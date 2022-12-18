Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final World Cup 2022 Match
6:00 AM39 minutes ago

5:55 AM44 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Argentina vs France online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on Telemundo.

Argentina vs France can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App. 

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match of Argentina vs France, duel corresponding to the Grand Final of the World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the kick-off time for the Argentina vs France match on December 18, 2022 in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 ET Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Sports App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Algeria Friday, 9 Dec 22 20:00

beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Australia Friday, 9 Dec 22

6:00 AEDT

 SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh Saturday, 10 Dec 22 01:00 IST  MTV India SD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD
Bolivia Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Bolivia TV
Brazil Friday, 9 Dec 22 16:00 AM SporTV 2, Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro
Canada Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 ET

RDS, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN.ca
Chile Friday, 9 Dec 22 15:00

DIRECTV Sports Chile, Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal 13
Colombia Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, Caracol TV
Ecuador Sunday, 18 Dec 22 10:00

Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play
India Monday, 19 Dec 22 16:00 IST Sports18 HD, JioTV, MTV India SD, Sports18, MTV India HD, DD Sports
Japan Sunday, 18 Dec 22 8:00

AbemaTV
Mexico Sunday, 18 Dec 22 09:00

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco Sunday, 18 Dec 22 16:00

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
New Zealand Monday, 19 Dec 22 4:00 NZDT Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria Sunday, 18 Dec 22 16:00 SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain Sunday, 18 Dec 22 16:00 

Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España
United Arab Emirates Sunday, 18 Dec 22 10:00  TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Sunday, 18 Dec 22 15:00 GMT

beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Peru Sunday, 18 Dec 22 1:00  DIRECTV Sports Peru, Latina Televisión, DIRECTV Sports App
5:45 AMan hour ago

France's statement

Didier Deschamps was at the press conference before facing Argentina: "The context of a final is always special. There is an emotional side that can be different for each player. When it's the first final for a player, there is less data and references. Playing several finals helps. There is an emotional management that is important."
"The French national team is the best thing that ever happened to me. Already as a player. And I have the privilege of seeing it as a coach. It's the passion, the very high level. I am very happy in this position. The most important thing has never been me, but the national team. It's above all, I'm at its service, and I'm still there for tomorrow's game. But I'm not the most important thing. The only thing on my mind is tomorrow's game."
"Seven players from 2018 are still here. It's really not the same team. I'm not going to compare, it doesn't make sense. That was in the round of 16. But the six games played, with different players, different systems, that's useful. We have three observers who have seen all their matches. This gives us accurate information. Argentina can do something different tomorrow, but so can we. Morocco, in the semifinals, started with a five-man defense. They hadn't done that before. We have to be prepared for any situation."
"The players were sleeping when I left, so I don't have the latest information. We try to manage as best we can, in a calm way. There will be data today. I'll have them tonight and into tomorrow to make sure we're ready for this big game. It's a subject of interest to them, I understand that. We are trying to take all the precautions we can, to adapt and cope, without going overboard.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Argentina's statements

Leonel Scaloni spoke before this important match that will define the world champion: "France is not only Mbappé. It is a team with good players that make him a better player. He is young and will continue to improve, there is no doubt". Scaloni focused more on the opponent's eleven than on a single player and how he is living the run-up to the most important match of his short career as DT: "The other day, in the previous press conference, I said that I am in the place that any Argentinean would like to be. I am proud and very excited about the moment we are living. These are very nice moments to enjoy. Even though we are at the gates of a World Cup Final, the objective is the path we have taken so far, having shared everything with these great players and with our family. I am convinced that when you enjoy it, things taste different and are taken in a different way".
"The group is in the best moment, on the verge of a final. I want to emphasize that the boys who were part of this squad are coming to live it with us. They themselves gave their all. Nico González, Joaquín Correa, Martínez Quarta, Nico Domínguez, Pereyra, Juan Musso... I don't want to forget any of them. Lo Celso is already at the training camp. We are very proud that they want to be here and for us it is the greatest triumph that the people feel part of it. It is fundamental. We have to enjoy it because these are moments that will remain in history.
"From the first day we took over, our idea was that the Argentine National Team should belong to everyone. To give the possibility to any player with Argentine nationality to wear the jersey. Throughout these four years we did it. We have put together a spectacular group of players who are committed to the jersey and give their all, no matter who plays. The hinge of all this was to continue trusting in a project and in a group of players who were going to give us joy. We left the shield and the people in a good position. That was fulfilled.
"Tomorrow's match will be Argentina against France, beyond Messi and Mbappé. There are plenty of players who can decide the match and not just the two of them. Leo is fine and let's hope he falls on our side." As for the referee Szymon Marciniak he did not put pressure: "He refereed us against Australia and he was fine. Now with the VAR and the thousands of cameras that are there, he will not harm anyone. We have to let him do his job.
5:35 AMan hour ago

How does France arrive?

France qualified to this stage after beating Croatia three goals to zero, so they will go all out to beat Argentina and be crowned champions.

5:30 AMan hour ago

How does Argentina arrive?

Argentina arrives after defeating Morocco by the minimum, making it clear that they will be looking for the victory in this match and return home with the World Cup.

5:25 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

The Argentina vs France match will be played at the Lusail Stadium, located in Lusail, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
5:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Argentina vs France match, corresponding to the friendly match before the resumption of the respective leagues. The match will take place at the Lusail Stadium at 10:00.
