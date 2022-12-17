Summary and highlights of Brentford 2-2 Wolfsburg in Friendly Match
Photo: Getty Images

MATCH ENDED IN A 2-2 DRAW BETWEEN BRENTFORD AND WOLFSBURG

 

90'

The referee does not add a single second to the match and terminates the friendly duel
85'

Ball behind the defenders' backs to Ivan Toney, who manages to get a corner.
80'

Double change for Brentford: Yarmoliuk and Olakigbe come in for Janelt, Lewis-Potter
75'

15 minutes to go and the match is tied at 2:2
GOOOOAALL

Wolfsburg equalizes the match after a counter-attack that was finished off by Dzenan Pejcinovic.
63'

Ethan comes in for Tristan Crama
57'

Winterbottom beats Philipp one-on-one to prevent the equalizer
Six changes at Brentford

The second half starts with six changes in the English team.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The second 45 minutes started
 
End of the first part

The first 45 minutes ended with a partial victory for Brentford.
GOOOAALL

Brentford's second came with a shot from almost midfield from Ivan Toney to put the English side ahead.
29'

A deep ball to Ivan Toney, but Klinger was on hand to clear the ball;
GOOOAALL

Brentford draws level with a free-kick from Bryan Mbeumo, which beat the defenders and the goalkeeper and ended up going into the corner of the net
This was Wolfsburg's opening goal

 

GOOOOAAALL

Luca Waldschmidt puts Wolfsburg ahead& in the early stages of the game
10'

Ivan Toney fell after a struggle, but the referee said there was nothing punishable in the action;
5'

First few minutes without any dangerous arrivals from either team
THE GAME BEGAN

The match has already started 
All set

The players are in the locker room ready for the start of the match.
Wolfsburg's locker room is like this

 

Wolfsburg without official matches until 2023

The German team will return to German competition on January 21, when they will host Freiburg at home;
Brentford's end-of-year celebrations

Brentford will finish 2022 first hosting Tottenham and in their last game of the year they will be at home to West Ham.
XI Wolfsburg

Klinger – Fischer, Lacroix, Otavio, Waldschmidt, F. Nmecha, Arnold , Guilavogui, Marmoush, Ambros, Paredes
XI Brentford

This is the eleven chosen by the English team for today's match;
1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Brentford and Wolfsburg will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned here to follow Brentford vs Wolfsburg

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brentford vs Wolfsburg as well as the latest information from Brentford's home ground. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
 
How to watch Brentford vs Wolfsburg?

If you want to watch the Brentford vs Wolfsburg match, it will not be available on television;

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match Brentford vs Wolfsburg in Friendly Match?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 7:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

Player to watch at Wolfsburg.

Lukas Nmecha stands out in the German team with four goals in the Bundesliga, although he is a doubt because he missed the last two games due to injury. The last time he scored was on November 8 when Wolfsburg won against Borussia Dortmund.
Player to watch at Brentford

Ivan Toney is Brentford's most outstanding player with 11 goals and three assists so far this season. He is the third highest scorer in the Premier League surpassed by Kane and Haaland.
How are Wolfsburg coming along?

Wolfsburg's last friendly match was a 1-1 draw against Nordsjaelland. They have won their last four official matches and have not lost since September 18 against Union Berlin. In the Bundesliga standings, they are in seventh place with 23 points, just two points away from the European places and four points away from the UEFA Champions League places.
How does Brentford get there?

Brentford have lost their last two friendly matches during this break (1-2 against Girondins Bordeaux and 1-3 against Celta de Vigo). Although in their last match in the Premier League they beat the current champions Manchester City 1-2 at home. In the standings they are in the middle of the table, in tenth position with 19 points, seven points away from the European places and six points ahead of the relegation places.
Background

This will be the second time that Brentford and Wolfsburg will meet, the first time was this past summer in July when the German team won 0-4.  Brentford have faced German teams on three occasions and have lost on all three occasions. While Wolfsburg have played 13 times against English opponents with 4 wins, one draw and eight defeats.
Venue: The match will be played at Brentford's home ground.

Preview of the match

Brentford and Wolfsburg will take advantage of the winter break for a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brentford vs Wolfsburg in a Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo