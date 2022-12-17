Highlights and goals: Newcastle 2-1 Rayo Vallecano in Friendly Match
90+4' End of the match

Match ends at St. James Park. Newcastle won, 2-1 over Rayo Vallecano.
90' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the match.
85' Last five minutes

The end of the match is near. Rayo Vallecano is not very clear in attack, but is looking for the equalizer.
80' Final stretch of the match

Last 10 minutes of the match. It was a little more even in the second half, but Newcastle certainly deserved the win more.
76' Newcastle double substitution

Enter Dylan Stephenson and Jay Turner-Cook in place of Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey.
75' GOOOAL for Rayo Vallecano

Own-goal! Matt Target tried to clear a cross coming in from the left, but ended up putting the ball into his own net.
71' Three changes for Rayo Vallecano

68' GOOOOAL for Newcastle

CHRIS WOOD! Great shot from the penalty spot, high and cross to the right and the home team goes up by two goals.
67' Penalty for Newcastle

Abdul Mumin is fouled in the box by the referee.
60' First quarter of the second half

We still had no scoring options in the second half. It has been much more contested in the middle of the field.
55' Little to highlight

At the moment, the second half has no scoring options. Rayo Vallecano try to take the ball to move forward, but there is more sense of danger when Newcastle have it.
50' First minutes

So far, not much is happening at the start of the second half.
Second half begins

The match restarts at St. James Park.
45+2' End of the first half

The first half ends at St. James Park. Partial victory of Newcastle 1-0 over Rayo Vallecano with the goal of Sean Longstaff.
45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
40' Last five minutes

Last minutes of this first half. No change at the moment.
35' Final stretch of the first half

The end of the first half is approaching with Newcastle trying to increase the difference on the scoreboard. We are still 1-0 up.
30' Half an hour of match

Newcastle takes a new breath of fresh air and attacks again against Rayo Vallecano's goal.
25' The score remains 1-0

At least Newcastle are not approaching Rayo Vallecano's goal so easily.
20' Newcastle continues to win

For now, there are no changes on the scoreboard. Rayo Vallecano tries to get out of Newcastle's siege by taking more of the ball and giving it circulation to push it back.
15' First quarter of the match

For the moment, Newcastle are in complete control, looking for the second goal and constantly approaching their opponents' goal.
11' Newcastle came closer

Chris Wood's shot after a good play by Allan Saint-Maximin, but goalkeeper Dimitrievski kept the ball.
4' GOOOOAL for Newcastle

SEAN LONGSTAFF! The midfielder scores the first goal of the game after receiving a pass from Jacob Murphy.
Match starts

The game between Newcastle and Rayo Vallecano is underway.
All set

In a few moments the match between Newcastle and Rayo Vallecano will start.
Substitutes - Rayo Vallecano

13. Diego López (GK), 30. Miguel Ángel Morro (GK), 03. Fran García, 04. Mario Suárez, 06. Santi Comesaña, 09. Radamel Falcao, 10. Bebé, 12. Andrés Martín, 19. Florian Lejeune, 21. Ismaila Ciss, 22. José Ángel Pozo, 24. Esteban Saveljich, 34. Sergio Camello.

Starting XI - Rayo Vallecano

1-4-2-3-1
| 13. Stole Dimitrievski |
| 02. Mario Hernández | 16. Abdul Mumin | 05. Alejandro Catena  | 15. Pep Chavarría |
| 23. Óscar Valentin | 20. Ivan Balliu |
| 07. Isi Palazón | 08. Óscar Trejo | 17. Unai López |
| 25. Raúl de Tomás |

Coach: Andoni Iraola

Substitutes - Newcastle

29. Mark Gillespie (GK), 42. Niall Brookwell, 43. Nathan Carlyon, 53. Joshua Scott, 54. Dylan Stephenson, 56. Kyle Crossley, 59. Michael Ndiweni, 62. Jay Turner-Cooke, 64. Alex Murphy, 81. Lewis Miley.

Starting XI - Newcastle

1-4-2-3-1
| 22. Nick Pope |
| 23. Kieran Trippier | 06. Jamaal Lascelles | 04. Sven Botman | 13. Matt Target |
| 36. Sean Longstaff | 08. Jonjo Shelvey |
| 10. Allan Saint-Maximin | 23. Jacob Murphy | 28. Joe Willock |
| 20. Chris Wood |

Coach: Eddie Howe

How the players arrived at St. James Park

Last five matches - Rayo Vallecano

December 10 - Friendly: 1-1 vs Real Sociedad (Won)

December 3 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Galatasaray (Won)

November 30 - Friendly: 3-1 vs Fenerbahce (Lost)

November 13 - Copa del Rey: 1-3 vs Joventut Mollerussa (Won)

November 10 - LaLiga: 0-0 vs Celta de Vigo

Last five matches - Newcastle

December 8 - Friendly: 0-5 vs Al Hilal (Won)

November 12 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Chelsea (Won)

November 9 - EFL Cup: 0-0 vs Crystal Palace (Won 3-2 on penalties)

November 6 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Southampton (Won)

October 29 - Premier League: 4-0 vs Aston Villa (Won)

All set at St. James Park

Welcome back

Ya estamos listos para llevar a ustedes las acciones de este partido amistoso entre el Newcastle y el Rayo Vallecano.
Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano live match, as well as the latest information from the St. James Park.
How to watch Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano of December 17th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM

Key player - Rayo Vallecano

In Rayo Vallecano the presence of Isi Palazón stands out. The 27-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has three goals and three assists in 13 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has played a total of 996 minutes.
Key player - Newcastle

The presence of Miguel Almirón stands out in Newcastle. The 28-year-old Paraguayan midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premer League he has eight goals in 15 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1264 minutes.
Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano history

This will be the first time these two teams meet.

Playing against Spanish teams, Newcastle has played 14 matches, winning seven and losing seven.

Rayo Vallecano has played three matches against English teams, winning two and drawing one.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano plays its last preparatory game to resume activities in the season, where it has had a tour of Turkey, in addition to a match in Spanish territory, winning one match (against Galatasaray), drawing another (against Real Sociedad) and losing the remaining one (against Fenerbahce).

Newcastle

Newcastle face their last game of this mini pre-season before returning to official competitions next week. The team coached by Eddie Howie has had a magnificent season, in which they are third in the Premier League with 30 points after 15 games played.

The match will be played at St. James Park

The match Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano will be played at St. James Park, located in the city of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, belonging to the metropolitan county of Tyne and Wear in the North East of England, United Kingdom. This stadium, inaugurated in 1880, has a capacity for 52,387 spectators.
Newcastle vs Rayo Vallecano Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
