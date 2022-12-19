Summary and highlights of Wigan 1-2 Sheffield United in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Upcoming matches
Wigan's next fixture is next Monday, December 26, when they take on Middlesbrough, while on the same day Sheffield United will host Coventry at home;
END OF THE MATCH: SHEFFIELD UNITED TRIUMPHS AGAIN
90+4'
Here Wigan had the equalizer after Max Power's shot went wide after Will Keane's recovery.
90' Wigan have five more minutes of stoppage time left to equalize the match
The referee will add five minutes of speaking time;
80'
Double change for Sheffield enter Doyle and McBurnie
74'
Oli Norwood's free kick goes over the goal
67'
Ciaran Clark receives a yellow card;
GOOOOAALL
Wigan cut the deficit after Nathan Broadhead's goal, who won the rebound
61'
Double change Nyambe and Aasgaard for Fulham to replace Dariwka and Benette
GOOOOAALL
Billy Sharp scores Sheffield United's second to increase the lead on the scoreboard;
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
The second 45 minutes start with the entrance of Jordan Cousins for Tom Naylor.
END OF THE FIRST PART: Narrow win for Sheffield United after the first 45 minutes
45' There is already an addendum for this first part
The referee has added six minutes of extra time to this first part.
30'
Injury-related change at Wigan Jack Whatmough is replaced by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
25'
Sheffield United's second goal came close after James McAtee's shot went just wide of the post.
18'
Billy Sharp's header goes over the goalkeeper's head;
14'
Curtis Tilt and Billy Sharp receive a yellow card after a confrontation
This is how John Egan celebrated
Irish defender has overhauled Nottingham Forrest
GOOOAAALL
John Egan scores the first for Sheffield United from Oliver Norwood's corner;
3'
The first chance of the match is for Wigan, but Will Keane's shot goes over the goal;
THE MATCH BEGAN
The first possession of the match belongs to Sheffield United.
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
Sheffield United, second best visitors
Shefield United have taken 20 points away from home and are second only to Preston who have taken one more point. They have won all three of their last three away games.
Wigan worst home in the EFL Championship
Wigan are the worst home team in the EFL Championship with 9 points from 11 home games. They have won just one of their last four home games.
XI Sheffield United
Kolo Toure
The Ivorian coach will make his debut in the Ivory Coast. as Wigan manager in today's game
XI Wigan
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Wigan and Sheffield United will start so the preview and the minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Player to watch at Sheffield United
Iliman Ndiaye is the third-highest scorer in the EFL with nine goals and three assists. The 22-year-old midfielder and Senegal international has not scored since November 11;
Player to watch at Wigan
Will Keane is the team's leading striker with eight goals and two assists in the EFL Championship. The international player with the Irish national team has scored in the last match he has played. The 29-year-old attacker scored 27 goals and seven assists during the 2021 - 2022 campaign.
How are Wigan coming along?
Wigan are coming from a draw in their last match against Millwall. This team has won only one game out of the last nine they have played. They are second bottom of the EFL Championship with 24 points, in the relegation places and two points off the relegation places.
Background
A total of 12 times these two teams have faced each other with four wins for each team and the other remaining clashes ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2019 in the EFL Championship in which Sheffield United won 0-3. Sheffield United has only twice beaten Wigan away from home, the most recent meeting and in 2006 in the, England's top competition, Premier League, in a match that ended 0-1.
Venue: The match will be played at The Dw Stadium, which was built in 1999 and has a capacity of 25,138 spectators.
Preview of the match
Wigan and Sheffield United meet in the 23rd EFL Championship match of the season.
