Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final World Cup 2022 Match

Where and how to watch Argentina vs France online and live stream
Argentina vs France can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App.
What time is the match of Argentina vs France, duel corresponding to the Grand Final of the World Cup Qatar 2022?
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|14:00 ET
|Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Sports App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, Peacock
|Algeria
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|20:00
|
beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Australia
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|
6:00 AEDT
|SBS On Demand, SBS
|Bangladesh
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|01:00 IST
|MTV India SD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD
|Bolivia
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|14:00
|Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Bolivia TV
|Brazil
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|16:00 AM
|SporTV 2, Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro
|Canada
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|14:00 ET
|
RDS, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN.ca
|Chile
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|15:00
|
DIRECTV Sports Chile, Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal 13
|Colombia
|Friday, 9 Dec 22
|14:00
|RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, Caracol TV
|Ecuador
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|10:00
|
Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play
|India
|Monday, 19 Dec 22
|16:00 IST
|Sports18 HD, JioTV, MTV India SD, Sports18, MTV India HD, DD Sports
|Japan
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|8:00
|
AbemaTV
|Mexico
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|09:00
|
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|Morocco
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|16:00
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
|New Zealand
|Monday, 19 Dec 22
|4:00 NZDT
|Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ
|Nigeria
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|16:00
|SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
|Spain
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|16:00
|
Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España
|United Arab Emirates
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|10:00
|TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|15:00 GMT
|
beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
|Peru
|Sunday, 18 Dec 22
|1:00
|DIRECTV Sports Peru, Latina Televisión, DIRECTV Sports App
France's statement
"The French national team is the best thing that ever happened to me. Already as a player. And I have the privilege of seeing it as a coach. It's the passion, the very high level. I am very happy in this position. The most important thing has never been me, but the national team. It's above all, I'm at its service, and I'm still there for tomorrow's game. But I'm not the most important thing. The only thing on my mind is tomorrow's game."
"Seven players from 2018 are still here. It's really not the same team. I'm not going to compare, it doesn't make sense. That was in the round of 16. But the six games played, with different players, different systems, that's useful. We have three observers who have seen all their matches. This gives us accurate information. Argentina can do something different tomorrow, but so can we. Morocco, in the semifinals, started with a five-man defense. They hadn't done that before. We have to be prepared for any situation."
"The players were sleeping when I left, so I don't have the latest information. We try to manage as best we can, in a calm way. There will be data today. I'll have them tonight and into tomorrow to make sure we're ready for this big game. It's a subject of interest to them, I understand that. We are trying to take all the precautions we can, to adapt and cope, without going overboard.
Argentina's statements
"The group is in the best moment, on the verge of a final. I want to emphasize that the boys who were part of this squad are coming to live it with us. They themselves gave their all. Nico González, Joaquín Correa, Martínez Quarta, Nico Domínguez, Pereyra, Juan Musso... I don't want to forget any of them. Lo Celso is already at the training camp. We are very proud that they want to be here and for us it is the greatest triumph that the people feel part of it. It is fundamental. We have to enjoy it because these are moments that will remain in history.
"From the first day we took over, our idea was that the Argentine National Team should belong to everyone. To give the possibility to any player with Argentine nationality to wear the jersey. Throughout these four years we did it. We have put together a spectacular group of players who are committed to the jersey and give their all, no matter who plays. The hinge of all this was to continue trusting in a project and in a group of players who were going to give us joy. We left the shield and the people in a good position. That was fulfilled.
"Tomorrow's match will be Argentina against France, beyond Messi and Mbappé. There are plenty of players who can decide the match and not just the two of them. Leo is fine and let's hope he falls on our side." As for the referee Szymon Marciniak he did not put pressure: "He refereed us against Australia and he was fine. Now with the VAR and the thousands of cameras that are there, he will not harm anyone. We have to let him do his job.
How does France arrive?
How does Argentina arrive?