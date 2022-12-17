Goals and Highlights: Bristol City 1-2 Stoke City in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
Stoke win the match and take all three points in the Championship!
40'
Substitution in Bristol: out comes King and in comes Martin. And soon after Bonham was yellow-carded for a foul in the middle, as was Powell.
32'
Substitution in Bristol: Williams leaves for Sykes. And soon after, Weimann was yellow carded.
24'
Substitution at Stoke: Delap out, Powell in.
22'
Scott was able to get a shot off, but missed a great chance to tie the game!
17'
Substitution in Bristol: Conway leaves and Semenyo enters. Soon after, the first yellow was shown, to Delap.
12' GOAL FOR STOKE
Brown got his left-footed shot into the middle of the box to score Stoke's comeback goal!
HERE WE GO
The players return to the field and the ball is already rolling for the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
With a late goal, the first half of the match ends in a 1-1 draw!
47' GOAL FOR STOKE
Delap was now the one who risked the shot already inside the box to tie the match at the end of the first half!
33' GOAL FOR BRISTOL
Wells managed to get a shot off inside the box, after a pass from Pring, to send the ball into the left corner, taking the score to zero!
27'
Williams got the pass to Vyner, who hit the right side of the goal.
24'
Scott risked a shot from just outside the box, but Bonham sprawled and saved Stoke.
21'
From a cross in the box Brown managed to get a header in, but O'Leary sprawled and saved Bristol!
15'
It is a lukewarm game so far, many fouls happen, but without any danger to the goalkeepers.
HERE WE GO
The ball is rolling for the match between Bristol and Stoke!
Teams on the pitch!
The players take to the field to start the match!
Stoke lined-up!
Stoke is lined up and will play with:
Bristol lined-up!
Bristol is lined up and will play with:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of the Championship match between Bristol and Stoke!
Ashton Gate
The match will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium which is located in Bristol, England. The stadium has a capacity of 27 thousand people, but for soccer matches it has a capacity of around 22 thousand people.
Probable Stoke
Stoke's probable line-up for the match is: Bonham, Clarke, Souttar, Wilmot and Tymon; Baker, Thompson, Campbell, Smallbone and Fosu-Henry; Delap.
Probable Bristol
Bristol City's probable line-up for the match is: O'Leary, Tanner, King, and Naismith; Weimann, Williams, James, Scott, and Pring; Conway and Wells.
Injuries
The only doubt for Bristol is Andreas Weimann, who was playing in friendly matches with Austria and got injured, and may miss out, having also the returns of Zak Vyner and Jay Dasilva. Stoke, on the other hand, comes with full strength for the match.
Championship
Both teams are at the bottom of the table. Stoke is in 19th position with 26 points from 22 games, one point above Cardiff and Hull City, two points above Wigan and three points above Blackpool, and tied with Rotherham and West Bromwich Albion. And just above them, with 27 points, in 16th position, are Bristol City, who are two points below Coventry City and Birmingham, and three below Middlesbrough, Luton Town, and Sunderland.
Last Matches: Stoke
Stoke on the other side played twice already after the World Cup break. Before that, on November 12, the defeat was away to West Bromwich Albion, 2-0, with goals from Bartley and Thomas-Asante. After that, on Friday (2), the victory came against Nottingham Forest, at home, by 2-1, in a friendly. Finally, last Saturday (10), the tie was at home, with Cardiff, 2-2, when Wintle opened the score for Cardiff, Campbell equalized, Delap turned it around, and Robinson got the equalizer again.
Last Matches: Bristol
Bristol City, before the stoppage for the World Cup, had come from a defeat and a draw in their last games. In the English League Cup, the defeat had been on November 8, 3-1, with goals from Virtue, House, and O'Connor, while Conway reduced the score. After that, again at home, it was a goalless draw with Watford. Then a month went by and, playing away, Bristol beat Rotherham 3-1 last Saturday (10), with Harding opening the scoring for Bristol with an own goal, then Ogbene equalized, but Williams put Bristol ahead and Pring closed the score.
