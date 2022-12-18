Goal and Highlights: Tigres 1-0 Atlas in Copa SKY

ADVERTISEMENT
This was Tigres' only goal
END GAME
Jesus Angulo with a shot from outside the box to put it in the net and open the score 1-0.
Herrera and Hernández come on.
Vargas and Lozano come off
Atlas changes
66' ⏱ | TIG 0️⃣ - 0️⃣ ATL | Triple modificación del equipo.
En vivo 👉 https://t.co/t2lO4LOB4W #SiempreContigo 👊 #EstoEsTigres🐯 pic.twitter.com/aSiFa4XvMF
Abella, Santamaría and Ocejo come out.
Atlas changes
HALF TIME
XI Atlas
Passion for Argentina
¡Cuánta manija, Patón! Nahuel Guzmán 🇦🇷 realiza la entrada en calor con la camiseta de Leo Messi. En minutos, #Tigres se mide ante #Atlas por la #CopaMX.
📸 @SancadillaNorte pic.twitter.com/osv9DJCva9
Rojinegros y Rojinegras... Es de mi agrado informarles que el día de hoy se juega con esta belleza de @CharlyFutbol 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/wBuJh5vpS9— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) December 18, 2022
XI TIgres
The Felines are here
✌️🏼😎 ¡Llegó la banda para este sabadito de futbol en casa!
Presentado por @GrupoBerel pic.twitter.com/B7shVo2yMs
Successful operation
Tune in here Tigres vs Atlas Live Score in Copa SKY 2022
What time is Tigres vs Atlas match for Copa SKY 2022?
Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 PM Univision and TUDN
Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Tigres vs Atlas
Tigres UANL 2-0 Atlas, Apertura 2022
Tigres UANL 0-2 Atlas, Clausura 2022
Atlas 3-0 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2022
Atlas 1-1 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2022
Tigres UANL 1-1 Atlas, Apertura 2021
Calls for patience
"The nicest thing is the people, the amount that came, they are with the team, it is a very big incentive, that people understand that they go 10 or 12 days, or that they are looking to regain physical condition, they are tired, they have no explosiveness, dynamism, there is a risk of injury." "I am happy for the commitment, the work, we are getting to know each other, sharing ideas, experience... it is a process and we have to give it time," he commented.