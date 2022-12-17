Summary and highlights of Lyon 1-1 Sochaux in Friendly Match
Photo: ESPN

MATCH ENDED IN A 1-1 DRAW IN THE FRENCH DUEL

 

89'

Abdallah Ndour's cross to Ibrahim Sissoko, but the ball did not reach the goalkeeper;
84'

Aldo Kalulu's shot is not on target
80'

Ten minutes left in the game and with both teams trying to take the win
72'

Double change at Sochaux: Maxime Do Couto and Valentin Henry replace Julien Faussurier and Tony Mauricio.
68'

Saad Agouzoul appeared again to prevent Cherki's arrival;
 
64'

More changes for Lyon include Cherki, Caqueret, Reine-Adelaïde and Toko Ekambi replacing Tolisso, Lepenant, Aouar and Tetê
61'

Tete's shot did not find the goalkeeper;
Laurent Blanc

The Lyon coach's shorts were a highlight despite the low temperature;
Photo: Lyon
55'

Another change for Lyon as Henrique leaves and Damien De Silva takes his place.
48'

Sochaux had the first dangerous chance of the second half when Aldo Kalulu's shot went just wide of the post.
Change has also been made at Lyon

Saël Kumbedi has given input to Malo Gusto
46'

The second half begins with the entry of Skelly Alvero in place of Moussa Doumbia.
 
END OF THE FIRST PART

 

35'

Lyon pressed forward with a number of chances before the end of the first half
GOOOOAALL

Lyon equalized after Malo Gusto's low cross was finished off by Tolisso;
25'

Sochaux counter-attack that ended with Sissoko's finish that went over the goal;
14'

Houssem Aouar's cross that finished off with a header  Coco Tolisso, but the ball went wide
9'

Lyon tries to fight back in search of an equalizer
GOAAALLL

Sochaux takes the lead after Tony Mauricio's corner kick is headed in by Ibrahim Sissoko.
4'

The first arrival of the match is for Sochaux that Ibrahim Sissoko shot, but the defense cleared it to the corner.
THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is rolling at the Groupama OL
All set

The players are already in the locker room ready to take the field.
Lyon players get ready

Here we can see the Lyon players warming up before the start of the match;

 

Sochaux also has one more friendly match to play

Next December 20, they will play their last friendly match in this period against Clermont.
Lyon has one more friendly to play

Laurent Blanc's team has already played three friendlies during this break and, in addition to today's game, will play next December 22 against Monza.
XI Sochaux

These 11 Sochaux players are the ones who will start the match
Photo: Sochaux
XI Lyon

This is the starting line-up for Sochaux
Photo: Lyon
1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Lyon and Sochaux will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
Stay tuned to follow the Lyon vs Sochaux game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lyon vs Sochaux as well as the latest news from the Groupama Ol Academy. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
 
How to watch Lyon vs Sochaux?

If you want to watch the Lyon vs Sochaux match, you can't follow it on TV;

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

What time is the Lyon vs Sochaux in friendly match?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 8:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.

Brazil: 11:00 hrs.

Chile: 10:00 hrs.

Colombia: 10:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.

Spain: 17:00 hrs.

México: 10:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.

Peru: 10:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.

England: 16:00 hrs

EEUU:11:00 hrs.

Australia: 01:00 hrs.

Player to watch at Sochaux

Ibrahim Sissoko is the second-highest scorer in Ligue 2 with eight goals and three assists. The Mali striker has scored four goals in the last four matches he has played.
Photo: Getty Images
Player to watch at Lyon

Alexandre Lacazette has nine goals and three assists this season on his return to Lyon after his spell at Arsenal. The 31-year-old striker has seven goals in his last seven games.
Photo: Getty Images
How is Sochaux coming along?

Sochaux were beaten in their last match against Reims, a friendly match. In their last match, they were eliminated in the first round of the Coupe de France, defeated by Theon 3-2. In Ligue 2, they are in third place with 27 points and only one point away from the promotion places to Ligue 1.
How is Lyon coming along?

Lyon have played three friendlies during this break in which they have beaten Leuven and Liverpool, although they were defeated against Arsenal. They have now gone two consecutive games without a win in Ligue 1, which is in eighth place with a total of 21 points, just seven points off the European places and 15 points off the UEFA Champions League places.
Background

Many clashes between Lyon and Sochaux with a favorable balance for the former who has won 52 times, while 32 times Sochaux has won and the remaining 17 ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2021 in the last 32 of the Coupe de France in which Lyon won 5-2 and they have won the last three meetings. The last time Sochaux won in this fixture was in 2013 when they won 1-2 in Ligue 1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Groupama Ol Academy, Olympique Lyon's sports complex.

Photo: Cero a Cero
Preview of the match

Lyon and Sochaux will meet in a friendly match during the winter break.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Lyon vs Sochaux in Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
