to warm up in the dressing room.
Fans
Little by little the fans arrive at the Carlo Castellani for this friendly match between Empoli and Monaco, a great entry awaits us with fans who do not abandon their team.
Stay tuned to follow Empoli vs Monaco live in a Friendly Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Empoli vs Monaco live in a friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Carlo Castellani. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Empoli vs Monaco online live in a Friendly Match
This is the kickoff time for the Empoli vs Monaco game on December 16 in several countries:
Last Game Empoli
In Empoli's last match, they drew with a single goal against Wolves of England and it was a match with a lot of drama, but in the end the two teams settled for a draw by the smallest of margins.
Monaco Last Game
In the French team's last match, they drew 1-1 against Sevilla, a very close match with two teams that never stopped attacking, but the goalkeepers were a factor in this match, which ended in a draw, This way Monaco arrives after playing one of its last matches before the end of the year.
Carlo Castellani Stadium
The Empoli stadium is a small stadium with a capacity of 16 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 12, 1965, will host the match Empoli vs Monaco, a friendly match that will serve as a great opportunity for the two teams to arrive in great shape to their leagues.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, the coaches will look after several important players for tomorrow's friendly match.
Background
These two teams have never met, but the record leans towards Monaco as it comes with a better approach and a more complete preseason against Empoli.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Empoli vs Monaco live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the Stadio Carlo Castellani at 11:00 hrs.