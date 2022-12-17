Goal and Highlights: Udinese 0-1 Athletic in Friendly Match 2022
Williams' goal

90'

The match ends, Athletic wins by the minimum.
86'

Goal, goal, goal for Athletic! Williams receives the ball inside the box and shoots to score the first goal. 
77'

El Athletic intenta generar, pero Silvestri evita qué el esférico entre. 
69'

Villalibre sends in a lethal header, but Silvestri prevents the ball from going in. 
60'

Arslan cannon shot that ends up being stopped by Simon
53'

The game started quite calmly, and they did not manage to get close to the opponent's goal.
46'

The action resumes and the second half is played between Udinese and Athletic.
45'

Part time in Udine. The scoreboard is still unopened.

 

36'

Pereyra's shot is deflected by Bijol.
30'

A back-and-forth match, both teams seek to maintain possession of the ball.
21'

Close! Powerful shot by Vencedor, but Silvestri again behind the back avoids the shot.
14'

Powerful header from Williams, but Silvestri prevents his goal from falling.
9'

Athletic are looking to get forward, but Udinese are well positioned at the back.
0'

The actions begin 
Athletic: LineUp

Agirrezabala; I. Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Capa; D. García, Vencedor, N. Williams, Muniain, Morcillo; Villalibre.
Udinese: LineUp

Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Ebosse, Pereyra, Lovric, Walace, Arslan, Festy, Beto, Success.
To the court

Both teams are already warming up on the field prior to the start of the match.
At home

Udinese is already at the stadium and will be looking for a good game and a victory.

They arrived

Athletic is already in Udine, they will go all out to close this break with a victory.
For more goals

Athletic has 24 goals scored, so they will be looking to improve their offense and add more in a positive way.
To continue adding

Athletic arrives after finishing their first phase of LaLiga in fourth position, numbers that they will be looking to increase in order to climb up the table.
To improve defense

Udinese arrive with 17 goals conceded, so they will strengthen their back line to avoid conceding more goals.
To be improved

Udinese is in eighth place in the Serie A, so it will be looking to improve and close the tournament on a high note.
We're back!


We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Udinese and Athletic. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Stay tuned for the Udinese vs Athletic live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Inter live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Friuli. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Udinese vs Athletic live online

The match will not be broadcasted.

Udinese vs Athletic can not be tuned in from the live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Udinese vs Athletic, a friendly match before the resumption of the leagues?

This is the kick-off time for the Udinese vs Athletic match on December 17, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 14:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 1:00 PM

India: 13:00 PM 

Nigeria: 1:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 2:00 PM

Athletic Statements

Eduardo Valverde spoke before the match: "We are leaving with a good feeling, more than anything because these matches are for preparation so as not to lose the shape we were in. We are in the final stretch and there are only five days left until the Cup match. It is important for us. We know that Burgos is now immersed in many matches in a row, but for us it was a match to face it with that similarity to the one we could find in a week's time. We have a good feeling.

"We'll see, we have some players who are out (Herrera, Balenziaga, Berenguer), who have not been able to come here. We'll see if we can count on any of them for the match against Udinese. The idea is that all the players will accumulate minutes in these two matches. The idea is that some of them will play 90 minutes today. There have been a few of them. Next day there will be others.

There have been two goals, the first with a very quick shot and the second is a characteristic play of a live player, to be alive in the area. It's good, but these games don't count. They do count for us, but the really important thing comes next week".

How is Athletic coming along?

Athletic categorically beat Burgos three goals to nil, so they will be looking to continue their good run and add more victories before the return of LaLiga.

How does Udinese arrive?

Udinese arrives after losing to West Ham three goals to one, so they will be looking for one more victory in this break before the return of the leagues.

The match will be played at the Stadio Friuli.

The match Udinese vs Athletic will be played at the Friuli Stadium, located in Udine, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Udinese vs Athletic, corresponding to the friendly match before the resumption of the respective leagues. The match will take place at the Stadio Friuli at 14:00.
