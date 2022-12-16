Goals and Highlights of Valencia 1-2 Nottingham Forest on Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

3:32 PM2 days ago

3:31 PM2 days ago

Great game at the Mestalla

This is how the visitors celebrated the game-winning touchdowns.

 

3:30 PM2 days ago

90'+5

The match ends with the victory for the visitors! 
Nottingham Forest takes the match in Valencia.
3:24 PM2 days ago

90'

Se van a agregar cuatro minutos más al partido. 
3:23 PM2 days ago

87'

Scarpa shoots from three-quarters of the field and Mamardashvili makes a fantastic save.
3:18 PM2 days ago

82'

Surridge sets up a precise through ball for Johnson, but Mamardshvili makes an excellent low save.
3:14 PM2 days ago

77'

Mangala and Yates leave the field to bring on Badé and Surridge.
3:06 PM2 days ago

68' GOAL OF FOREST

A poor reception by the Valencia fullback and Dennis steals the ball from him to enter the box and score the second goal for his team.
3:04 PM2 days ago

66'

Perez leaves the field and Cavani enters for the last minutes of the match.
3:00 PM2 days ago

58' GOAL OF VALENCIA

Duro sends the ball into the back of the net to tie the score momentarily and the home team celebrates!
2:43 PM2 days ago

45'

The second half begins at Mestalla.
2:23 PM2 days ago

45'

The first half ends at Mestalla, with Nottingham Forest partially winning despite the fact that Valencia dominated most of the time.
2:21 PM2 days ago

43'

Castillejo tries to enter the box with the ball but is caught offside.
2:19 PM2 days ago

40' GOAL OF FOREST

A play with defensive errors on the part of Valencia, which ends with Taiwo getting past the goalkeeper in the middle of the box and shooting from outside the area without any problem.
2:17 PM2 days ago

39'

Yellow card for Steve Cook for stopping a Valencia counterattack.
2:12 PM2 days ago

34'

Yates' shot inside the box but the ball is well saved by the Valencia goalkeeper.
2:03 PM2 days ago

26'

A cross into the box but Kluivert miscontrols and misses the chance to finish.
1:59 PM2 days ago

22'

Henderson's cross into the area is perfectly placed.
1:52 PM2 days ago

15'

Ilaix's cross is well blocked by the Forest backline.
1:46 PM2 days ago

9'

Both teams begin to dispute the ball a lot in the midfield but Valencia has the possession.
1:42 PM2 days ago

Historical image

These are some of the players who played in the first match between these two teams at Mestalla. Both from Valencia and Nottingham Forest.
1:40 PM2 days ago

A little of the previous tribute

Valencia's first rival at Mestalla in European competition was none other than Nottingham Forest, so a tribute was paid to the players of that match, this was for the 61-62 season.

 

1:37 PM2 days ago

0'

The match kicks off with the kick-off for Valencia!
12:59 PM2 days ago

Confirmed Valencia lineup

The home team will take the field with the following starting 11:

25. MAMARDASHVILI.

20. FOULQUIER.

5. G. PAULISTA.

15. CENK.

14. GAYA.

17. NICO.

8. ILAIX MORIBA.

18. A. ALMEIDA.

11. S. CASTILLEJO.

9. KLUIVERT.

22. MARCOS ANDRE.

12:55 PM2 days ago

Nottingham's confirmed lineup

The visitors will also be looking to pick up the win with these starters on the field:

1. HENDERSON.

3. COOK.

4. WORRALL.

5. MANGALA.

9. AWONIYI.

10. GIBBS-WHITE.

11. LINGARD.

14. O'BRIEN.

15. TOFFOLO.

22. YATES.

32. LODI.

12:51 PM2 days ago

Last match Valencia vs Nottingham

This was a friendly match that took place during the summer of this year, where they tied with a score of 1-1. This was on July 30 of this year, just before the start of their respective seasons.
12:43 PM2 days ago

Stadium in perfect condition

The Mestalla stadium looks wonderful to hold the match between two teams that will surely give us a great show.

 

12:37 PM2 days ago

Valencia has arrived home

The players arrived at the Mestalla stadium where tonight's match will be played, since the venue has been changed, and in a few moments they will go out to warm up.

 

12:30 PM2 days ago

9:00 AM2 days ago

8:55 AM2 days ago

How and where to watch Valencia vs Nottingham Forest live online

The match will not be broadcast live on television.

As it is a friendly match, it will only be broadcast in Spain at 7:30 PM on Gol Play.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the Internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

8:50 AM2 days ago

Latest Nottingham lineup

The English used these elements as starters for their last match:

1. D. Henderson.

24. S. Aurier.

4. J. WorrallC.

30. W. Boly.

32. Renan Lodi.

22. R. Yates.

23. R. Freuler.

21. C. Kouyaté.

20. B. Johnson.

10. M. Gibbs-White.

11. J. Lingard.

8:45 AM2 days ago

Valencia's last lineup

This is how the Spanish team came out to face its rival in the previous league match:

25. G. Mamardashvili.

2. Thierry Correia.

24. E. Cömert.

15. C. Özkaçar.

14. José GayàC.

4. Y. Musah.

17. Nico González.

18. André Almeida.

11. Samu Castillejo.

19. Hugo Duro.

16. Samuel Lino.

8:40 AM2 days ago

Nottingham's key player

The experience and quality of a player like Jesse Lingard always brings a lot to Nottingham Forest's offense.

He is a player with a long career in the Premier League who this season has tried to get his team out of the relegation zone without success, but he must be persistent to achieve it, since the strategy of the English team is mainly in his feet.

8:35 AM2 days ago

Valencia's key player

The Spanish team has found in Samu Castillejo a very unbalanced attacker for opposing teams, who thanks to his technique and speed always finds open spaces on the right flank. 

His performance in this afternoon's match will be essential for Valencia to win. 

8:30 AM2 days ago

Nottingham wants to avoid relegation

The English team, recently promoted to the Premier League, is playing to stay in the first division, however, they are currently in 18th place out of 20, unfortunately in the relegation zone. 

For this reason, this series of friendly matches will allow them to modify their strategy in order to score some points in the next semester and get out of this bad streak. 

8:25 AM2 days ago

Valencia is growing

The Spanish team is growing in terms of play, as in their last match they obtained a fundamental victory in their aspirations for the top places in LaLiga. 

That is why this match is so important for Valencia, who will be looking for a victory that will keep them in a good rhythm to face the rest of the season. 

8:20 AM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Proponitiko Kentro Reti

The Valencia vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at the stadium Proponitiko Kentro Reti, in Greece with a capacity of 3,000 people.

The stadium is the home of Olimpiakos U19 of Greece, and this stadium was chosen to avoid either team's home ground. 

It is a small stadium but the natural grass is in very good condition, which will be a beneficial factor for the teams to play well and avoid injuries.

8:15 AM2 days ago

Today two teams from different leagues are preparing to play a friendly match to get them back on track for the second half of the tournament. 

Valencia of Spain's LaLiga will face Nottingham Forest of England's Premier League in a friendly match that will serve as preparation for the second half of the tournament, which will take place over the next six months in 2023. 
 

