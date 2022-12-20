Goals and Highlights: Milton 0-3 Leicester City in Carabao Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
IT'S OVER
The match between Milton Keynes Dons and Leicester City is over, the Foxes take the victory and the pass to the quarterfinals.
78
Castagne and Barnes are the latest two Foxes to depart, with Albrighton and youngster Alves coming on.
72
Tielemans' low corner is struck by Castagne and looked to be heading straight in before hitting Soumaré to divert the ball off target.
70
Pérez and Vardy are replaced by Daka and Iheanacho with just over 20 minutes to go.
60
Tielemans' corner goes all the way through to Barnes at the back post, but he can only turn the ball wide.
54
Praet is the latest player to send in a cross and this one falls for Pérez, but he can't beat Cumming, who holds on.
50
Castagne's clipped cross is emphatically headed home by City's No.9 to further extend the lead!
Second overtime begins
The second half of the match begins, foxes and milton are fighting for the ticket to the quarterfinals.
End of first half
The first half is over, the Foxes trailing Milton by a score of 2-0.
39
Praet rises to head Barnes' cross towards goal but there's not enough power on it to beat Cumming, who is able to claim.
29
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEICESTER CITY! AYOZE PEREZ PUTS IN A GREAT RUN AND SCORES THE SECOND FOR THE FOXES.
27
The hosts create from Jack Tucker's free-kick midway through the half, with Zak Jules up from the back to head onto the roof of the net.
24
Vardy hits it from outside the box and sends his ball into the stands, but the Foxes are still looking for the second goal.
18
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEICESTER CITY! The Belgian midfielder arrives and pushes the ball into the back of the net, Tielemans makes it 1-0.
6
Castagne tries his luck from the edge of the area this time, connecting with Barnes' cross, but again it's off target and unable to trouble Cumming.
4
The first shot of the game comes from Pérez, who hits Castagne's low cross over the top of the bar.
THE MATCH BEGINS
The game starts between Milton vs Leicester, match of the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup 2022-23.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN
In a couple of moments we will start with the duel between Leicester City and MK Dons, both clubs are competing in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup from the Stadium MK.
LEICESTER CITY'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that the Foxes will send to the field to face MK Dons and to get the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.
MK DONS LINEUP LIST
This is the lineup that MK Dons send to the pitch to face Leicester City and get the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.
THEY WANT TO STEAL THE SIGNING FROM BARCELONA
FC Barcelona is interested in signing Azzedine Ounahi, one of the great revelations of this World Cup who has completed a spectacular championship with Morocco.
The operation was looking pretty good, but L'Equipe has come with information that has upset all Barça's intentions. Apparently his spectacular World Cup has aroused the interest of other clubs. One of them is Leicester City, who would be willing to throw the house out the window to get his services.
THE PRICE FOR JAMES MADDISON
The England midfielder does not want to renew his contract with Leicester City and all indications are that he will be leaving in the short term. As reported by the British portal Football Insider, the Foxes have set the asking price for James Maddison at 60 million euros, a price that is not very high.
A TOUGH OUTLOOK
This has been a tough season for MK, who find themselves in the relegation zone to League One after 21 games. They sacked their manager, Liam Manning, last week and Dean Lewington is currently in the interim role.
One thing that could work in MK's favor is the fact that they have played no less than seven competitive games since Leicester were last in action. That could give them an edge in terms of sharpness, although the Foxes will undoubtedly be fresher.
MK DONS' LAST MATCH
In MK Dons' last match against Portsmouth as part of the 22-23 season of the Football League One Championship, MK Dons went into the away game looking for a victory in hostile territory and started the match proposing a lot of attack, which was reflected in the scoreboard at 34th minute with a shot by Bradley Jhonson and later, at 64th minute Jack Robert scored the 2-0 victory goal to stay in 18th place overall.
LEICESTER CITY'S LAST DUEL
In the last match played by the Foxes before the World Cup break, they faced West Ham on the last day of the Premier League at the Olympic Stadium in London. The match started with an early goal thanks to James Maddison's shot and they took control of the match, although the Hammers kept trying, Leicester City was getting more spaces and in the 78th minute Harvey Barnes sealed the 2-0 victory.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, the Carabao Cup is back in action after having waited so long due to the elimination rounds in the League Cup and what will be the warm-up before the resumption of the Premier League. In this duel, Leicester faces Milton in the round of 16, both clubs are looking to stay alive in the current edition to reach Wembley and be crowned with the first title of the season.
Watch out for this Milton player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward, Will Grigg, throughout the 90 minutes. The English striker was one of the best players in the first half of the season and was one of the fundamental pieces for Milton to be in the fighting part of this Carabao Cup due to his great offensive qualities that he presented throughout the season, also, he is one of the leaders of the team so they should be careful with him.
Milton's final line-up:
J. Cumming; H. Lawrence, J. Zules, J. R. Trucker, D. Oyegoke; D. Devoy, E. Robson, M. Smith; W. Grigg.
Watch out for this Leicester City player:
For this match, center forward Patson Daka will be the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes. The player with experience in English football and out of Zambia will be of great concern for the Milton defense because at any time he can detonate the explosiveness he brings and create much danger in the opponent's goal.
Last Leicester City lineup:
D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
Background:
Leicester City and Milton have met on a total of 3 occasions (1 win for the Foxes and 2 draws) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Leicester City have the advantage with 4 goals scored, while Milton have scored only 2 goals. Their last duel dates back to 2017 from a friendly where both clubs ended 0-0.
About the Stadium
Stadium MK is a sports ground located in Bletchley, Milton, England and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer. It is the current home of Milton Keynes Dons FC, a team that currently plays in the Football League Championship or second professional division in England.
The stadium was inaugurated in 2007 in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and has a capacity of 35,000 spectators, although there is an option to increase the capacity of the stadium to 45,000 with the addition of a third level, up to the maximum height of the roof.
To put a blow on the table
On the other hand, Milton will be looking to impose itself and put a blow on the table, eliminating a Premier League team and continue fighting to reach Wembley in March with the undefeated dream. In the third round of the Carabao Cup Milton faced Morecambe and managed to advance by a score of 2-0, although in the FA Cup things went differently as they faced Portsmouth as visitors, however, things did not go as they thought, despite being a PAR-TI-DA-ZO, Milton lost 3-2, being eliminated from the FA Cup. Now, with the league ahead of them and the Carabao Cup, Milton will be looking to win the game and continue their championship dream.
To advance to the next round
Leicester City returns to professional soccer to play one more round of the Carabao Cup (round of 16) and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. The Foxes played only one preparation match before the resumption of domestic competitions, after having been on a break due to the World Cup in Qatar, where some elements were present to play in the World Cup. Leicester City faced Troyes on Saturday two weeks ago and the two clubs played to a 0-0 draw, so it is unclear exactly how much pace they might have picked up and in what shape the players arrived in to contest professional soccer competition again.
To stay alive in the Cup
The Carabao Cup returns after a long time of waiting to follow the actions and emotions to find a new champion of the League Cup, likewise, this duel will be fundamental to stay alive and reach Wembley in the search of lifting the League Cup. In this duel, Leicester City and Milton will face each other, both clubs will try to stay alive and advance to the next eliminatory round of the Crabao Cup, for the Foxes it will be a test to evaluate the rhythm they have managed in the friendly matches towards Boxing Day, on the other hand, Milton will have a hard test because beating a Premier League club will not be easy at all.
Kick-off time
The Milton vs Leicester City match will be played at Stadium MK, in Milton, UK. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
