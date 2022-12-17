Highlights and goals: Newcastle 2-1 Rayo Vallecano in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90+4' End of the match
90' Additional time
85' Last five minutes
80' Final stretch of the match
76' Newcastle double substitution
75' GOOOAL for Rayo Vallecano
71' Three changes for Rayo Vallecano
68' GOOOOAL for Newcastle
67' Penalty for Newcastle
60' First quarter of the second half
55' Little to highlight
50' First minutes
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half an hour of match
25' The score remains 1-0
20' Newcastle continues to win
15' First quarter of the match
11' Newcastle came closer
4' GOOOOAL for Newcastle
Match starts
All set
Substitutes - Rayo Vallecano
13. Diego López (GK), 30. Miguel Ángel Morro (GK), 03. Fran García, 04. Mario Suárez, 06. Santi Comesaña, 09. Radamel Falcao, 10. Bebé, 12. Andrés Martín, 19. Florian Lejeune, 21. Ismaila Ciss, 22. José Ángel Pozo, 24. Esteban Saveljich, 34. Sergio Camello.
Starting XI - Rayo Vallecano
Coach: Andoni Iraola
Substitutes - Newcastle
29. Mark Gillespie (GK), 42. Niall Brookwell, 43. Nathan Carlyon, 53. Joshua Scott, 54. Dylan Stephenson, 56. Kyle Crossley, 59. Michael Ndiweni, 62. Jay Turner-Cooke, 64. Alex Murphy, 81. Lewis Miley.
Starting XI - Newcastle
Coach: Eddie Howe
How the players arrived at St. James Park
👋👋 pic.twitter.com/yYYJcbLSwz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 17, 2022
📸 Hi, @NUFC! 👋#NUFCRayo pic.twitter.com/ikB9muk9k7— Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) December 17, 2022
Last five matches - Rayo Vallecano
December 3 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Galatasaray (Won)
November 30 - Friendly: 3-1 vs Fenerbahce (Lost)
November 13 - Copa del Rey: 1-3 vs Joventut Mollerussa (Won)
November 10 - LaLiga: 0-0 vs Celta de Vigo
Last five matches - Newcastle
November 12 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Chelsea (Won)
November 9 - EFL Cup: 0-0 vs Crystal Palace (Won 3-2 on penalties)
November 6 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Southampton (Won)
October 29 - Premier League: 4-0 vs Aston Villa (Won)
All set at St. James Park
No place quite like it. 😍🏡 pic.twitter.com/hJqI2xys59 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 17, 2022
Welcome back
What time is Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano Friendly Match?
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Key player - Rayo Vallecano
Key player - Newcastle
Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano history
Playing against Spanish teams, Newcastle has played 14 matches, winning seven and losing seven.
Rayo Vallecano has played three matches against English teams, winning two and drawing one.
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano plays its last preparatory game to resume activities in the season, where it has had a tour of Turkey, in addition to a match in Spanish territory, winning one match (against Galatasaray), drawing another (against Real Sociedad) and losing the remaining one (against Fenerbahce).
Newcastle
Newcastle face their last game of this mini pre-season before returning to official competitions next week. The team coached by Eddie Howie has had a magnificent season, in which they are third in the Premier League with 30 points after 15 games played.
