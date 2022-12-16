Goals and Highlights of Valencia 1-2 Nottingham Forest on Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Great game at the Mestalla
90'+5
Nottingham Forest takes the match in Valencia.
90'
87'
82'
77'
68' GOAL OF FOREST
66'
58' GOAL OF VALENCIA
45'
45'
43'
40' GOAL OF FOREST
39'
34'
26'
22'
15'
9'
Historical image
A little of the previous tribute
0'
Confirmed Valencia lineup
25. MAMARDASHVILI.
20. FOULQUIER.
5. G. PAULISTA.
15. CENK.
14. GAYA.
17. NICO.
8. ILAIX MORIBA.
18. A. ALMEIDA.
11. S. CASTILLEJO.
9. KLUIVERT.
22. MARCOS ANDRE.
Nottingham's confirmed lineup
1. HENDERSON.
3. COOK.
4. WORRALL.
5. MANGALA.
9. AWONIYI.
10. GIBBS-WHITE.
11. LINGARD.
14. O'BRIEN.
15. TOFFOLO.
22. YATES.
32. LODI.
Last match Valencia vs Nottingham
Stadium in perfect condition
Valencia has arrived home
LIVE Broadcast begins
How and where to watch Valencia vs Nottingham Forest live online
As it is a friendly match, it will only be broadcast in Spain at 7:30 PM on Gol Play.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the Internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Nottingham's key player
He is a player with a long career in the Premier League who this season has tried to get his team out of the relegation zone without success, but he must be persistent to achieve it, since the strategy of the English team is mainly in his feet.
Valencia's key player
His performance in this afternoon's match will be essential for Valencia to win.
Nottingham wants to avoid relegation
For this reason, this series of friendly matches will allow them to modify their strategy in order to score some points in the next semester and get out of this bad streak.
Valencia is growing
That is why this match is so important for Valencia, who will be looking for a victory that will keep them in a good rhythm to face the rest of the season.
The match will be played at the Proponitiko Kentro Reti
The stadium is the home of Olimpiakos U19 of Greece, and this stadium was chosen to avoid either team's home ground.
It is a small stadium but the natural grass is in very good condition, which will be a beneficial factor for the teams to play well and avoid injuries.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 friendly match: Valencia vs Nottingham Live Updates!
Today two teams from different leagues are preparing to play a friendly match to get them back on track for the second half of the tournament.
Valencia of Spain's LaLiga will face Nottingham Forest of England's Premier League in a friendly match that will serve as preparation for the second half of the tournament, which will take place over the next six months in 2023.
