Highlights and goals: West Bromwich 3-0 Rotherham in EFL Championship 2022-23

90+4' End of the match
90' Additional time
85' Last five minutes
81' Rotherham United substitution
78' Yellow card
74' West Bromwich double substitution
73' Rotherham United substitution
72' Yellow card
70' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich
69' Penalty for West Bromwich
66' West Bromwich substitution
65' Double change for Rotherham
Enter Oliver Rathbone and Georgie Kelly in place of Jamie Lindsay and Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
64' WEST BROMWICH HAD IT!
60' First quarter of the secon half
57' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich
GRADY DIANGANA! The midfielder scores on the first ball he touches, after a pass from Jed Wallace.
57' Double change for West Bromwich
50' First minutes
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
28' West Bromwich came closer
25' West Bromwich continues to win
20' GOOOOOAL for West Bromwich
17' West Bromwich came closer
Jed Wallace's cross from the right, Okay Yokuşlu appeared to head in, but the ball went over the crossbar.
14' West Bromwich had it
10' The tie continues
5' First minutes
Match starts
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Mark Pottage
Assistant No.2: Andrew Dallison
Fourth official: Ollie Yates
Teams on the field
Teams warm up
Warm-ups. ✅
Warm-ups. ✅
Kick-off. 🔜
Almost 𝗴𝗼 time here at The Hawthorns!
Substitutes - Rotherham United
31. Josh Vickers (GK), 09. Tom Eaves, 12. Georgie Kelly, 14. Conor Washington, 18. Oliver Rathbone, 20. Grant Hall, 22. Hakeem Odoffin.
Starting XI - Rotherham United
| 10. Brooke Norton-Cuffy | | 03. Cohen Bramall |
Coach: Matt Taylor
Substitutes - West Bromwich
01. David Button (GK), 11. Grady Diangana, 14. Jayson Molumby, 16. Martin Kelly, 18. Karlan Ahearne-Grant, 21. Brandon Thomas-Asante, 29. Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
Starting XI - West Bromwich
Coach: Carlos Corberán
Team locker rooms, ready!
Team news in 🔟.
Dressing room views 👀
Team news coming up at 2pm!
How the players arrived at The Hawthorns
😁😁😁
Match 𝙢𝙤𝙙𝙚.
Last five matches - Rotherham United
November 12 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Luton Town
November 8 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Sheffield United (Won)
November 5 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Norwich (Lost)
November 2 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Burnley (Lost)
Last five matches - West Bromwich
December 12 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Sunderland (Won)
December 2 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Elche (Lost)
November 12 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Stoke (Won)
November 5 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs QPR (Won)
November 1 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Blackpool (Won)
All set at The Hawthorns
Back at home. 🏟
Behind-the-scenes with the Baggies.
Welcome back
What time is West Bromwich vs Rotherham United match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs Rotherham United of December 17th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Star +
Spain: 4:00 PM on Star +
Mexico: 9:00 AM on ESPN 3 y Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Rotherham United
Key player - West Bromwich
West Bromwich vs Rotherham United history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count six duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Bromwich with three wins, while Rotherham have won two, for a balance of one draw.
If we take into account the times that West Bromwich have played at home against Rotherham United in the EFL Championship, there are three matches, where the statistics are even, with a win for each team and a draw.
Rotherham United
Rotherham United comes into this game in need of a win to get back on track. After being defeated at home by Bristol City, the team led by Matt Taylor needs to get the three points that will allow them to recover their position in the table. They are currently in 18th place with 26 points, the result of six wins, eight draws and eight defeats in 22 matches.
West Bromwich
West Bromwich is coming from a win away against Sunderland in its return to competition. After starting with a loss, Carlos Corberan's team was able to turn the score around to get the three points and escape from the bottom of the table. They currently occupy 17th place with 26 points, the result of six wins, eight draws and seven defeats in 21 matches.
