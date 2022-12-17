Summary and highlights of Fiorentina 1-1 Monaco in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: TIE AT ONE
86'
Substitution at Mónaco, Bamba replaces Gerson Martins
83'
Terzic's cross into the area is cleared by the opposing defense.
75'
15 minutes to go and all is still to be decided
71'
Triple change for Fiorentina: Duncan, Barak and Jovic in place of Bianco, Mandragora and Bonaventura.
69'
Bonaventura's shot narrowly misses the target
64'
Cabral came close to taking the lead for Fiorentina
GOOOAAALL
Monaco equalized after a lateral free kick centered by Golovin that was touched by Embolo and fell to Myron Boaudu who did not miss;
59'
Yellow card for Ranieri after he grabbed Golovin as he was going into attack
53'
Early stages of the second half without any dangerous arrivals
Change at Monaco
Enter Embolo in place of Ben Seghi;
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
Second 45 minutes start in Florence
END OF THE FIRST PART
37'
Nubel gets the ball after Biraghi's corner kick;
34'
Yellow for Magassa, the third of the match and the second for a Mónaco player
31'
A chance for Mónaco, who almost equalized, but Oliveira Silvia's shot was sent to the corner by Terracciano.
28'
Yellow card for Mart Martínez Quarta for committing a foul on Boadu
23'
The Terracciano goalkeeper appeared after Monaco cross
A minute's silence was held before the game
This minute was taken to remember Siniša Mihajlović who passed away yesterday.
GOOOOAAALL
Fiorentina takes the lead after Saponera's shot is saved by Nubel, but the rebound falls to Ranieri who gives the Italians the lead.
11'
A defensive error by Mónaco that Mandragora almost capitalized on
5'
Saponara's shot that did not find the goalkeeper
3'
The first few minutes were dominated by Mó naco, but without any dangerous arrivals.
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is already rolling at the Artemio-Franchi stadium
All set
The players are already in the tunnel ready to take the field.
Monaco's next friendly
Monaco will face Leeds United in a new friendly match on December 21.
XI Monaco
Mónaco will start with these 11 players for their match in Florence
More Fiorentina friendlies
The Italian team has already played five friendlies during this preseason and in addition to today's match against Monaco, on December 21 they will face Lugano;
Monaco players already at the stadium
The Monegasque team is already at the Stadio Artemio Franchi
XI Fiorentina
This is Fiorentina's starting line-up for today's game
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Fiorentina and Monaco will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Fiorentina vs Monaco?
If you want to watch the match between Fiorentina vs Monaco could not be followed on TV;
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Fiorentina vs Monaco?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Player to watch at Monaco
Ben Yedder stands out in the French team after the absence of Embolo, who will have vacation after finishing the World Cup. The French striker has ten goals and two assists this season. Although far from the numbers of last season in which he scored 32 goals and six assists. The 32-year-old player scored in his last official game.
Player to watch at FC Fiorentina
Giacomo Bonaventura is the team's top scorer in Serie A with three goals. The 33-year-old midfielder has scored in three of the last four games he has played.
How is Monaco coming along?
The French team has already played a friendly match in this period in which they drew 1-1 against Sevilla. In their last official match, they lost 2-3 in Marseille in their most recent encounter in a European zone position. This was their only defeat in their last five matches. In Ligue 1, they are in sixth place with 27 points, one point away from the European places and nine points away from the UEFA Champions League zone. They have qualified for the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League by finishing second in their group and will face Bayer Leverkusen in 2023.
How is Fiorentina coming along?
The Italian team has already played a total of five friendlies during this period and all of them have been victories. While in their last official match they lost by the minimum against Milano, they are in the middle of the Serie A table, in top position with 19 points, eight points away from the European places. While in the European competition they have already qualified for the round of 32 where they will face Sporting Braga.
Background
This will be the first time that Fiorentina and Monaco will meet and they will do so in a friendly match. A total of 17 times Fiorentina has faced French teams with a balance of eight, five draws and four defeats. While Monaco have faced Italian teams 18 times, winning five times, drawing four and losing nine.
Venue: The match will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, located in Florence. It was inaugurated in 1931 and has a capacity for 43147 spectators.
Preview of the match
Fiorentina and Monaco will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of this winter break;
