Goals and Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022
Photo: VAVEL

12:39 AM6 hours ago

SUMMARY

12:00 PM19 hours ago

11:56 AM19 hours ago

THE GAME IS OVER

The match between Croatia and Morocco ends, the Croatians take the third place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 
11:52 AM19 hours ago

90+1

Morocco insists at all costs to score the equalizer. Ziyech shoots but too high.
11:49 AM19 hours ago

87

IT COULD HAVE BEEN THE THIRD!
Kovacic did everything right except send the ball into the net. Clear chance for the Croatians.
11:43 AM19 hours ago

84

Amallah is cautioned and protests the judge's decision.
11:38 AM19 hours ago

last 10 minutes

The last 10 minutes of the match begin, Croatia is close to getting the third place. 
11:35 AM19 hours ago

76

En-Nesyri was one-on-one with Livakovic and missed the chance to score the equalizer.
11:26 AM19 hours ago

68

The physical aspect once again plays against Morocco. Amallah comes off the field for El Yamiq.
11:25 AM19 hours ago

66

Double variant in Croatia. Livaja and Majer give way to Petkovic and Pasalic.
11:23 AM19 hours ago

64

Dari and Boufal are withdrawn, while Benoun and Zaroury enter the field.
11:20 AM19 hours ago

60

Kramaric was left lying on the field and after a medical examination, he was forced to leave the field.
11:16 AM19 hours ago

56

Ounahi is replaced by El Khannous.
11:14 AM19 hours ago

53

Croatia is very close to widening the gap. A lot of nervousness in the African goal.
11:07 AM19 hours ago

47

Orsic took a shot and Bono sent it to the corner.
11:06 AM19 hours ago

Second half starts

The second half of the match begins, Croatia and Morocco continue to compete for the third place in the World Cup. 
10:48 AM20 hours ago

End of first half

The first half of the match is over, Croatia momentarily beats Morocco. 
10:43 AM20 hours ago

42

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR CROATIA! ORSIC HITS IT FROM THE CORNER OF THE BOX AND GETS IT ALL THE WAY INSIDE LEFT
10:41 AM20 hours ago

39

After a fantastic triangulation, Luka Modric broke down the left and sent a cross into the center of the box. The Moroccans were attentive to keep out the danger.
10:38 AM20 hours ago

35

Ziyech takes a free kick into the Croatian box, which ends up being cleared by Perisic.
10:34 AM20 hours ago

33

Sofiane Boufal claims a corner and the center referee calls him to attention.
10:32 AM20 hours ago

29

Hakimi arrived at the last line with great composure. His cross had plenty of power and Croatia was saved from seeing its goal come crashing down.
10:30 AM20 hours ago

27

Majer takes a free kick that finds the head of Perisic, who sends his header over Bono's goal.
10:27 AM20 hours ago

24

Bono stifled Luka Modric's screamer and reacted in the second instance to prevent the rebound from being taken by a Croatian player.
10:22 AM20 hours ago

18

Kramaric has a header but his shot falls into the hands of Bono.
10:19 AM20 hours ago

16

Luka Modric takes a corner kick that is cleared by the Moroccan defense.
10:11 AM20 hours ago

9

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY DARI, WHO TIES THE SCORE!
10:09 AM20 hours ago

7

GOOOOOOOOOOOL BY GVARDIOL! The Croatian center back pops up to give them the lead right at the start of the match.
10:05 AM21 hours ago

4

Gvardiol commits a hard foul and gives Morocco possession.
10:02 AM21 hours ago

3

Dangerous corner kick for Croatia
10:02 AM21 hours ago

The game kicks off

Croatia vs. Morocco for the third place game kicks off
9:45 AM21 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the duel between Croatia and Morocco, both countries are looking for the victory and take the third place to make a whole nation proud. 
9:44 AM21 hours ago

MOROCCO'S LINE-UP

This is the lineup of the Moroccan team aiming to win the third place in Qatar 2022.

9:43 AM21 hours ago

CROATIA'S LINE-UP IS READY

This is the lineup that the Croatian team is sending to try to win again the third place in the World Cup as in 1998.

9:39 AM21 hours ago

HOPEFULLY MODRIC WILL BE AROUND FOR A WHILE

Zlatko Dalic, mentioned in a press conference his wish about having Luka Modric for Euro 2024: 
"I hope he will be with us, he is very important for our national team there is no need to explain it. It's up to him to make the decision. I'm sure he will meditate calmly and decide what he thinks is best. I'm almost sure he will be there, but it's his decision".
9:34 AM21 hours ago

THINKING ABOUT THE FUTURE

In 2026, the World Cup will be in the United States, Canada and Mexico, hosts of the CONCACAF region that will dress up to receive the first joint edition of three countries in history and the first among several countries since South Korea and Japan twenty years ago. For the time being, it is known that the World Cup will return to its usual summer schedule and the number of participating teams will increase from 32 to 48, making the first phase a three-team group stage and the first World Cup with 80 matches. Also, there will be a total of 16 World Cup venues, three of them in Mexico, two in Canada and eleven in the United States.
9:29 AM21 hours ago

NOT KNOWING IT WAS HIS LAST WORLD CUP

Sergio Busquets announced through his social networks his retirement from the Spanish National Team after fifteen years in the game. He participated in four World Cups: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and his last Qatar 2022 to become, along with Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos, the Spanish player with the most participations in a World Cup.
9:24 AM21 hours ago

MOROCCO'S LAST DUEL

The dark horse of the World Cup reached the semifinals with the mission of reaching the final and becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup Grand Final as well as trying to bring the World Cup to African soil, but before fulfilling that great dream, they had to get the world champion, France, out of the competition. The match from the first moment turned in favor of the French after Theo Hernandez's goal, however, Morocco kept bombarding Lloris' goal but the ball just refused to go in and it was Kolo who sentenced the pass to the final for France. 
9:19 AM21 hours ago

CROATIA'S LAST MATCH

In their last World Cup duel, the Croatian national team faced Argentina with the mission of reaching the final again and achieving the coveted title they were denied four years ago, however, despite having high morale and dreams intact, the Albiceleste team arrived at a better moment and made itself felt quickly with a goal from the penalty kick by Leo Messi and later a double by Julián Álvarez put Croatian hopes to sleep. 
9:14 AM21 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end and with it the first three places of this World Cup must be defined, that is why for this match the two teams that surprised in this adventure, Croatia and Morocco, will play one last duel before ending their participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by defining the country that will win the third place in the competition. The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. 
9:09 AM21 hours ago

Tune in here Croatia vs Morocco Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Croatia vs Morocco match.
9:04 AMa day ago

What time is Croatia vs Marocco match for World Cup Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Croatia vs Morocco of 17th December in several countries:

8:59 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Croatia player:

The player to watch in these 90 World Cup minutes will be Real Madrid star and hero of the entire nation of Croatia, Luka Modrić. The Croatian midfielder became an icon after the great performance he had with his country in the Russia 2018 World Cup, after leading them in a surprising World Cup until the great final where they got their first World Cup runner-up. Currently Luka is one of the most important players in the midfield worldwide and he proved it last season being one of the most important pieces for Real Madrid to win the Champions League, now, in this World Cup he will seek to complete the feat not achieved, to return to Croatia World Champions.

8:54 AMa day ago

Watch out for this player from Morocco:

The player to watch for this match will be one of the goalkeepers considered to be among the best goalkeepers in the world; Yassine Bounou. Currently, if we want to talk about leaders under the three posts, we must talk about the goalkeeper born in Spain and naturalized Moroccan, Yassine Bounou, after signing for Sevilla, the goalkeeper began to demonstrate why he is in charge of defending one of the most coveted goals in the world, becoming a human wall that conquered Europe last season. Now, as a defender of the Moroccan goal, his duty will be to prevent the Moroccan goal from being breached until the final of Qatar 2022.

8:49 AMa day ago

Last Croatia lineup:

D. Livakovic; B. Sosa, J. Gvardiol, D. Lovren, J. Juranovic; M. Kovacic, M. Brozovic, L. Modric; I. Perisic, A. Kramaric, N. Vlasic.
8:44 AMa day ago

Morocco's last lineup:

Bono; N. Mazraoui, R Saiss, N. Aguerd, A. Hakimi; A. Sabiri, S. Amrabat, A. Ounahi; S. Boufal, Y. En-Nesyri, H. Ziyech.
8:39 AMa day ago

Background:

The Croatian national team and Morocco have met on a total of 2 occasions (2 draws) where the scales are completely even, without leaning to one side. In terms of goals, the two teams have yet to score against each other, with 2 goals scored on each side.  Their last meeting dates back to the group stage of Qatar 2022 where both teams drew 0-0.
8:34 AMa day ago

About the Stadium:

The Khalifa International Stadium which is located in the city of Rayan, Qatar, is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Qatar and is currently the home of the Qatari national team. Due to its great infrastructure, it was the main venue for the 2006 Asian Games, which led to its capacity of 20,000 spectators being increased to 50,000. In 2011, it hosted the 2011 Asian Cup soccer final between Japan and Australia, and in 2019, the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

For this Qatar 2022 World Cup, it hosted 8 World Cup matches, hosting Group A, B, E and F matches, it also received the round of 16 duels between Netherlands vs USA and now, before closing the grand curtain, it will receive this duel for the third place between Croatia and Morocco.

8:29 AMa day ago

For the honor of the Atlas Lions

Undoubtedly, the national team of Morocco has put a hard blow on the table in the world of soccer after having qualified as first of the group and having collaborated in the elimination of Belgium, Spain and Portugal from the World Cup party, also, Morocco is one of the few teams that so far remain undefeated in this World Cup. The African team had everything against them to have managed to survive the tough rivals they faced in the past phases, however, a great job by their strategist and a good call where their players stand out in teams of the European elite, have made Morocco the dark horse of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and they will seek to continue their journey, obtaining the third place of this fair and returning with their face at the top to African territory.
8:24 AMa day ago

The uncrowned champion

Undoubtedly, Croatia proved to be competing against the greats 4 years ago when in Russia they became one of the most surprising teams in the history of the World Cup. Without having among their ranks the best stars in the world of soccer compared to other teams, the Croatians proved to the world that great team play, union and strength make everything possible, which led them to obtain the runner-up position in the World Cup. Today, the Croatian national team is once again in a duel match for third place after having shown why they were the runner-up in the last World Cup, because without making so much noise in their statements, they demonstrated their good soccer on the field and with surprising results such as their match against Brazil where they eliminated the favorite team to become world champions. Now, after being eliminated against Argentina, they will look to take the third place in the World Cup in Qatar and seal one more victory to go back to Croatia with their faces on top. 
8:19 AMa day ago

World Cup fever continues

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has arrived with the mission of bringing new emotions, many joys and above all a lot of soccer in the search to see who will be crowned as the new monarch of the world. In this final phase, the two teams that fought for a ticket to the final, but unfortunately fell one step short of the anteroom of world soccer, will fight and compete for the "third place" of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to leave on the podium of pride and leave the name of their country on high along with the runner-up and champion of this new edition of the World Cup. In this match, both Croatia and Morocco surprised the whole world because no one gave anything for both teams and they were not expected to go far in this World Cup adventure, however, the beautiful stories of soccer and sport taught a whole planet that anything can happen on the field of play. Now, in this match, they will have one last chance to finish their participation with a good position and not go home empty-handed, instead, they will return with the honor of having achieved the third place at world level.
8:14 AMa day ago

Kick-off time

The Croatia vs Morocco match will be played at International Jalifa Stadium, in Rayán, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
8:09 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the World Cup Match 2022: Croatia vs Morocco!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
