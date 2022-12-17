Goals and Highlights: Burnley 3-1 Middlesbrough in EFL Championship Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Summary
Three more goals
Three more points!
🙌#ClassicFootballShirts | #BURMID pic.twitter.com/ZdHWaLI9Rj — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 17, 2022
Thanks for joining us in this game
Game over
90'
85'
80'
71'
67'
60'
58'
49'
46'
Halftime
45'
36'
28'
21'
12'
8'
0'
Middlesbrough lineup
The team 💪@unibet #UTB pic.twitter.com/UN8z74Pfku— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) December 17, 2022
Burnley lineup
Here's your starting XI for our Turf Moor return 👊 #ClassicFootballShirts | #BURMID pic.twitter.com/qVKIJr9cS8— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 17, 2022
Substitutes
Middlesbrough: Pharrell Willis, Anfernee Dijksteel, Liam Roberts, Paddy McNair, Rodrigo Muniz, Duncan Watmore and Alex Mowatt.
Burnley: Ashley Barnes, Halil Dervisoglu, Scott Twine, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov and Charlie Taylor.
Referees
Referee: David Webb.
Assistant Referee 1: Daniel Leach.
Assistant Referee 2: Matthew McGrath.
Fourth official: Matthew Donohue.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Burnley
Classic Football Shirts 🤝 Endsleigh— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 17, 2022
Today we'll be wearing this one-off shirt with a £10,000 donation going towards @BFCitCKitchen 📦
A classic shirt reimagined ✨ pic.twitter.com/YP6S42kzyw
Welcome!
Follow here Burnley vs Middlesbrough Live Score
What time is the Burnley vs Middlesbrough match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Burnley last lineup
Aro Muric, Louis Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Barnes, Nathan Tella, and Johann Gudmundsson.
Middlesbrough last lineup
Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Ryan John Giles, Tommy Smith, Chuba Akpom, Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Forss, Riley McGree, and Isaiah Jones.