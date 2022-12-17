Highlights: Huddersfield 0-2 Watford in EFL Championship 2022-2023
Photo: VAVEL

Final Score

Game is Over

The game ends, Huddersfield 0-2 Watford.
90'

3 more minutes are added.
85'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL!!! Joao Pedro does it again and takes advantage of a counterattack to seal Watford's victory.
Great shot!

Thus the definition of Joao Pedro for the first of the game:
75'

Very little from Huddersfield in this second half, they have not managed to respond in a good way after the goal.
65'

After the goal, Watford maintains control of the ball and seeks to increase the advantage.
54'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Joao Pedro's cross shot to open the scoring for Watford.
45'

Start of the second half.
Halftime

We go to halftime with a goalless draw between both teams.
45'

2 more minutes are added.
40'

Watford cheer up a bit more and have already managed to generate more damage on the counterattack.
30'

No dangerous play in any of the arcs, but Huddersfield continues to dominate the ball.
20'

Huddersfield's pressure remains strong but they fail to get shots on goal.
10'

Even start between both teams, Huddersfield begins to take the ball and look for the Watford goal.
0'

Kick off at John Smith's Stadium.
About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the match.
Watford lineup!

These are Watford's headlines for today's game:
Photo: Watford
Huddersfield lineup!

These are the eleven that start for Huddersfield for today's game:
Photo: HTA
Referees

The referee designation for this match is as follows: Central Referee: Leigh Doughty
Assistants: James Wilson and Nigel Lugg
4th Official: Jeremy Simpson
Watford is here!

Watford are already at John Smith's Stadium for today's game:
Here is Huddersfield!

The Huddersfield players are already in their stadium for today's game:
Last duel!

The last duel between the two squads was in the second round of the 2020-2021 EFL Championship, where Watford won the visiting victory by a score of 2-0 with goals from Tom Cleverley and Joao Pedro.
Head to head

A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Let’s go!

We are just under an hour before the game between Huddersfield and Watford kicks off at John Smith's Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory.
Stay with us to follow the Huddersfield vs Watford live of the EFL Championship 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Huddersfield vs Watford live corresponding to Matchday 23 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023, as well as the most recent information that emerges from John Smith's Stadium.
Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Watford online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?

This is the start time of the Huddersfield vs Watford match in various countries:
Argentina: 10 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on DAZN
Chile: 10 hours in Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 9 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

Ismaila Sarr, a must see player!

The Watford winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Cameroonian continues his development and has established himself as one of Watford's starters, after last season in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of Watford's forward and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 6 goals and 3 assists in 17 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
Photo: Watford
How does Watford arrive?

Watford continues their EFL Championship season, ranking fifth with 34 points, after 9 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Ismael Koné, Hassane Kamara, Kortney Hause, Hamza Choudhury and Vakoun Issouf to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 10 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Huddersfield to climb positions in the table. The Watford team is going through a streak of draws, adding 3 of the last 5 games with draws and leaving several points along the way. The team will try to break the streak of draws with the restart of the season and beat Norwich to get closer to the leaders and get into the top 3 of the championship.
Danny Ward, a must see player!

The Huddersfield forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, positioning himself as the leader in the attack and helping in the generation Huddersfield offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Matías Godoy and Alán Franco to form a lethal forward. He currently marches with 2 goals in 3 games in all competitions for his team.
Photo: Huddersfield
How does Huddersfield get here?

The Huddersfield Town team will face Norwich as the fourteenth place in the EFL Championship with a record of 1 win and 3 losses, to reach 3 points. Huddersfield will seek to take advantage of the duel against Norwich to continue climbing positions in the table and raise the spirits of the group. This season, the team has made several moves with Jack Rudoni, Tino Anjorin, Yuta Nakayama and Kaine Kesler-Hayden being the most prominent. Huddersfield started the tournament with two defeats against Birmingham and Preston, however on date 3 they won against Stoke City.
Where's the game?

The John Smith's Stadium located in the city of Huddersfield will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the EFL Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 24,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Photo: EFL
Welcome!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Huddersfield vs Watford match, corresponding to the duel of Date 23 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The match will take place at John Smith's Stadium, at 10 o'clock.
