Highlights and goals: West Bromwich 3-0 Rotherham in EFL Championship 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

12:08 PM19 hours ago

12:00 PM19 hours ago

90+4' End of the match

The match is over! West Bromwich have won! Carlos Corberán's team will win their fourth consecutive victory in the Championship.
11:56 AM19 hours ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
11:52 AM19 hours ago

85' Last five minutes

The end of the match is near. Last five minutes of play for West Bromwich to officially take the win.
11:50 AM19 hours ago

81' Rotherham United substitution

Enter Conor Washington in place of Scott High.
11:49 AM19 hours ago

78' Yellow card

Dara O'Shea was cautioned for West Bromwich.
11:48 AM19 hours ago

74' West Bromwich double substitution

Karlan Grant and Jayson Molumby replace Jed Wallace and Tom Rogic.
11:47 AM19 hours ago

73' Rotherham United substitution

Enter Grant Hall in place of Cameron Humphreys.
11:46 AM19 hours ago

72' Yellow card

Georgie Kelly was cautioned for Rotherham.
11:44 AM19 hours ago

70' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich

BRANDON THOMAS-ASANTE! The striker shot from the penalty spot, goalkeeper Viktor Johansson saved, but the rebound was left for the player to shoot again.
11:40 AM19 hours ago

69' Penalty for West Bromwich

Cameron Humphreys brought down Thomas-Asamte in the box and the referee did not hesitate to call the foul. The Rotherham player was cautioned.
11:38 AM19 hours ago

66' West Bromwich substitution

Enter Taylor Gardner-Hickman in place of John Swift.
11:36 AM19 hours ago

65' Double change for Rotherham

Enter Oliver Rathbone and Georgie Kelly in place of Jamie Lindsay and Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

11:35 AM19 hours ago

64' WEST BROMWICH HAD IT!

Great save by Viktor Johansson! Thomas Asante arrived in front of goal to meet a low cross from the right, but the goalkeeper prevented the third goal of the match.
11:29 AM19 hours ago

60' First quarter of the secon half

West Bromwich continues to win with ease.
11:25 AM19 hours ago

57' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich

GRADY DIANGANA! The midfielder scores on the first ball he touches, after a pass from Jed Wallace.

11:24 AM19 hours ago

57' Double change for West Bromwich

Enter Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante in place of Daryl Dike and Matt Phillips.

 

11:17 AM19 hours ago

50' First minutes

For now, there are no scoring chances in the second half. The teams are still rearranging themselves on the field.
11:10 AM19 hours ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at The Hawthorns. There were no changes in the teams.
10:52 AM20 hours ago

45+2' End of the first half

The first 45 minutes are over. West Bromwich partially wins 1-0 over Rotherham.
10:51 AM20 hours ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
10:46 AM20 hours ago

40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is near. The score remains 1-0.
10:41 AM20 hours ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

There are 10 minutes left in the first half, which has not been very dynamic.
10:37 AM20 hours ago

28' West Bromwich came closer

Jed Wallace's shot was caught by goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.
10:36 AM20 hours ago

25' West Bromwich continues to win

The score remains 1-0. Not many chances, but West Bromwich dominates the match.
10:28 AM20 hours ago

20' GOOOOOAL for West Bromwich

JED WALLACE! The midfielder received an empty pass and struck a left-footed shot into Viktor Johansson's right-hand post as he came out to deny him.
10:24 AM20 hours ago

17' West Bromwich came closer

Jed Wallace's cross from the right, Okay Yokuşlu appeared to head in, but the ball went over the crossbar.

10:22 AM20 hours ago

14' West Bromwich had it

Good right-footed shot by Matt Phillips, but Viktor Johansson's response was even better to prevent the first goal of the match.
10:20 AM20 hours ago

10' The tie continues

The score is still 0-0. For now we have no clear scoring chances in the game.
10:10 AM20 hours ago

5' First minutes

At the moment there are no clear goal scoring options, but West Bromwich are showing a lot of attacking intent.
10:05 AM21 hours ago

Match starts

The match between West Bromwich and Rotherham United gets underway.
10:02 AM21 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: John Busby
Assistant No.1: Mark Pottage
Assistant No.2: Andrew Dallison
Fourth official: Ollie Yates
9:59 AM21 hours ago

Teams on the field

West Bromwich and Rotherham United players take to the field at The Hawthorns.
9:55 AM21 hours ago

Teams warm up

9:50 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes - Rotherham United

31. Josh Vickers (GK), 09. Tom Eaves, 12. Georgie Kelly, 14. Conor Washington, 18. Oliver Rathbone, 20. Grant Hall, 22. Hakeem Odoffin.

9:45 AM21 hours ago

Starting XI - Rotherham United

1-3-5-1-1
| 01. Viktor Johansson |
| 02. Wes Harding | 24. Cameron Humphreys | 21. Lee Peltier |
| 04. Daniel Barlaser | 07. Scott High | 16. Jamie Lindsay |
| 10. Brooke Norton-Cuffy |                                    | 03. Cohen Bramall |
| 08. Ben Wiles |
| 11. Chiedozie Ogbene |

Coach: Matt Taylor

9:40 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes - West Bromwich

01. David Button (GK), 11. Grady Diangana, 14. Jayson Molumby, 16. Martin Kelly, 18. Karlan Ahearne-Grant, 21. Brandon Thomas-Asante, 29. Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

9:35 AM21 hours ago

Starting XI - West Bromwich

1-4-2-3-1
| 24. Alex Palmer |
| 02. Darnell Furlong | 04. Dara O'Shea | 15. Erik Pieters | 03. Conor Townsend |
| 35. Okay Yokuşlu | 07. Tom Rogic |
| 17. Jed Wallace | 19. Jon Swift | 10. Matt Phillips |
| 12. Daryl Dike |

Coach: Carlos Corberán

9:30 AM21 hours ago

Team locker rooms, ready!

9:25 AM21 hours ago

How the players arrived at The Hawthorns

9:20 AM21 hours ago

Last five matches - Rotherham United

December 10 - EFL Championship: 1-3 vs Bristol City (Lost)

November 12 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Luton Town

November 8 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Sheffield United (Won)

November 5 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Norwich (Lost)

November 2 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Burnley (Lost)

9:15 AM21 hours ago

Last five matches - West Bromwich

December 12 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Sunderland (Won)

December 2 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Elche (Lost)

November 12 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Stoke (Won)

November 5 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs QPR (Won)

November 1 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Blackpool (Won)

9:10 AM21 hours ago

All set at The Hawthorns

9:05 AMa day ago

9:00 AMa day ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the West Bromwich vs Rotherham United live match, as well as the latest information coming out of The Hawthorns. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:55 AMa day ago

8:45 AMa day ago

Key player - Rotherham United

In Rotherham United, the presence of Chiedozie Ogbene stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and one assist in 17 games played, where he has started 15 of them. He has a total of 1407 minutes.
8:40 AMa day ago

Key player - West Bromwich

In West Bromwich, the presence of John Swift stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has three goals in 20 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has a total of 1487 minutes.
8:35 AMa day ago

West Bromwich vs Rotherham United history

These two teams have met 12 times. The statistics are in favor of West Bromwich, who have been victorious on seven occasions, while Rotherham United have won on two occasions, for a total of three draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count six duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Bromwich with three wins, while Rotherham have won two, for a balance of one draw. 

If we take into account the times that West Bromwich have played at home against Rotherham United in the EFL Championship, there are three matches, where the statistics are even, with a win for each team and a draw.

8:30 AMa day ago

Rotherham United

Rotherham United comes into this game in need of a win to get back on track. After being defeated at home by Bristol City, the team led by Matt Taylor needs to get the three points that will allow them to recover their position in the table. They are currently in 18th place with 26 points, the result of six wins, eight draws and eight defeats in 22 matches.

8:25 AMa day ago

West Bromwich

West Bromwich is coming from a win away against Sunderland in its return to competition. After starting with a loss, Carlos Corberan's team was able to turn the score around to get the three points and escape from the bottom of the table. They currently occupy 17th place with 26 points, the result of six wins, eight draws and seven defeats in 21 matches.

8:20 AMa day ago

The match will be played at The Hawthorns

The West Bromwich vs Rotherham United match will be played at The Hawthorns, located in the city of West Bromwich, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1900, has a capacity for 26,287 spectators.
8:15 AMa day ago

