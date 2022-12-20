Cambodia vs Philippines LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Suzuki Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Cambodia vs. Philippines
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cambodia vs Philippines as well as the latest information from the Morodok Techo National Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Cambodia vs Philippines?
If you want to watch Cambodia vs Philippines live on TV you can follow the game on FPT Play
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Cambodia vs Philippines in AFF Suzuki Cup?
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player of the Philippine National Team.
Kenshiro Daniels, a 27-year-old midfielder, currently plays for United City in the Philippine league, where he has six goals in five games this season. He has already played in this competition in 2020, 2016 and 2014.
Watch out for this Cambodian national team player.
Sieng Chanthea, the 20-year-old striker of Boueng Ket has scored 10 goals in 10 games for his club this season. He played all five matches in the Asian Cup and has already played in the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2020 where he scored a goal;
How does the Philippines arrive?
The Philippine national team is coming off a loss in its last game against Vietnam in a friendly match. In the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers they finished in second place, after drawing against Yemen, beating Mongolia and being thrashed by Palestine, which finished top of the group. However, this team did not qualify for the competition because it was the worst runner-up.
How does Cambodia arrive?
The Cambodian national team arrives after playing two friendlies, both of which ended in defeat, 4-0 against Malaysia and by the minimum against Bangladesh (0-1). The last official matches they played were in the Asian Cup qualifiers in which they lost two and drew one, finishing last in the group stage with only one point. They last won a friendly match against East Timor 2-1 and have not won an official match since the AFF Suzuki Cup in the semifinal round.
Background
A total of 10 meetings have been played between Cambodia and the Philippines, with a balance of three victories for each of the two teams. On the other hand, four times the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2010 in a friendly match that ended in a goalless draw. They also met in this championship in 2010 in the group stage and the final score was 0-0. They also met in the group stage of this competition in 2018 when the Philippines won 2-3.
Venue: The match will be played at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, which was inaugurated in August 2021, located in Cambodia and has a capacity of 60,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cambodia and the Philippines meet on the first day of the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup, in Group A along with Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Cambodia vs Philippines in the AFF Suzuki Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.