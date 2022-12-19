Goal and Highlights: Roma 1-0 Casa Pia in International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
Roma beat Casa Pia 1-0 with a goal by El Shaarawy in another friendly match during the World Cup break!
38'
Clayton risked the shot, but it went wide of the goal.
30'
Çelik tried to shoot, but sent it over the goal, missing the chance to extend the match.
22'
Yellow for Goodwin, for a foul on Kumbulla in midfield. Soon after, in a counter-attack, Poloni managed to finish, but sent the ball over the goal!
13'
Zaniolo got a good cross, but Ibañez headed it and it went to the left side of the goal!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The teams return to the field to start the second half, which already has the ball rolling with the first touch made by Clayton!
END OF FIRST HALF
EL Shaarawy scored the goal that will give Roma a partial victory over Casa Pia at the end of the first half!
34' GOAL FOR ROMA
El Shaarawy, with a shot already in the box, manages to open the score for Roma over Casa Pia after a first half of intense pressure from Roma!
24'
Zaniolo again tried to shoot, but this time he sent it over the goal, missing a good chance!
19'
Zaniolo, already inside the area, risked the shot, but João Victor saved!
15'
El Shaarawy risked a shot from outside the area, but it went wide.
9'
In a cross in the box Ibañez managed to head the goal, but he was offside and the goal was disallowed.
HERE WE GO
The ball is rolling in Portugal for Roma and Casa Pia, in another international friendly match!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take the field to start the match!
Casa Pia lined-up!
Casa Pia is scheduled to field:
Roma lined-up!
Roma is scheduled to field:
Welcome!
Now we start the broadcast of another friendly match here on VAVEL. Today we are going to watch Roma vs Casa Pia!
Probable Casa Pia
The likely Casa Pia team for the match is: Batista, Bolgado, Vasco Fernandes and Varela; Lucas Soares, Baró, Neto, Diogo and Leonardo Lelo; Dowin and Antoine.
Probable Roma
The probable Roma team for the match is: Svilar, Mancini, Kumbulla and Viña; Karsdorp, Bove, Matic and El Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Abraham and Zaniolo.
Dybala World Champion!
Dybala, from Roma, was one of the World Cup winners with Argentina last Sunday, in the penalty shootout victory over France, and who exalted the achievement and his origins after the game: "I think of Cordoba, of everything. Going in like that, cold, it wasn't easy, but I was very good in the head. The feeling we have now will never be the same," said the striker.
Primeira Liga
In 13 matches Casa Pia is in fifth position in the Primeira Liga table, with 23 points earned, tied with Vitoria and four points above Portimonense, Chaves and Arouca, as well as being two below Sporting and five below Braga.
Serie A
Last Matches: Casa Pia
Already the Casa Pia, this stop the World Cup, played three rounds of the group stage of the Portuguese League Cup, drawing the first in 1-1 with the Paços de Ferreira, on November 20, with Antunes opening the scoring for Paços and Varela seeking the tie. After that, the defeat came on day three, to Braga, with a goal from Vítor Oliveira. Finally, on Sunday (11), the victory was 1-0 over Trofense, with a goal from Antonine.
Last Matches: Roma
Roma come into this friendly match on the back of three other friendly matches played during this World Cup break. On November 25 the draw was with Nagoya Grampus, 0-0. After that, on the 28th, the other draw was with Yokohama Marinos, 3-3, with goals from Giusti, Svilar (against) and Mrsubara for Marinos, while Zanilo, Ibañez and Shomurodov scored for Roma. Finally, last Friday (16), the defeat came to Cadiz, 3-0, with goals from Alcaraz, Bongonda and Negredo.
