Goals and Highlights: Coventry City 3-3 Swansea City in EFL Championship 2022

Image:VAVEL

Thank you for following the Coventry City vs Swansea City game, today was a great game that ended in a three-goal draw, the point was of little use to both teams, but it shows that they have a lot to give. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss all the EFL Championship action.
90´+5

The game ends in a three-way tie.
84´

Goooooooooool for Swansea! Cullen inside the box shoots and beats the keeper to level the score.
76´

Goooooooooooool for Swansea! Fulton with a shot inside the box brings his team to within one goal of an equalizer.
75´

Darling tries with a header to score a goal.
68´

Goooooooooool for Swansea! Piroe scores the discount with a left-footed shot.
57´

Fulton receives a yellow card.
54´

Goooooooool Coventry! Goykeres with a great shot inside the box beats the goalkeeper and adds one more to the scoreboard.
47´

Gooooooooooal for Coventry! Allen increases the lead with a shot outside the box.
46´

The second half begins.
45´+2

End of the first half.
45´

Piroe attempts a shot that falls into the goalkeeper's hands.
44´

Gyokeres tries from the right, but the shot does not generate great danger.
37´

Piroe misses an opportunity from the free throw.
34´

Dangerous approach from Coventry looking to score the second.
29´

Goooooooooooool for Coventry! Panzo heads in from inside the box to score the first goal of the match.
22´

O'Hare shoots, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
20´

Wood receives a yellow card.
17´

Allen shoots powerfully, but the ball goes wide.
13´

Cavango's header goes over the goal.
12´

Swansea get a corner kick.
Hamer shoots with power, but his shot is deflected.
Naughton shoots powerfully from outside the area.
The match begins.
Starting XI Swansea

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Coventry

This is how the home team comes out:
Obafemi is doubtful

Swansea City is waiting for Michael Obafemi's fitness, the player is recovering from a blow suffered in his national team and is the only player in doubt for the match that will start in a few minutes.
Coventry is already at home

Thus came the home team:
The historical record

Swansea and Coventry have historically met 33 times resulting in 12 wins for each team, followed by nine draws, in recent times Swansea has been superior, but today everything can change.
Swansea better than their opponents

Swansea are unbeaten in their last thirteen matches against Coventry, their last recorded defeat was in October 1981, today although both are coming off a loss, Coventry have a better record in recent matches.
Aiming for Playoffs

Coventry and Swansea are looking to win the three points, as they are fundamental for both teams, Coventry is five points away from Playoff positions while Swansea is only three, both know that fighting for direct promotion is complicated and aim to be in the top six.
We continue

Thank you for following the Coventry City vs Swansea City game, today we are expecting a great duel between two teams that aspire to fight for promotion. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Watch out for this Swansea player

Joel Piroe, center forward. Dutch 23 years old, this season is one of the top scorers of Swansea, with 19 games played the striker has only scored five goals, being an immovable starter should make the difference with his goals, so far he has not achieved it, but in case of returning with a great level should aporter more goals and his rival is the perfect one.
Watch out for this Coventry City player

Victor Gyokeres, forward. Swedish 24 year old is one of the key pieces in the Coventry offense, he has also been called to the Swedish national team, the player this season has played all 20 Championship games and has scored 9 goals, he is certainly a great player who can make the team a contender for promotion.
Latest Swansea lineup

Fisher, Cabango, Naughton, Downes, Grimes, Paterson, Smith, Holf, Christie, Piroe, Obafemi.
Latest Coventry City lineup

Wilson, McFadzean, Hyam, Rose, Maatsen, Hamer, Sheaf, Allen, Kane, O´Hare, Gyokeres.
Background

Swansea 3-1 Coventry

Coventry 1-2 Swansea

Swansea 1-0 Coventry

Coventry 1-1 Swansea

Coventry 0-1 Swansea

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
Swansea looks close to the Playoffs

Swansea wants to be transcendent again and achieve promotion to the Premier League, the challenge seems very complicated and even more if we remember that last season they were in the fifteenth position of the Championship, for this new season the team is in the 11th position with 31 points, the team knows that with a victory they could be placed in Playoffs position, but the results in the last few days have not been encouraging at all, the team has already accumulated several games without winning and after the return from the rest period due to the World Cup, the team suffered a defeat against Norwich, a team that is fighting at the top of the table, the team has in its hands the possibility of seeking promotion, but the negative streaks affect them a lot, since there are many teams fighting closely in all positions of the table.
Coventry is not wanting to drop from the top

The Coventry team last season had a regular performance, as they did not fight for the top positions and were not at risk of relegation, without being a very prominent team in the tournament, for this new season their performance after twenty games played has been good and with 29 points, they have a good chance of surpassing what was done last season, in this league every game is more important, Coventry after the World Cup break lost to Reading by the minimum and this broke a streak of four consecutive victories.
Great mid-table duel

This Saturday in the EFL Championship a spectacular duel awaits us between Coventry City vs Swansea City, both in mid-table with high chances of fighting to climb valuable positions, after the resumption of the tournament both come with a defeat and hope to get the very valuable three points, certainly a duel of reserved prognosis.
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Coventry City vs Swansea City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Champinship 2022. The match will take place at the Rocoh Stadium at 10:00 pm ET.
