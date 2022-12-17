Goals and Summary of Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul in Copa Sky

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
Match ends Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul
85'
Last minutes of the match Cruz Azul is taking the 3 points in this Copa Sky.
80'
Pumas makes several changes with the intention of going for the tie.
75'
Pumas is the team now pushing for the equalizer.
70'
Cruz Azul's goal turns the game around
65'
Cruz Azul makes several modifications with the intention of going for the victory.
60'
Goool for Cruz Azul ties the game
55'
Los Celestes have more possession but little effectiveness.
50'
Cruz Azul starts with intensity for tying goal
45'
Half Time Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas
40'
Last minutes of the first half Pumas is taking the lead into the break.
35'
Cruz Azul seeks an equalizer before the end of the first half.
30'
The match increases in intensity and the teams fight for the ball in the midfield.
25'
Pumas is also pressing and looking for a goal to increase its lead.
20'
Cruz Azul looks for the equalizer
15'
Goool for Pumas, opening the scoreboard.
10'
Cruz Azul is the team that has generated the most danger, but still without clarity.
5'
Pumas starts with more danger
Kickoff
Pumas vs. Cruz Azul match kicks off
All ready
Everything is ready for the match to start, the players take the field and take their positions for the final whistle.
End of warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and enter the dressing room to receive the final briefing and take the field for the start of the match.
Lineup Pumas
This is the Pumas' lineup
Good Entrance
A good start is expected for this match between two of the most popular teams in Mexican soccer.
Lineup Cruz Azul
This is Cruz Azul's lineup
Already warming up
The two teams are already warming up, starting their warm-up work before the start of the match.
Already in Ciudad Universitaria
Both teams are already at CU and are getting ready to warm up in the locker room, and some of the other players have already recognized the field.
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at Ciudad Universitaria to watch this friendly match for the Sky Cup, and a good turnout is expected at CU.
Stay tuned to follow Pumas vs Cruz Azul LIVE in Copa Sky
In a few moments, well share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs Cruz Azul live on Copa Sky, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Stay tuned to VAVELs minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Cruz Azul Reinforcements
On the other hand, the Cruz Azul team brought to its ranks Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti, two players who arrive from Atletico Tucuman to reinforce the Celestes, a cement team that seeks to cover with a quality center forward all the missing spaces and the name that sounds strongly is the Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who has had talks with Cruz Azul and will undoubtedly be the bomb for the next tournament in the Clausura 2023, Cruz Azul reinforced this season with a holding midfielder, a midfielder and with the return of Jordan Silva (central defense) and Alexis Gutierrez (recovery midfielder), these were the reinforcements of the light blue team for the next campaign with the illusion of seeking the 10th star.
Pumas Reinforcements
Pumas has been reinforced with Sebastian Sosa who will be in goal, a university team that will seek to rely heavily on the U-20 team this tournament with young players with a lot of quality. Rafael Puente Jr. will have the opportunity of a lifetime to coach a big team in the Mexican league for the first time, will be looking for a better campaign after qualifying for the playoffs last year.
Olimpics Stadium
The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario located in Mexico City and will be the venue for this duel between both teams, which are seeking their first points in the Sky Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 72,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1952.
Rafa Puente at Pumas UNAM Press Conference
At a press conference, Pumas head coach Rafael Puente commented on how the team feels about playing in this preparatory tournament in preparation for the Sky Cup: We lack work and competition. To play against a rival like this is great for us. Few teams handle the ball as well as Toluca. We knew the game we were going to face. We appreciate what we did in the second half.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul online and live in Copa Sky
The match will be broadcast on Sky, Canal 9 and TUDN.
If you want to watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Pumas vs Cruz Azul Sky Cup match?
This is the kickoff time for the Pumas vs Cruz Azul match on December 15 in various countries:
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Absences
Cruz Azul will not be able to count on its reinforcements, while Pumas will not be able to count on Dani Alves, the rest of the players will be available for tomorrow's match at Ciudad Universitaria.
Background
In the last 14 matches, Cruz Azul has won 8 games, Pumas has won 4 and Cruz Azul has won 2 draws. For this reason, Cruz Azul will start tomorrow as a clear favorite to take 3 points in this friendly match in the Sky Cup.
How is Cruz Azul arriving?
Cruz Azul faced Necaxa in a scoreless tie, but Cruz Azul dominated most of the match. The new reinforcements could not see minutes due to FMF regulations; the reinforcements may be present in January.
¿Cómo llega Pumas?
The Pumas are coming off a tie in their first Sky Cup match with goals by Carlos Gonzalez and Juan Ignacio Dinenno, a university team that took advantage of this friendly to also test younger players, will be looking for a win in their second game against Cruz Azul.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Pumas vs Cruz Azul in the Sky Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at 8:00 pm.