Goals and Highlights: Betis 1-1 Inter in Friendly Match 2022

Final score
93'
The match is over, Betis and Inter tie the match.
84'
Goal, goal, goal for Inter! Darmian ties the match in a great way.
83'
Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Juanmi scores the first after a good control inside the area.
78'
Iglesias takes a shot at goal, but fails to hit it in the right direction.
70'
A very tight match, with both teams looking for the ball in the midfield.
63'
Rodri's cross was attempted by Rodri, but he failed to direct the shot.
54'
Borja Iglesias looks to generate danger, but fails to get a shot on goal.
45'
The match restarts and the second half is played.
45'
The first half ends, little or nothing in this first half.
42'
The scoreboard continues without opening, both are looking to score the first.
34'
Both teams fight for the ball in midfield, with little excitement.
24'
Inter tries to generate danger, but fails to get past the defense.
15'
A hard-fought game in midfield, with neither side doing any damage to the other.
8'
Betis seeks to generate danger, but does not reach the end line.
0'
Betis and Inter kick off the action
Betis: LineUp
Bravo; A. Ruibal, Luiz Felipe, V. Ruíz, A. Moreno, Guardado, D. Pérez, N. Fekir, L. Henrique, Rodri, B. Iglesias.
Jewel!
This is how the Benito Villamarín looks like to receive the teams that will play this match.
On the pitch
Both teams are already warming up before kick-off.
Arrived
Both Betis and Inter are already in Seville, looking to provide a pleasant duel.
It won't be long now!
Less than half an hour to go before this match kicks off and another friendly is played.
To continue improving
Inter accumulated 34 goals for and 22 against in Serie A, numbers they will be looking to improve, so they need to strengthen their defense.
To add
Inter currently sit in fifth place with 30 points in Serie A and will be looking to get ready for their return to their home league.
Back
Andrés Guardado has returned to the Spanish team and will start this afternoon for Sevilla.
Last duels
These will be the last friendly matches for the teams, as the World Cup ends tomorrow and the leagues are about to resume.
We're back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Betis and Inter. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Inter live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Inter live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Benito Villamarin.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Inter live online
The match will not be broadcast.
What time is the match of Betis vs Inter, friendly duel before the resumption of the leagues?
This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Inter match on December 17, 2022 in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|14:00 ET
|Algeria
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|18:00
|
|Australia
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|
4:00 AEDT
|Bangladesh
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|23:00 IST
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|12:00
|Brazil
|Satuday, 17 Dec 22
|2:00 AM
|Canada
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|10:00 ET
|
|Chile
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|13:00
|Colombia
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|10:00
|Ecuador
|Saturday Dec 22
|10:00
|India
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|20:00 IST
|Japan
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|22:00
|
|Mexico
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|09:00
|
|Morocco
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|16:00
|
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|4:00 NZDT
|Nigeria
|Saturday Dec 22
|18:00
|Spain
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|18:00
|
|United Arab Emirates
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|12:00
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|17:00 GMT
|Peru
|Saturday, 17 Dec 22
|14:00
Inter Statements
Simone Inzaghi spoke ahead of the match: "The desire and hope is to win the Scudetto. Napoli made an important path that will take an advantage, but there are 23 games to go, there is room for everyone and we will have to start again in the best way". "Now we must work to get to the restart on January 4 in the best way. We will have a very difficult January, there will be a Super Cup final that is very important." "But first there is the championship, we will have to score more than 30 points in the next 15 games because we saw that with this average 30 points are not enough." "I spoke to Lukaku, he was disappointed with Belgium's elimination because it's a World Cup and because he esteems his national team as much as Inter. He played 45 minutes, had 3 chances, these are moments like that, all strikers go through it, but having options a striker must be calm." I'm sure they are in a different frame of mind. "Clearly they are in different moods, but I heard them well, although physically they are fine. As for Onana hbo a misunderstanding that Onana paid, but I noticed him calm. He is a very serious and positive boy in the group, on Friday he will be in Appiano and will return to work with us."
Betis Statements
Andrés Guardado spoke ahead of the match: "I feel very comfortable here. I work with joy, I like the team, the institution, I have been steeped in beticism for all these years and right now I do not understand my life without Betis and the truth is that I am very excited for this end of the season."
"I look good, maybe some people will not agree, but I feel strong, good and happy. Above all, because in the end the competition and the matches show you how much soccer you have left and I feel good and I hope I can continue to be productive for the team".
"I hope we can keep this path until the end. The Cup excites us a lot after winning it last year and there are many responsibilities and commitments that we have today and we want to be competitive in all of them."
"It may not be very attractive for the people and perhaps it is a system that complicates the title a little but, beyond that, we will go with all the desire to get it and hopefully we can have that joy."
How are Inter coming?
Inter thrashed Salzburg four goals to nil in their last warm-up game and will be looking for a win in this match to close the season on a high note ahead of the restart.
How does Betis arrive?
Betis arrives to this match after beating Manchester United by the minimum, so they will look to continue showing good performance and more victories.
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.
The Betis vs Inter match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Betis vs Inter live stream, corresponding to the friendly match before the resumption of the respective leagues. The match will take place at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, at 12:00 pm.