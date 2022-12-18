Goal and Highlights: Tigres 1-0 Atlas in Copa SKY
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:17 AM6 hours ago

This was Tigres' only goal

12:15 AM6 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the game between Tigres and Atlas in the SKY Cup.
12:10 AM6 hours ago

END GAME

TIGRES 1-0 ATLAS
12:05 AM7 hours ago

90'

6 minutes were added.
12:00 AM7 hours ago

90'

Gignac's shot is saved by Pepe Hernández.
11:55 PM7 hours ago

88'

Diente Lopez was escaping, but was out of place.
11:50 PM7 hours ago

86'

Quiñones with a shot that went wide when it seemed to be the second.
11:45 PM7 hours ago

85'

TIGRES GOAL

Jesus Angulo with a shot from outside the box to put it in the net and open the score 1-0.

11:40 PM7 hours ago

83'

Domínguez enters and Márquez leaves, Atlas change.
11:35 PM7 hours ago

79'

Carioca's shot goes wide from just outside the goal.
11:30 PM7 hours ago

75'

Nicolás López of Tigres has been cautioned.

Herrera and Hernández come on.

Vargas and Lozano come off

Atlas changes

11:25 PM7 hours ago

70'

These were Tigres' modifications
11:20 PM7 hours ago

70'

In Barbosa, Trejo and Chala

Abella, Santamaría and Ocejo come out.

Atlas changes

11:15 PM7 hours ago

65'

Goal disallowed to Gignac for a previous offside.
11:10 PM7 hours ago

63'

Atlas' Aldo Rocha is sent off.
11:05 PM8 hours ago

60'

The Tigers were offside and the play was unsuccessful.
11:00 PM8 hours ago

56'

Thauvin was called for a foul, but the referee did not award a penalty.
10:55 PM8 hours ago

54'

Juan Pablo Vigón is cautioned and gives away a direct free kick.
10:50 PM8 hours ago

51'

Thauvin with the one-on-one that he cannot clear Vargas and Tigres let the first one go.
10:45 PM8 hours ago

48'

Samir lies down on the field and trots off for the Tigers' good cause.
10:40 PM8 hours ago

46'

No changes at the moment, only the one made in the first half with the entry of Thauvin and the departure of Fulgencio.
10:35 PM8 hours ago

46'

The second half begins between Tigres and Atlas.
10:30 PM8 hours ago

HALF TIME

TIGRES 0-0 ATLAS
10:25 PM8 hours ago

45'

Three more minutes are added to the first half.
10:20 PM8 hours ago

36'

Julián Quiñones is left lying on the ground and medical assistance is sent in.
10:15 PM8 hours ago

29'

Camilo Vargas takes the ball without any problems.
10:10 PM8 hours ago

23'

Gignac has been cautioned for this infraction.
10:05 PM9 hours ago

22'

Gignac's shot was blocked by Vargas, but the Frenchman had been flagged for a push.
10:00 PM9 hours ago

18'

Gignac's header goes over the top of the goal.
9:55 PM9 hours ago

15'

Bryan Lozano's free kick goes wide.
9:50 PM9 hours ago

9'

The first yellow card of the game goes to Anderson Santamaría.
9:45 PM9 hours ago

6'

Atlas had more time with the ball, but still no excitement in the goals.
9:40 PM9 hours ago

0'

The game between Tigres and Atlas begins.
9:35 PM9 hours ago

XI Atlas

1 Camilo Vargas, 23 A. Gómez, 5 A. Santamaría, 4 J. Abella, 14 L. Reyes, 2 Martín Nervo, 26 Aldo Rocha, 6 E. Zaldívar, 28 Bryan Lozano, 18 J. Márquez, 20 A. Ocejo.
9:30 PM9 hours ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes the game between Tigres and Atlas will kick off.
9:25 PM9 hours ago

Passion for Argentina

Nahuel Guzmán started to warm up with the Argentina jersey, remembering that tomorrow they will play the Final against France.
9:20 PM9 hours ago

Beautiful

The Rojinegros del Atlas will play in all black against Tigres, who will wear white.
9:15 PM9 hours ago

XI TIgres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 20 Javier Aquino, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 3 Samir Caetano, 27 Jesús Angulo, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio, 19 Guido Pizarro, 6 Juan Pablo Vigón, 17 Sebastián Córdova, 23 Luis Quiñones, 10 André-Pierre Gignac.
9:10 PM9 hours ago

The Felines are here

This is how Tigres arrived at home to face the second game of the Cup.
9:05 PM10 hours ago

Upcoming matches Tigres

Meanwhile, Tigres will face Chivas the following Tuesday and on Tuesday 27 they will do the honors against Santos Laguna.
9:00 PM10 hours ago

Next games Atlas

Atlas will be back in action next Tuesday against Mazatlan and then on Tuesday 27 when they face Chivas in the Clasico Tapatio.
8:55 PM10 hours ago

To follow...

Diego Cocca will face Atlas for the first time, with whom he won a two-time championship, and this game will undoubtedly be very special for him, even though it is a preseason game.
8:50 PM10 hours ago

Successful operation

The Tigres reported that youth player Diego Ayala underwent successful surgery on his right knee after suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament and, although they did not inform how long he will be out for, it is almost certain that he will miss the season.
8:45 PM10 hours ago

Start

SKY Cup activity continues with the match in Monterrey when Tigres take on Rojinegros del Atlas. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
8:40 PM10 hours ago

Tune in here Tigres vs Atlas Live Score in Copa SKY 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Atlas match for the Copa SKY 2022 on VAVEL US.
8:35 PM10 hours ago

What time is Tigres vs Atlas match for Copa SKY 2022?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Atlas of December 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 PM Univision and TUDN

Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

8:30 PM10 hours ago

Last games Tigres vs Atlas

The last few meetings have been very close, although the Rojinegros have the advantage with two victories, two draws and only one loss, remembering that two tournaments ago they met in the Semifinals, where the Felinos lost the second leg due to improper alignment.

Tigres UANL 2-0 Atlas, Apertura 2022

Tigres UANL 0-2 Atlas, Clausura 2022

Atlas 3-0 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2022

Atlas 1-1 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2022

Tigres UANL 1-1 Atlas, Apertura 2021

8:25 PM10 hours ago

Key Player Atlas

It will always be special for Julian Quiñones to face his former team and he will try to show them, even in a friendly game, that the feline team was wrong to let him go, remembering that there are several rumors that point to his return to Nuevo León due to the hiring of Cocca.
8:20 PM10 hours ago

Key player Tigres

A great opportunity for the experienced André-Pierre Gignac, who will be gradually being taken through this preseason tour, to gain rhythm and confidence, but the minutes he will be on the field will undoubtedly be a great threat to rival defenses.
Foto: Marca
Foto: Mexsport
8:15 PM10 hours ago

Last lineup Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 5 Ángel Santamaria, 2 Martín Nervo, 23 A. Gómez 4 J. Abella, 18 J. Márquez, 6 E. Zaldívar, 10 E. Flores, 14 L. Reyes, 9 Julio Furch, 33 Julián Quiñones.
8:10 PM10 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 2 Ygor Lichnovsky, 3 Samir Caetano, 6 Juan Pablo Vigón, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 19 Guido Pizarro, 20 Javier Aquino, 22 Ramiro Fulgencio, 23 Luis Quiñones, 26 Florian Thauvin, 27 Jesús Angulo.
8:05 PM11 hours ago

Calls for patience

Diego Cocca sent a message to the fans to whom he asked for patience due to the little work they have done and that they are just getting to know each other, although he promised to see the chemistry reflected and with good results when the Clausura 2023 begins.

"The nicest thing is the people, the amount that came, they are with the team, it is a very big incentive, that people understand that they go 10 or 12 days, or that they are looking to regain physical condition, they are tired, they have no explosiveness, dynamism, there is a risk of injury." "I am happy for the commitment, the work, we are getting to know each other, sharing ideas, experience... it is a process and we have to give it time," he commented.

8:00 PM11 hours ago

Atlas: fine-tuning details

The same is the case with the Rojinegros del Atlas, who will be visiting the Volcán again and who also struggled in their debut and barely drew goalless against Santos Laguna. This will be a litmus test to see what they are made of and for them to gain confidence under the orders of Benjamín Mora.
7:55 PM11 hours ago

Tigres: getting into rhythm

The Tigres UANL had their first friendly match in which it was clear that they lack rhythm and, with a better start expected at the Volcán against an old rival, it is hoped that they can make their home ground count to position themselves as leaders of the sector. It is worth remembering that one of the most striking aspects will be Diego Cocca's reunion with his former team, with which he won the championship twice this year.
7:50 PM11 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Atlas match will be played at theUniversitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
7:45 PM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Copa SKY 2022: Tigres vs Atlas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo