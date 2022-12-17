Goal and highlights: Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic in Premiership
Photo: Disclosure/Celtic

9:25 AM21 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

END OF TRANSMISSION
9:24 AM21 hours ago

END OF GAME

Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic.
9:17 AM21 hours ago

87' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR CELTIC

McGregor received a pass from Forrest inside the area and left-footed the bomb to open the scoring for Celtic after pressing the entire game.
9:14 AM21 hours ago

84'

Giakoumakis received a pass close to the area and finished, the ball went out with danger.
9:06 AMa day ago

80'

Performance drops game, Aberdeen manages to make the match more truncated in the midfield. 10 minutes to the end of the duel.
9:03 AMa day ago

74' Change in Aberdeen

In: Hayes

Out: Moivska.

9:03 AMa day ago

73' Changes in Celtic

In: Forrest, Giakoumakis and Turnbull

 Out: Jota, Furuhashi and Hatate.

9:01 AMa day ago

72'

Celtic pressed from the beginning of the game, managed to finish in the goal, but few real chances at the moment. The visiting team plays in the offensive sector, pushes Aberdeen to the defense, but the goal is missing. Almost 30 submissions so far, seven on target.
8:56 AMa day ago

66' Yellow

Leighton Clarkson is carded.
8:47 AMa day ago

60'

Finishes: 1-21.
8:44 AMa day ago

55'

Celtic's pressure at the start of the final stage. Team plays whole in the offensive sector. Aberdeen defends itself.
8:38 AMa day ago

50'

Second half started with Celtic in attack, just like the first. Visiting team has consecutive corners.
8:36 AMa day ago

Change in Celtic

In: Abadá

Out: Maeda.

8:31 AMa day ago

RESTART

The game remains a goalless draw.
8:25 AMa day ago

BREAK

Aberdeen 0-0 Celtic.
8:14 AMa day ago

40'

Celtic has more possession of the ball and finalizations in the match, but creates too much and is unable to break through the opponent's goal. Aberdeen defends itself.
8:13 AMa day ago

35'

Hatete received a pass inside the area and finished it, but it was blocked by the Aberdeen defense.
8:00 AMa day ago

28'

Aberdeen improve in the last few minutes, but the game cools down Celtic's attacks.
7:52 AMa day ago

20'

Leighton received a pass on the attack and finished. The ball went out dangerously. Aberdeen's first strike of the game.
7:50 AMa day ago

15'

Almost. Jota received the ball on the left and finished with his right foot. The ball had direction, but goalkeeper Ross made a good save and avoided the first goal of the game.
7:46 AMa day ago

12'

Celtic pressure at the start of the game. Three finishes in a row with two from Hatate. Visiting team starts to arrive with more danger in the offensive sector.
7:40 AMa day ago

5'

Celtic started attacking more early on in the game.
7:35 AMa day ago

GAME STARTED

It's Premiership at VAVEL.
7:07 AMa day ago

Aberdeen

7:07 AMa day ago

Celtic

2:00 AMa day ago

Watch Aberdeen vs Celtic Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Aberdeen vs Celtic match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 AMa day ago

Aberdeen likely!

Roos; McCrorie, Stewart, MacKenzie; Kennedy, Barron, Ramadani, Clarkson, Coulson; Lopes, Miovski.
1:50 AMa day ago

How does Aberdeen arrive?

 Aberdeen third in the Premiership with 25 points, just behind Celtic and Rangers in the ranking. The team arrives for the match after a 1-0 victory over Dundee United in the last round, before the World Cup break.
1:45 AMa day ago

Speak up, Sead Haksabanovic!

“ It's good that we're back playing because it's great!   What do you want to do as a player, and hopefully we can play well tomorrow, stay focused and pick up where we left off or maybe even pick up where we left off? better.''

“The break was good, I spent time with my family and all, so it was good, but I am glad to be back.''

“I hope we can get a good result and then move on.''


“I would say that there are more to come from me. I came without playing any games before coming and now I have a few games in me, so I hope I can improve every day by training and working hard. I hope I can do more and score more goals” .


1:40 AMa day ago

Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!

“We’ve been back for a long time. We've had a good week in Portugal and a good week of training here, and we're ready to start again.''

“Their form at home has been great, but I think probably some people got it wrong, but our form away from home is not great either. is bad, then there is also a little.''

“Obviously, we had a very strong start to the season in the league, and the key to that now is our success. keep improving and I don't think there's any reason why we shouldn't.''

“Our form in the league has been very strong, despite having a very hectic schedule, including Champions League games, before the break.

“So while the schedule is just as challenging going forward, we don’t have the challenge of Champions League football and we also have some players recovering from injuries, which I hope will make us more successful. ; stronger in the future.”

“All our players had a week off,” World Cup had a week off after Australia.''

“And the guys who were there? – the three mentioned (Mooy, Maeda and Carter-Vickers) plus Alistair Johnston – as soon as they finished their World Cup commitments, we gave them a week off. And that's it. quite.''

“After a week off, they were ready to come back and are ready to play.”

1:35 AMa day ago

Likely Celtic!

Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, Hatate, Turnbull; Jota, Abada, Furuhashi.
1:30 AMa day ago

How does Celtic arrive?

 Celtic is It is the current leader of the competition with 42 points, six more than rival Rangers, who already have 42 points. played in the round, at the reopening of the season.
1:25 AMa day ago

CELTIC!

1:20 AMa day ago

The game will be played atPittodrie Stadium

The Aberdeen vs Celtic game will be played at Pittodrie Stadium, with a capacity of 22.199 people.
1:15 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Premiership: Aberdeen vs Celtic live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
