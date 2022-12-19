Goal and Highlights: Roma 1-0 Casa Pia in International Friendly
Image: Roma

3:58 PM10 hours ago

Thanks!

Thank you for listening to this friendly match on VAVEL.
 
3:58 PM10 hours ago

END OF MATCH

Roma beat Casa Pia 1-0 with a goal by El Shaarawy in another friendly match during the World Cup break!
 
3:45 PM10 hours ago

38'

Clayton risked the shot, but it went wide of the goal.
3:37 PM11 hours ago

30'

Çelik tried to shoot, but sent it over the goal, missing the chance to extend the match.
3:29 PM11 hours ago

22'

Yellow for Goodwin, for a foul on Kumbulla in midfield. Soon after, in a counter-attack, Poloni managed to finish, but sent the ball over the goal!
3:18 PM11 hours ago

13'

Zaniolo got a good cross, but Ibañez headed it and it went to the left side of the goal!
3:06 PM11 hours ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The teams return to the field to start the second half, which already has the ball rolling with the first touch made by Clayton!
2:48 PM11 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

EL Shaarawy scored the goal that will give Roma a partial victory over Casa Pia at the end of the first half!
2:41 PM12 hours ago

34' GOAL FOR ROMA

El Shaarawy, with a shot already in the box, manages to open the score for Roma over Casa Pia after a first half of intense pressure from Roma!
2:32 PM12 hours ago

24'

Zaniolo again tried to shoot, but this time he sent it over the goal, missing a good chance!
2:32 PM12 hours ago

19'

Zaniolo, already inside the area, risked the shot, but João Victor saved!
 
2:18 PM12 hours ago

15'

El Shaarawy risked a shot from outside the area, but it went wide.
2:11 PM12 hours ago

9'

In a cross in the box Ibañez managed to head the goal, but he was offside and the goal was disallowed.
1:58 PM12 hours ago

HERE WE GO

The ball is rolling in Portugal for Roma and Casa Pia, in another international friendly match!
1:52 PM12 hours ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take the field to start the match!
1:37 PM13 hours ago

Casa Pia lined-up!

Casa Pia is scheduled to field:

1:37 PM13 hours ago

Roma lined-up!

Roma is scheduled to field:

1:13 PM13 hours ago

Welcome!

Now we start the broadcast of another friendly match here on VAVEL. Today we are going to watch Roma vs Casa Pia!
1:08 PM13 hours ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs Casa Pia match.
1:03 PM13 hours ago

How to watch Roma vs Casa Pia Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Roma vs Casa Pia live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:58 PM13 hours ago

Probable Casa Pia

The likely Casa Pia team for the match is: Batista, Bolgado, Vasco Fernandes and Varela; Lucas Soares, Baró, Neto, Diogo and Leonardo Lelo; Dowin and Antoine.
12:53 PM13 hours ago

Probable Roma

The probable Roma team for the match is: Svilar, Mancini, Kumbulla and Viña; Karsdorp, Bove, Matic and El Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Abraham and Zaniolo.
12:48 PM13 hours ago

Dybala World Champion!

Dybala, from Roma, was one of the World Cup winners with Argentina last Sunday, in the penalty shootout victory over France, and who exalted the achievement and his origins after the game: "I think of Cordoba, of everything. Going in like that, cold, it wasn't easy, but I was very good in the head. The feeling we have now will never be the same," said the striker.
12:43 PM13 hours ago

Primeira Liga

In 13 matches Casa Pia is in fifth position in the Primeira Liga table, with 23 points earned, tied with Vitoria and four points above Portimonense, Chaves and Arouca, as well as being two below Sporting and five below Braga.
12:38 PM14 hours ago

Serie A

In 15 matches in Serie A, Roma is in seventh place with 27 points, tied with Atalanta, and is also three points above Udinese, three below Lazio and Inter, four of Juventus and six of Milan, second-leader of the competition.
12:33 PM14 hours ago

Last Matches: Casa Pia

Already the Casa Pia, this stop the World Cup, played three rounds of the group stage of the Portuguese League Cup, drawing the first in 1-1 with the Paços de Ferreira, on November 20, with Antunes opening the scoring for Paços and Varela seeking the tie. After that, the defeat came on day three, to Braga, with a goal from Vítor Oliveira. Finally, on Sunday (11), the victory was 1-0 over Trofense, with a goal from Antonine.
12:28 PM14 hours ago

Last Matches: Roma

Roma come into this friendly match on the back of three other friendly matches played during this World Cup break. On November 25 the draw was with Nagoya Grampus, 0-0. After that, on the 28th, the other draw was with Yokohama Marinos, 3-3, with goals from Giusti, Svilar (against) and Mrsubara for Marinos, while Zanilo, Ibañez and Shomurodov scored for Roma. Finally, last Friday (16), the defeat came to Cadiz, 3-0, with goals from Alcaraz, Bongonda and Negredo.
12:23 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 International Friendly match: Roma vs Casa Pia Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game.

