Summary and highlights of Brentford 2-2 Wolfsburg in Friendly Match

Thanks to all of you.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
MATCH ENDED IN A 2-2 DRAW BETWEEN BRENTFORD AND WOLFSBURG
90'
The referee does not add a single second to the match and terminates the friendly duel
85'
Ball behind the defenders' backs to Ivan Toney, who manages to get a corner.
80'
Double change for Brentford: Yarmoliuk and Olakigbe come in for Janelt, Lewis-Potter
75'
15 minutes to go and the match is tied at 2:2
GOOOOAALL
Wolfsburg equalizes the match after a counter-attack that was finished off by Dzenan Pejcinovic.
63'
Ethan comes in for Tristan Crama
57'
Winterbottom beats Philipp one-on-one to prevent the equalizer
Six changes at Brentford
The second half starts with six changes in the English team.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The second 45 minutes started
End of the first part
The first 45 minutes ended with a partial victory for Brentford.
GOOOAALL
Brentford's second came with a shot from almost midfield from Ivan Toney to put the English side ahead.
29'
A deep ball to Ivan Toney, but Klinger was on hand to clear the ball;
GOOOAALL
Brentford draws level with a free-kick from Bryan Mbeumo, which beat the defenders and the goalkeeper and ended up going into the corner of the net
This was Wolfsburg's opening goal
GOOOOAAALL
Luca Waldschmidt puts Wolfsburg ahead& in the early stages of the game
10'
Ivan Toney fell after a struggle, but the referee said there was nothing punishable in the action;
5'
First few minutes without any dangerous arrivals from either team
THE GAME BEGAN
The match has already started
All set
The players are in the locker room ready for the start of the match.
Wolfsburg's locker room is like this
Wolfsburg without official matches until 2023
The German team will return to German competition on January 21, when they will host Freiburg at home;
Brentford's end-of-year celebrations
Brentford will finish 2022 first hosting Tottenham and in their last game of the year they will be at home to West Ham.
XI Wolfsburg
Klinger – Fischer, Lacroix, Otavio, Waldschmidt, F. Nmecha, Arnold , Guilavogui, Marmoush, Ambros, Paredes
XI Brentford
This is the eleven chosen by the English team for today's match;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Brentford and Wolfsburg will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Player to watch at Wolfsburg.
Lukas Nmecha stands out in the German team with four goals in the Bundesliga, although he is a doubt because he missed the last two games due to injury. The last time he scored was on November 8 when Wolfsburg won against Borussia Dortmund.
Player to watch at Brentford
Ivan Toney is Brentford's most outstanding player with 11 goals and three assists so far this season. He is the third highest scorer in the Premier League surpassed by Kane and Haaland.
How are Wolfsburg coming along?
Wolfsburg's last friendly match was a 1-1 draw against Nordsjaelland. They have won their last four official matches and have not lost since September 18 against Union Berlin. In the Bundesliga standings, they are in seventh place with 23 points, just two points away from the European places and four points away from the UEFA Champions League places.
How does Brentford get there?
Brentford have lost their last two friendly matches during this break (1-2 against Girondins Bordeaux and 1-3 against Celta de Vigo). Although in their last match in the Premier League they beat the current champions Manchester City 1-2 at home. In the standings they are in the middle of the table, in tenth position with 19 points, seven points away from the European places and six points ahead of the relegation places.
Background
This will be the second time that Brentford and Wolfsburg will meet, the first time was this past summer in July when the German team won 0-4. Brentford have faced German teams on three occasions and have lost on all three occasions. While Wolfsburg have played 13 times against English opponents with 4 wins, one draw and eight defeats.
Venue: The match will be played at Brentford's home ground.
Preview of the match
Brentford and Wolfsburg will take advantage of the winter break for a friendly match
