Goals and Highlights: Burnley 3-1 Middlesbrough in EFL Championship Match 2022
11:30 PM7 hours ago

12:01 PM19 hours ago

11:56 AM19 hours ago

11:54 AM19 hours ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Burnley win the match.
11:53 AM19 hours ago

90'

3 minutes of compensation are added.
11:46 AM19 hours ago

85'

Burnley keep pressure all over the field looking for a defensive error.
11:43 AM19 hours ago

80'

Middlesbrough play long positions to cool off Burnley who had several dangerous attacks.
11:32 AM19 hours ago

71'

Burnley goal!
11:30 AM19 hours ago

67'

Burnley goal!
11:26 AM19 hours ago

60'

Burnley goal!
11:24 AM19 hours ago

58'

First yellow card of the game and it goes to Zack Steffen from Middlesbrough.
11:12 AM19 hours ago

49'

Middlesbrough goal!
11:08 AM20 hours ago

46'

The second time begins.
11:02 AM20 hours ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Burnley 0-0 Middlesbrough.
11:01 AM20 hours ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
10:39 AM20 hours ago

36'

Burnley look to score their first goal and put pressure on the entire field.
10:36 AM20 hours ago

28'

Burnley with the best possession of the ball and 3 dangerous attacks.
10:24 AM20 hours ago

21'

A very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first dangerous play of the game.
10:24 AM20 hours ago

12'

First corner of the game for Burnley.
10:12 AM20 hours ago

8'

Tight match in midfield, both teams looking for their first chances to score.
10:04 AM21 hours ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
9:48 AM21 hours ago

Middlesbrough lineup

These are the eleven players who will play today:
9:42 AM21 hours ago

Burnley lineup

These are the eleven players who will play today:
9:37 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Middlesbrough: Pharrell Willis, Anfernee Dijksteel, Liam Roberts, Paddy McNair, Rodrigo Muniz, Duncan Watmore and Alex Mowatt.

Burnley: Ashley Barnes, Halil Dervisoglu, Scott Twine, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov and Charlie Taylor.

9:35 AM21 hours ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Referee: David Webb.
Assistant Referee 1: Daniel Leach.
Assistant Referee 2: Matthew McGrath.
Fourth official: Matthew Donohue.

9:29 AM21 hours ago

Battle for victory

A great match between these two English teams is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the teams in the EFL Championship.
ESPN
ESPN
9:28 AM21 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on April 8, 2017 and on that occasion the match ended in a 0-0 draw at Riverside Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
9:16 AM21 hours ago

History between both teams

Burnley and Middlesbrough have met on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 2 times the winner has been Burnley, there was a tie and the other two games the winner was Middlesbrough.
9:16 AM21 hours ago

Arrival Burnley

The English team from Burnley is already in the stadium and is ready for its thirteenth game of the 2022-2023 season.
9:15 AM21 hours ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour before the match between Burnley and Middlesbrough kicks off at Turf Moor. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
6:00 AMa day ago

5:55 AMa day ago

What time is the Burnley vs Middlesbrough match for EFL Championship Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Middlesbrough of December 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.

5:50 AMa day ago

Burnley last lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aro Muric, Louis Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Barnes, Nathan Tella, and Johann Gudmundsson.
5:45 AMa day ago

Middlesbrough last lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Ryan John Giles, Tommy Smith, Chuba Akpom, Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Forss, Riley McGree, and Isaiah Jones.
5:40 AMa day ago

Middlesbrough Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Middlesbrough's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Luton. The English striker Chuba Akpom (#29), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 9 goals in 15 games, he has scored in three games in a row and he does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ryan John Giles (#3), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 22 games played. He got his sixth assist in the previous match against Blackpool and could get his seventh on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Matt Crooks (#25) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer in the team with 4 goals and we could see him scoring against Burnley.
5:35 AMa day ago

Middlesbrough in the tournament

The Middlesbrough soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer) very badly, they are in the twenty-fifth position of the general table with 7 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses, getting 27 points. Middlesbrough seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be promoted. Saturday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Middlesbrough will play away. Their last game was on December 10, 2022, they won 2-1 against Luton Town at Riverside Stadium and thus achieved their seventh victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
5:30 AMa day ago

Burnley FC Players to Watch

There are three Luton Town players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Jay Rodriguez (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 18 games played and scored in the previous game against Rotherham United. Another player is Josh Brownhill (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and at 26 years old he is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 21 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Nathan Tella (#23), he is the team's second highest scorer with 7 goals in 20 games played and we could see him score again on Saturday.
5:25 AMa day ago

Burnley FC in the tournament

Burnley had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 22 of the tournament they have a total of 44 points after 12 games won, 8 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the first position of the general table and if they want to stay in that place they must win the game. Their last game was on December 11, ending in a 3-0 victory against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road and thus achieving their twelfth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
5:20 AMa day ago

The stadium

Turf Moor is located in the city of Burnley, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 21,944 spectators. It was opened on August 26, 1883, cost £5.3 million to build and is currently the home of Burnley Football Club.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
5:15 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Burnley vs Middlesbrough!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
