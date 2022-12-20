Goals and Highlights: Chivas 4-0 Santos in Copa SKY 2022

12:20 AM2 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

12:06 AM2 hours ago

90'

The match is over, Chivas beats Santos and adds three points to three.
11:58 PM2 hours ago

88'

Chivas change. Torres comes off for Campillo.
11:54 PM2 hours ago

82'

Santos seeks to generate danger, but fails to reach the goal.
11:46 PM2 hours ago

77'

Defensive cut by Briseño, avoiding Domínguez's shot.
11:37 PM3 hours ago

68'

Correa was looking to create danger, but the home defense prevented the ball from going through.
11:32 PM3 hours ago

60'

Chivas changes. Ormeño, Pérez Bouquet González and Zahid are replaced by Beltrán, Flores, Pérez and Puente.
11:30 PM3 hours ago

57'

Santos substitution. Brunetta comes out for Edu Perez
11:25 PM3 hours ago

54'

Correa seeks to generate danger, but the ball is taken away by the defense.
11:24 PM3 hours ago

46'

Goal, goal, goal for Chivas! Santiago Ormeño finds the ball and with a lethal header scores the fourth.
11:24 PM3 hours ago

45'

The complement starts
10:58 PM3 hours ago

45'

Part time in Guadalajara. The score remains tied.
10:52 PM3 hours ago

38'

Close! Brunetta's shot ends up hitting the post.
10:46 PM3 hours ago

29'

Olivas looked for the fourth, but the defense blocked his shot.
10:35 PM4 hours ago

21'

Goal, goal, goal for Chivas! A shot that bounces off the defense, Ormeño controls the ball, turns around and scores the third.
10:34 PM4 hours ago

16'

Chivas dominates the match, Santos fails to generate danger.
10:27 PM4 hours ago

12'

Goal, goal, goal for Chivas! Brizuela's shot, Acevedo saves, Isaac himself finds the ball, shoots and López ends up scoring in his own goal. 
10:25 PM4 hours ago

9'

Goal, goal, goal for Chivas! Ormeño's cross shot ends up going into Acevedo's goal. 
10:24 PM4 hours ago

7'

Close! Ormeño's powerful header ends up going wide.
10:16 PM4 hours ago

0'

Jalisco stadium kicks off 
10:02 PM4 hours ago

Santos: LineUp

C. Acevedo; R. López, M. Dória, H. Rodríguez, R. Lozano, A. Cervantes, J. Ávila, D. Medina, J. Brunetta, E. Aguirre, H. Preciado. 
10:02 PM4 hours ago

Chivas: LineUp

M. Jiménez; J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, L. Olivas, A. Mayorga, R. González, E. Torres, Z. Muñoz, I. Brizuela, S. Pérez Bouquet, S. Ormeño. 
9:54 PM4 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.

 

9:54 PM4 hours ago

Arrived

Chivas is already at the stadium and will be looking to win this match. 

 

9:53 PM4 hours ago

Present

Santos is already at the Jalisco stadium and will be looking to have a good game and come out victorious.  
9:11 PM5 hours ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go until the start of this important SKY Cup match. 
9:09 PM5 hours ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Chivas and Santos, corresponding to the third matchday of the SKY Cup. We will soon share with you the most relevant information about each team, as well as the confirmed lineups. 
5:00 PM9 hours ago

4:50 PM9 hours ago

What time is the match of Chivas vs Santos, match corresponding to the second round of the SKY Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Chivas vs Santos match on December 19, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 05:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 21:00 PM 

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours

4:45 PM9 hours ago

Chivas Statements

Veljko Paunovic spoke prior to this match: "He is a kid with great talent and a great projection within our team. He had two difficult injuries from which he recovered completely, it's great news, then it took him time to get physically well and when we received the information from our sports management that the boy is well and that he was ready to take a look at it, we brought him up to the first team. In two weeks he worked very well, but he needs to process information that we have given to the rest of the group so he can do a better job when he gets the opportunities."

"He is in the process in which we want to give him the best possible opportunity so that when it is his turn to play he can give us goals or performances in which the team benefits, not only from goals, but from the work he has to do. He is a kid who is going to help us. I hope to see how he's going to continue to progress, but I don't want to burn him out either."

"In principle the question is more for the sporting direction. I work with the team we have, I communicate with my superiors about the process the team is going through, what it needs and what it is doing well. These are internal things. I am very happy with the group I have, they give me everything I ask of them. Sometimes it is difficult for us, like today, to provide quality, but there are also internal analysis objectives. As for players from other teams, I have no opinion".

"I certainly think he is a great player, but there are many good players in this League and for sure, for us, the most important thing is to work with the group we have. As I said, we are who we are today and we are dedicated to doing the best job we can". "We have practiced a lot of the ball out, today in particular we were conditioned by the pitch that made the ball run slowly".

"When the pace dropped we looked good, we had good circulation and penetrated the opponent's area, we still need to improve the forcefulness and the quality with which we finish dangerous chances".

"The team is still recovering from the schedule and weather changes, I am still very happy with the attitude and mentality of all the players, they never give up."

4:40 PM10 hours ago

How is Santos coming?

Santos drew 0-0 against Atlas in their first match, so they urgently need a victory under Fentanes. The team from Torreon will go all out to win three points to look for the first places.

4:35 PM10 hours ago

How are Chivas coming in?

Chivas arrives after defeating Mazatlán by the minimum at the last minute, so they will be looking to continue with this streak after their renewal.

4:30 PM10 hours ago

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Chivas vs Santos match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
4:25 PM10 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Santos match, corresponding to Day 2 of the SKY Cup. The match will take place at the Jalisco Stadium at 21:00.
